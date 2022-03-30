Edmonton Boat and Sportsman 2022 Show reels ’em in

The Edmonton Boat & Sportsmen’s Show returned with a bang this past weekend. After being shut down on its first day in 2020, and postponed in 2021, ten’s of thousands of outdoor enthusiasts from across the province flocked to the Edmonton Expo Centre to express their excitement for the show’s return. A record breaking number of attendee’s came down on the opening day of the event and the momentum continued over the course of the four-day event.

Many local events in northern Alberta are all announcing their return also. Coming up April 8 and 9 is the Peace River Trade Show and the High Prairie Gun Show on May 14 and 15.