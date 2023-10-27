Erratic driver ends up in river

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

An erratic driver has caught the attention of Peace Regional RCMP.

Const. Julie-Ann Strilaiff, public information officer, Peace Regional RCMP says on Oct. 13 between 4-5 p.m., police received numerous reports of erratic driving, collisions and risk to pedestrian safety in the areas of 101 Ave, 105 Ave and 99 Street in Peace River involving white 1998 Dodge Durango which eventually came to rest after going over an embankment into the river.

“The driver was located safe and transported to hospital with the assistance of Emergency Medical Services and Peace River Fire Department,” she says.

At this time, Peace Regional RCMP are asking community members in these areas to review their dash cam, home or business footage and to contact RCMP should you believe your footage is anything of value to the investigation.

“Even seeing the direction of travel, speeds, or clips of collisions occurring at a distance or different angles with corroborating evidence, could be important to advance the file,” says Strilaiff.

The file is still under active investigation and any assistance is appreciated.

Peace Regional RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance with corroborating security or dashcam footage of this incident. Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to please contact the Peace Regional RCMP at (780) 624-6611 or your local police.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at (1-800) 222-8377 (TIPS), online at www.P3TIPS.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.