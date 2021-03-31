Doctor arriving in Smoky River April 2

Dr. Lynn Hanekom, right, and her husband, Roberto Mathys, are scheduled to arrive April 2 when Hanekom becomes a new physician based at the Falher Medical Clinic. The photo was taken March 5, 2020 at Sacred Heart Community Health Centre in McLennan as part of a tour to attract a new physician.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A new physician arrives in the Falher-McLennan region in early April.



“The Smoky River Regional Physician Recruitment and Retention Committee is happy to share some positive news,” committee co-or- dinator Myrna Lanctot says.



Dr. Lynn Hanekom is scheduled to move to the region April 2, Lanctot says in an email March 22.



Her clinical practice will be based at the Falher Medical Clinic and is expected to start around the middle of April.



Dr. Hanekom will be on the on-call rotation at the Sacred Heart Community Health Centre in McLennan in May.



People can start to schedule appointments with her soon by phoning [780] 837-2275.



Dr. Hanekom will give the region two physicians and more could be on the way, Lanctot says.



A physician was scheduled to tour the region sometime in the week March 22-26 and another one a few weeks later although no dates have been confirmed, she says.



“With Dr. Hanekom‘s arrival and with two potential site tours soon, we are feeling optimistic,” Lanctot says.



“Most physicians taking a site tour have about three communities to choose from,” Lanctot says.



As the local recruitment co-ordinator, she has contact with the physician as soon as Alberta Health Services has interviewed and reviewed the credentials of the physician considering the Smoky River as an area to practise.



The co-ordinator continues to work with the physician and their family from that point on.



“This increases the likelihood of choosing our community and then helps them settle into the region,” Lanctot says.



She and the committee appreciate medical support from other physicians.



“The locum program has been providing additional doctors to help with the workload at the hospital,” Lanctot says.



Dr. Hanekom and her husband Roberto Mathys come from Cape Town, South Africa.



“Roberto is a youth co-ordinator by profession and is anxious to find programs within our communities to work,” Lanctot says.



Most of his work involves teaching children through sport-like activities, whether directly with the youth or through teaching the coach.



Mathys is eager to start coaching and personal training within the community.



Anyone with any ideas or for further information, contact Mathys by email at robmathys08@gmail.com.