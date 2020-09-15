Donnelly strikes agreement with HP

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

The Village of Donnelly has approved its Bylaw Enforcement Officer Bylaw with the Town of High Prairie to provide services to the Village.



The agreement is similar to the one High Prairie provides to the Town of Falher. It was reviewed by High Prairie administrative staff who agreed.



Donnelly CAO Matthew Ferris wrote in a report to council that the Alberta Municipal Government Act requires any municipality that hires a bylaw enforcement officer to have the bylaw, which clearly outlines the officer’s power and duty. Donnelly had no such bylaw.