Developer needs to rezone

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A proposed development at Donnelly Corner is going to a public hearing to give the public a chance to provide input.



The M.D. of Smoky River council agreed at its May 12 meeting to set the hearing for June 9.



The unnamed developer is asking the M.D. to rezone the 15-acre property to agricultural from commercial.



“Why?” asked Reeve Robert Brochu.



“The entrance is a big issue,” CAO Rita Therriault told council.



Councillor Donald Dumont chimed in.



“It’s up to the landowner to do what he wants to do,” he said.



“We’re [the M.D.] trying to make it as easy as possible,” said Therriault.



Council heard the property is zoned commercial and they cannot use the entrance under existing Alberta Transportation rules. If zoned agricultural, however, no upgrade needs to be done to the entrance.