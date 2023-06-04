Evacuation alerts dropped in Big Lakes County

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Welcome rainfall has reduced the threat of dangerous wildfires in the region around High Prairie and Big Lakes County.

An evacuation order for everyone in Peavine Metis Settlement was lifted May 25.

Everyone can return home, says a statement on the website of Alberta Emergency Alert.

Wildfires continue to burn throughout the area.

Everyone returning to Peavine Metis Settlement must stay prepared to evacuate within four to six hours in case the situation worsens.

For assistance, phone the Peavine settlement office at (780) 316-9657.

No mandatory evacuation orders or alerts for Big Lakes and High Prairie were in place, says an information update posted on the Big Lakes website on May 23 at 11 a.m.

Big Lakes removed all one-hour and four-hour evacuation alerts for the Town of High Prairie and the following areas in the county:

-Residents on Highway 2 south to east of Range Rd. 185 to west of Range Rd. 154 and west of East Prairie Metis Settlement to Township Rd. 710.

-Residents in the Prairie Echo – Salt Prairie ares south of Township Rd. 800, east of Range Rd. 200, west of Range Rd. 134 and north of Highway 679.

-Residents south of Highway 2, east of Range Rd. 190, north of Township Rd. 710, west of Range Rd. 160, north of Township Rd. 730, west or Range Rd. 150, south of Township Rd. 740 and west of Range Rd. 154.

The County removed all information boards at the Edmo Peyre Hall, Prairie Echo Hall and Banana Belt Hall on May 23.

The County continues to update residents on the wildfire situation on the County’s website and social media pages.

Meanwhile, the Town of Swan Hills has lifted a mandatory evacuation order and changed to a four-hour evacuation alert.

Residents can return home but must make sure they are prepared for a four-hour evacuation order.

When arriving back in the community, people are advised to follow all directions given by law enforcement, town representatives and any signage that may be posted.

Updates of the situation are posted on the town’s Facebook page and website.