Dinner is served! February 1, 2023 · by Admin2015 · 0 The High Prairie Native Friendship Centre continues to deliver programs which help the community. The centre recently received a grant from the Indigenous Peoples Resilience Fund to provide healthy food boxes to 30 Elders. "I feel our Elders were a vulnerable sector who were not eligible for extra benefits during COVID and with the prices of food increasing at such a high rate, I wanted to help ensure our Elders are eating healthy," says executive director Carol Hanlon. The food boxes, which were distributed Jan. 23, included food items such as fruit, vegetables, poultry, cheese, eggs, etc. In the photo, left-right, are food box recipient Marge Hamelin, Hanlon, and food box recipient Alvina McRae.