Driving academy names instructors

DRick Wearden Rick Carter

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Two driving instructors have been named for the new North Peace Commercial Driving Academy in Peace River School Division (PRSD).

Rick Wearden and Rick Carter were appointed as Class 1 drivers, states a PRSD news release dated Sept. 15.

Both bring a wealth of knowledge about the trucking industry.

Wearden obtained his Class 1 licence in 1984 and spent most of his career employed as a driver.

Carter achieved his Class 1 licence about eight years ago and has worked in a variety of industry sectors in heavy trucks.

While work continues behind the scenes to prepare the classroom and yard site for the first intake of students, Wearden and Carter have been busy completing their training and learning from other driving schools in the north.

No date has been set for first classes to start.

PRSD estimates the academy will enrol its first students in early 2024.

A video of the new academy and its value to the region is on the school division website at prsd.ab.ca.

The driving academy is a partnership with PRSD and Northwestern Polytechnic (formerly known as Grande Prairie Regional College.

PRSD was granted collegiate school status in April 2023 for Class 1 mandatory entry-level training (MELT) and air brakes Q endorsement program.

The project started in November 2022 when the idea was presented to the school board. During that time, it was also explained how the new opportunity could positively impact high school completion rates and student enrolment at PRSD.

The viability of offering a Class 1 driving school was discussed and information was provided on how it could be structured, the costs it would take to operate and the benefits it would have for PRSD and the local economy.

The north relies heavily on the transportation of goods and having Class 1 drivers is essential to the current market and local industry sectors.

Offering this program will make it possible to create a direct path to employment and fill the need of skilled workers in the area.