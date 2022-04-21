Deceased male found at college

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A man’s body was found at the new Northern Lakes College Campus in High Prairie April 14 but the death associated with it is not believed to be suspicious.

Cpl. Troy Savinkoff, Alberta RCMP Media Relations, says High Prairie RCMP received a call to assist EMS on the west side of the college parking lot at 3:06 p.m.

“Workers in the area observed an unresponsive male on the ground,” says Savinkoff.

“Despite EMS efforts, the male has been identified as a 70-year-old Stoney Nokoda First Nation resident.”

His name was not released.

The male was transported to the officer of the chief medical examiner for an autopsy.

Savinkoff adds there are no suspicious circumstances involving the death at this time.

“It is not believed the male was an employee or student at college,” he adds.