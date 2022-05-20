Ecole des Quatre-Vents celebrates historic day

Invited dignitaries, guests, and school representatives are all smiles with the new school plans and an artist’s drawings of the new school at the ceremony.

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

It was a long time coming but well worth the wait!

Le Conseil scolaire du Nord-Ouest [CSNO] celebrated the start of construction of the $20.4 million Ecole des Quatre-Vents Replacement Project in Peace River May 6.

The new school’s construction began April 1 and will be open for the 2023-24 school year.

Guests, trustees, staff, students and the school council gathered to share their excitement and anticipation for the completion of the school. The ceremony provided an opportunity for celebration, recognition, and the unveiling of the plans for the new school.

CSNO chair Sylvianne Maisonneuve highlighted the important steps in the project’s development.

“From the beginning, the school community has claimed its rights to a school and to programs and services equivalent to the majority and this new school brings us much closer to that goal,” she says in congratulating many involved in the project.

“The new school is already materializing before our eyes,” she adds. “It will be a modern and visionary school that will support our students in their academic journey and create a space for all members of the francophone school community to flourish.”

CSNO wanted to celebrate and acknowledge the fact that all students, pre-kindergarten through Grade 12, at Ecole des Quatre-Vents, will finally have a grade-appropriate school environment to support their learning.

Construction of the new school was announced in 2019, and will fill many gaps and meet the needs of the unique and vibrant francophone school community.

The board congratulated parents and students for their support and perseverance in obtaining the new school. In addition, many stakeholders who made the project possible were recognized and thanked including the Government of Alberta and the ministries of education and infrastructure for their commitment of meeting the school community’s needs.

The Government of Canada also provided funding for preschool and community spaces and the architectural firm Stantec helped make the board’s vision a reality. The ACFA de Riviere-la-Paix also contributed to the project as did GenMec ACL.

With construction occurring on site beside the existing school, everyone can see progress on a daily basis.

“We are all very much looking forward to the next phase of Ecole des Quatre-Vents splendid story,” says Maisonneuve.

An artist’s drawing of what the new Ecole des Quatre-Vents school will look like after it opens for the 2023-24 school year. Le Conseil scolaire du Nord-Ouest chair Sylvianne Maisonneuve, left, accepts a $45,000 donation from Julie Desrosier, president of de ACFA de Riviere-la Paix, for the unlimited spaces project. Kory Lavoie is the student council representative, secondary school, at Ecole des Quatre-Vents school. Corey Nelson, vice-president of the parent school council, addresses the audience at the ceremony. Ecole des Quatre-Vents School principal Dominique Jean spoke with anticipation of the new school. Peace River MLA Dan Williams was one of many invited guests, and was asked to say a few words.