December calls increase

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Peace Regional RCMP remained busy over the Christmas and New Year’s holiday when weather was snowy and frigid.

Police responded to about 535 calls during December, up slightly from the same period in 2021, S/Sgt. Dave Browne says.

“With the onset of extreme weather and poor road conditions, the detachment responded to or received reports of about 80 motor vehicle collisions,” Browne says.

One incident was a serious collision Dec. 14 on Highway 2 at the intersection of 78 St., which resulted in damage to vehicles and infrastructure, he says.

Snowy, slippery and icy roads on hills kept officers busy at times.

“Police spent extended periods of time throughout December conducting traffic control on the east and west hills on Highway 2, ensuring road safety while larger commercial vehicles struggled to navigate the icy surface conditions,” Browne says.

Peace police also responded to 21 calls of break-and-enters both to commercial and residential properties in December.

“Among the most impacted were home and business properties that are vacant or aren’t being regularly occupied,” Browne says.

Police remind owners and occupants to take preventative measures when leaving any property vacant.

He offers several options to protect property.

“Invest in a monitored alarm system that will notify yourself or a property representative and police of an intrusion and remain available to receive a call form your monitoring company at all times,” Browne says.

Police also suggest people install a camera system with cloud storage that will send notifications of movement to mobile devices.

“Be familiar with your camera, know how to operate it and receive footage,” Browne says.

Peace RCMP were also busy conducting enhanced patrols of areas most impacted by crime and logged 154 after-hours checks of businesses in November and December as part of the detachment’s ongoing business check program to ensure that business premises are being left secure.

“Police encourage business owners to ensure their staff has a checklist for closing that accounts for securing the property and setting alarm systems at the conclusion of each day,” Browne says.

“Together, we can work to prevent opportunities for crime in our communities.”

Peace Regional RCMP detachment wishes everyone a safe new year.