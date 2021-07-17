Emergency department at McLennan Sacred Heart periodically closing July 17-19

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

There will be no physician coverage at the Sacred Heart Community Health Centre emergency department July 17-19.

Alberta Health Services made the announcement July 16. No reason was disclosed for the disruption of service.

Specifically, the emergency department will be temporarily without on-site physician coverage Saturday, July 17 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., and again from 7 a.m. on Sunday, July 18, to 7 a.m. on Monday, July 19.

AHS says “this is a temporary measure and AHS is working to ensure local residents continue to have access to the care they need during this time.”

Nursing staff will remain on-site in providing care for inpatients, with one local physician in the community.

Patients are asked to call 911 if they have a medical emergency. EMS calls will be rerouted to the High Prairie Health Complex [50 km away], Peace River Community Health Centre [80 km] or Valleyview Healthcare Centre [90 km] to ensure local residents continue to have access to the emergency services they need.

Depending on their needs, patients seeking care at the ED in McLennan may also be made aware of services available through local pharmacies.

Residents are reminded to call Health Link at 811, which is available 24/7 for non-emergency health-related questions.