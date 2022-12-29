Dube cherishes memories of music

Therese Dube treasures the times at Christmas when music filled the house with family and friends.

Therese Dube has many memories of music at Christmas when she grew up as a young child in the Jean Cote area.

Music was a big part of the family life as the sixth eldest of 12 children of Alfred and Leonid Couturier.

Her grandfather, Abrahim Blouin, also lived with them.

“Each Christmas, we had a blast singing Christmas carols in English and French,” says Dube, 89, a resident of Pleasantview Lodge in High Prairie.

“My grandfather played the violin, Dad played the organ, and Mom played the organ.”

Families and friends gathered on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.

When children turned about 10 years old, they went to Christmas Eve Midnight Mass at a Catholic church in Jean Cote with her parents.

“We sang in the choir as children,” Dube says.

“Dad was the choir leader and Mom played the pump organ.”

The family travelled about three miles by horse-drawn sleigh to the church, leaving home around 10 p.m.

Sitting in the sleigh, everyone was kept warm by blankets and rocks that were warm in the cook stove at home.

“Sometimes it was pretty cold outside,” Dube says.

“Sometimes it was mild enough that we didn’t need to warm up with the blankets.”

Music was also part of celebrating Christmas when she was a student at Landry School, located in a rural area near Jean Cote.

“We had a Christmas concert with plays, songs and games,” Dube says.

“I used to sing solos and in small groups, songs in French and English.”

Gifts were also special and came from the heart and hands.

“We always got a gift that would last for a long time,” Dube says.

“My mother was so efficient on everything – money was skimpy.”

Her mother made clothes for children and taught her six daughters how to sew, knit, crochet and do embroidery.

“It was one way to help the family,” Dube says.

“Mom would make us girls an apron or a skirt and stamp a pattern on it so we could embroider it ourselves.

“It’s all something we can do to earn a living.”

Food was also a favourite part of of the festive season.

Christmas dinner with extended family was served on Christmas Day with extended family around noon, she says.

French Canadian meat pies were popular at Christmas.

“Mom made fruit cake and pumpkin pie for dessert,” Dube says.