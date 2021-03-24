Criminal activity down in Falher

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Falher continues to be a safe community with few major crime issues in 2020.



McLennan RCMP Sgt. Mark Hall reported no serious issues last year as he spoke to Town of Falher council at its regular meeting March 15.



“Overall, we haven’t seen any major fluctuations in any specific crimes within Falher, which has been a positive outcome for both the community and RCMP.”



Property crime and thefts remain two areas the RCMP has been committed to focus on in Falher.



“We observed a 17 per cent decrease in property crimes from the previous year,” Hall says.



“McLennan RCMP observed a downward trend in the amount of property crime incidents occurring as a direct result of the proactive work the RCMP was doing in partnership with the community.”



Crime was down eight per cent in the detachment area, which he attributes much to the COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions.



“It’s going in a positive way,” Hall says.



“COVID is impacting everything.”



McLennan RCMP is looking ahead to focus on the priorities for the fiscal year from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022.



“We’re planning ahead to the new year,” Hall says.



“Instead of asking people to come to us, we’re going out into the community to ask people what the issues and concerns are.



“I will continue with community engagement.”



Hall notes just one person responded to a two-week campaign from May 25 to June 5, 2020 when RCMP asked citizens to state their concerns and issues with policing and crime.



Council shared one concern that many vehicles don’t stop when school buses pick up and deliver students at a bus stop on Main Street by the Big Bee Park.



“That was a concern by council a few years ago,” Mayor Donna Buchinski says.



She notes that the Town informed High Prairie School Division about the issue.



Council also appreciates Hall’s commitment to encourage RCMP member to be active in the community.



“That’s huge for members to be active and present in the community,” Buchinski says.



Hall says police officers are engaged with the community in such activities and are encouraged to serve in various roles on community organizations, coach team sports and further develop youth engagement strategies.