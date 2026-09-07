Editorial – Wise words, just repeated

So-called “economic development” interests just about anybody in any business, in politics, in investments or in government.

It’s essentially all the Five Pillars of any Community. The pillars are simple: Quality of Education, Quality of Health Care, Community Safety, Recreation Opportunities, and finally, Economic Opportunities, whether that be jobs, investment or business possibilities.

The Pillars impact everybody, everywhere. All in one way or another, can come under “economic development” in any community.

Last week, we commented on the Deloitte Economic Development Report cost-shared between Big Lakes County and the Town of High Prairie. The study can be found online at both the Big Lakes and High Prairie websites.

Deloitte, a company with 330,000 staff worldwide, performed as can be expected of any consultant – “Listen to what people tell you. Reshape it. Give it back to them.”

Does that mean hiring a consultant is a waste? No. Many people are inclined to listen more to an outside “expert” than they are to local people with the same ideas. Locally, we aren’t stupid. We have people just about everywhere with decades of business experience locally, and across Alberta and Canada. Experience on community boards. Experience with local and region wide economic boards and initiatives. Oh well.

Deloitte checked the boxes. Looked at statistics. Apparently listened to about 20 to 30 local people. And came up with the same conclusions that just about anybody in any coffee shop has. The only difference of course is, every community will have its own local twists. Those twists will not be earth-shattering or “big news.” But, with the report of Deloitte, ideas now have the Stamp of Authority the chattering classes and coffee knowledge folks rarely get.

So, to no surprise, Deloitte says people want to follow what is actually a simple and well-worn path: Go with your strengths.

Health care and services, government services, education, and the fastest growing economic group, Indigenous, make up fully half of the local economy or more. So look after them all.

The Report does not actually say “how.” But that should by now be understood by anybody in local government or anybody wanting to see their community thrive: Maintain and grow the Five Pillars. Sure, throw in the soup of the day ringing across Canada these days: Make housing available and affordable. And good luck with that one!

At its core, the Deloitte Report is all about government in one form or another. A third of the Report is even dedicated to more government. Create an Economic Development office! So no magic wands. As in 100 affordable homes, or delivering babies at the local hospital.

No mention made of solar, wind or nuclear, or data centres, roads to resources, defence, or any such. Also no mention how to plan for something not even on any radar today.

We’re interested in your own thoughts. Email or contact myself at this newspaper please.

Jeff Burgar