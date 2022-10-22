Driftpile fire crew busy with support calls

Driftpile Cree Nation Volunteer Fire Department members for 2022. Left-right, are fire chief Jason Garand, Elizabeth Garand, Tyler Ladouceur, Joe Bellerose, Danny Ward, Curtis Giroux, Joseph J. Laboucan, Alex Ward and Justin Chalifoux.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Driftpile Cree Nation Volunteer Fire Department has had a fairly busy year.

“So far in 2022, we have been called to eight structure fires and many other calls to help Lakeshore Regional Police Service,” fire chief Jason Garand says.

The department has also been called to help and aid with calls relating to Alberta Health Services.

“We also have mutual-aid agreement with Big Lakes County and we are trying to assist on calls as we can when we are called upon,” Garand says.

The fire department is growing in numbers.

“We have many new recruits and we are trying out new programs to bring in more volunteers with hopes of adding junior firefighters in the near future,” Garand says.

The fire department is currently in a communication restructuring phase and upgrading electronic platforms and hopes to add new programs in Driftpile and working closely with neighbouring communities.

Firefighters are increasing their skills.

“We have upgraded our training to weekly,” Garand says. “We are always looking at ways to increase our knowledge.”

For more information about the Driftpile fire department, phone Garand at (780) 523-6069.