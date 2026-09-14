Editorial – Lots of culture to celebrate in local regions

Local communities and other regions across Alberta have a rich history of culture and heritage.

Just look around the local region and discover the many many and diverse ethnic cultures, from Indigenous. French Canadian and Ukrainian, to European, Asian, and other countries around the globe.

Alberta Culture Days is celebrate in the month of September for communities promote their culture and roots.

History and culture of local communities are well-documented at museums that serve the High Prairie, Falher-McLennan and Peace River regions.

It is important to preserve the history of communities and the culture, ethnic groups, organizations, businesses, government and people who have contributed to shape their communities.

Visit museums in the region to explore, discover and learn about the local heritage and history.

They have a wealth of information.

Local history books are also a valuable resource for longtime residents and people new to the community.

All too often, local people don’t visit their hometown museums.

Take advantage to get a taste of Alberta’s international heritage and culture at various community events.

It’s a great opportunity for communities and ethnic groups to showcase their culture and for citizens to experience the multicultural mosaic of Alberta.

Several official Alberta Culture Days events have been set for the Peace River region.

The Peace River Municipal Library hosts several small events on various days throughout the month, that feature Filipino and Jamaican food, bilingual story time for children in English, French and Cree, and Indigenous arts and crafts.

Both the Falher-McLennan and Peace River regions have deep francophone roots.

Francophone culture takes centre stage at the St-Isidore Cultural Centre on Sept. 13 organized by the ACFA Regionale deRiviere-la-Paix.

Epluchette de ble d’Inde et celebration culturelle will showcase local culture, arts, music and the region’s francophone community.

Other events are planned in the coming weeks.

Indigenous culture will be promoted at the Sucker Creek First Nation Indian Relay Races from Sept. 12-13 at the High Prairie Elks Rodeo Grounds.

Beside watching the exciting race action take the opportunity to visit the tipi village and learn more about Indigenous heritage in the region.

Another culture to celebrate is agriculture.

Step back in time down on the farm at the Triangle Harvest Festival on Sept. 19 hosted by the Pioneer Threshermans Association.

Take a look at old tractors and farm equipment and watch volunteers demonstrate threshing, flour milling and saw milling the way they were done generations ago.

Richard Froese