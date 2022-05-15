Falher clinic welcomes physician

Dr. Firas Hussein

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Falher Medical Clinic welcomes a new physician.

Dr. Firas Hussein started on March 31 and has a passion to serve in rural regions.

“I have almost 20 years experience working in rural communities,” Dr. Hussein says.

He is committed to providing the best medical service by using all possible resources.

Dr. Hussein makes his home in McLennan with his wife Noor, a son and a daughter.

They quickly fell in love with the area when they first visited.

“The natural beauty of the Smoky River region attracted us to the region,” Dr. Hussein says.

“The hospitality of the people is what added an incentive for us to serve the community.”

Dr. Hussein is accepting new patients, says Dione Guerette, clinic general manager and treasurer for Falher and Area Community Association for Professional Services, which owns and operates the clinic.

“On behalf of CAPS, we are overwhelmed with pleasure to have the opportunity to have two full-time physicians and one full-time nurse practitioner to fulfill all the medical needs of the area,” Guerette says.

“The clinic offers a dynamic array of services to meet anyone’s needs.”

She says the clinic is open Monday to Friday.

The region now has four physicians in the region serving at the Sacred Heart Community Heath Centre in McLennan says Myrna Lanctot, co-ordinator of the Smoky River Regional Physician Recruitment and Retention Committee.

“The Falher clinic is fully staffed and the committee is still working to retain one more physician,” Lanctot says.

“Alberta Health Services has a set number of physicians as an ideal number for the region and the hospital to be at its optimum.”

To schedule an appointment, phone the Falher clinic at [780] 837-2275.

The Falher clinic also has a new website at www.falhermedicalclinic.com, which has quick links to medical services that are unique to the area.

Guerette says the links also allow patients to schedule lab appointments phone numbers to local pharmacies, hospitals in McLennan and Peace River and public health for immunizations.