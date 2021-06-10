Donnelly taxes see little change

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

“Most people will not see a significant [change] in taxes.”



It’s the word from Village of Donnelly CAO Matthew Ferris after council passed its tax rate bylaw at its monthly meeting May 25.



The new tax rate is due to council decreasing its spending by about $3,000 in 2021 from 2020.



“We’re keeping taxes as low as possible,” says Mayor Myrna Lanctot.



Several factors always go into a resident’s individual tax bill. Increased or decreased property assessment is a big factor. This year, Ferris reported overall assessment dropped slightly. The decreased assessment drove up the school tax requisition, which council has no control over.



This year, property assessment in Donnelly totalled $21,461,710. Through taxes, council will raise $301,010.98 in general municipal taxes, $63,880.28 in school tax, and $7,145 for seniors foundation tax.



Council has set a minimum tax rate of $1,375 per parcel.



Taxes are due July 31 before penalties. A penalty of 10 cent applies Aug. 1, and 15 per cent Jan. 1, 2022 on unpaid accounts.