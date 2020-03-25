Dental offices close or reduce services

Some dental offices have remained open to provide limited services, while others, like the High Prairie Dental Office, have closed due to the pandemic.

Susan Thompson

South Peace News

Local dental clinics have closed to everything but emergency dental work in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.



The Alberta Dental Association and College [ADAC] has limited all dental clinics in Alberta to providing only emergency dental care, and even emergency dental care will only be provided after screening patients for travel history and illness.



Wing Dental, West Hill Dental, and Peace Valley Dental in Peace River and Slave Lake Dental in Slave Lake have all posted notices to their social media that they are closed to routine dental work as a result of the order.



Hygiene, filling, and crown appointments have been cancelled.



At least seven cases of COVID-19 in Alberta have been traced to a single dental conference in British Columbia. Over 15,000 dental professionals attended the Pacific Dental Conference from March 5-7 at the Vancouver Convention Centre. Cases of coronavirus from the conference have also been found in B.C. and Ontario.



West Hill Dental posted a notice to their social media that Dr. Zoe Nath didn’t go to the Pacific Dental Conference or take an international holiday due to a recent broken ankle, tagging the post, #peaceofmind.



Wing Dental and Slave Lake Dental both confirmed to South Peace News that no one from their offices attended the conference.



“Wing Dental is following government rules and always takes the utmost care and caution for patients and staff,” the dental clinic says in a statement.



“Flatten the curve.”



AHS has also contacted a Calgary dental lab owner who attended the conference and was allegedly refusing to self-isolate according to an anonymous complaint. The dental lab and owner have not been identified, but the dental owner is now in self-isolation and the lab is closed.



Anyone experiencing a dental emergency should contact their local clinic by phone. Dental emergencies are anything that causes oral or facial swelling, trauma or pain that can’t be minimized by medication. They can include infections; uncontrolled tooth or facial pain; dental or facial trauma; problems opening your mouth; or a sharp filling or orthodontic wire causing trauma to tissues in the mouth.