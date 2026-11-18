Old Saint Nick is set to visit the Marie Reine Cultural Centre to have supper with families from across the region.

Nampa/Northern Sunrise County Family and Community Support Services (FCSS) and Marie Reine Cultural Centre are partnering to bring the event to the community to share some Christmas spirit.

“Community Services and the Marie Reine Cultural Centre host Supper with Santa to bring families together and create a welcoming, festive experience for the community,” says FCSS director Amber Houle.

“By providing a free meal, Christmas activities, a visit with Santa, and a special goody bag for each child, the event gives families an opportunity to connect, celebrate the season, and create lasting memories together.”

Supper will be held on Dec. 6 from 4:30-7 p.m. and will feature a catered supper, family activities, crafts, and a visit from Santa Claus.

Houle says there is limited seating available, so they are asking interested attendees to pre-register.

For more information please email mariereinehall@gmail.com

“Hosting community events during the festive season is important because it brings people together at a time of year that is centred around connection and belonging,” says Houle.

“These events provide families, seniors, and individuals with opportunities to socialize, celebrate, and create positive memories, while helping ensure everyone feels welcomed and included in their community,” she adds.

Everyone is welcome to attend.

“Supper with Santa is a great opportunity for families and community members of all ages to enjoy a meal, celebrate the Christmas season, and spend time together in a welcoming community setting,” Houle notes.

“We offer a variety of Christmas themed crafts for children of all ages and abilities, with different levels of activities so everyone can participate and have fun. Families can also take part in our annual candy jar guessing game, with prizes awarded to the lucky winners.”

Houle says Supper with Santa helps build a stronger, more connected community by giving families a place to gather, celebrate, and spend quality time together.

“Supper with Santa is a long-standing tradition and we have chosen to carry on the tradition because it has become a much-loved event for local families and community members,” says Houle. “It sells out each year, which shows how much the community values this special holiday gathering.”

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter