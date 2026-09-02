Crime Stoppers signs available to communities

Peace River is participating in the program, left-right: Sgt Thackeray, Layne Gardner (Chamber), Oren Ford (Councillor), Shelly Shannon (Mayor), SSgt Lacey Blair and Community Peace Officer Rick White.

An initiative has been launched to help deter crime, promote anonymous reporting, and strengthen safety in communities across rural Alberta.

Crime Stoppers Rural Sign Campaign kicked off in 2025, and many local communities (including Peace River) are taking advantage of the program to help deter crime.

“The idea was really to increase awareness of Crime Stoppers in rural communities and make sure people know they have an anonymous way to provide information about crime,” explains Crime Stoppers Association of Edmonton and Northern Alberta Program Coordinator Carrie Madu. “We know that rural communities can face different challenges when it comes to reporting crime, and we wanted Crime Stoppers to have more of a visible presence in those areas. The signs are one way of reminding people that if they know something, they have somewhere they can safely share that information.”

Madu explains that the program provides visible reminders that anonymous tips can be given through 1-800-222-TIPS and the hope of the program is to increase community pride and vigilance.

She says that as the program has grown, they’ve seen an increase of communities reach out to their coordinators to express interest in participation.

“We work closely with the RCMP, and our RCMP Crime Stoppers Coordinator reaches out to detachment commanders to let them know about the program,” Madu says. “They may then connect with the communities they serve to see if there’s interest.”

Madu says communities participating in the program are offered up to four Crime Stopper signs to put up in locations selected by the community where they can be most useful and visible.

Communities are also asked to promote the program through local events, media, and social platforms. Finally, they are asked to monitor and maintain the signs, sharing photos and feedback with Crime Stoppers.

The municipalities collaborate with Crime Stoppers, RCMP, and local representatives on community awareness activities or to launch events.

“Once a community decides it would like to participate, we ask them to complete an application confirming their participation and identifying what signs they’d like and where they propose to put them,” explains Madu. “I think it’s important because rural communities face some challenges that are different from larger centres. People may know each other, or know who is involved in something, and that can make it more difficult for someone to feel comfortable coming forward.”

Madu says that is where Crime Stoppers comes in. She says that although the signs aren’t going to stop crime, the hope is that they will encourage people with information about crimes to share it.

“If you have information about a crime but you’re worried about getting involved or having your identity known, you can provide that information anonymously,” says Madu. “We want people in rural communities to know that option is available to them.”

Madu reminds us that police cannot act on information they do not have. She says the hope is that the signs will remind people of the option to call the tip line and will help generate useful tips for police to act on.

“If someone knows something about criminal activity but isn’t comfortable going directly to police, Crime Stoppers gives them another way to get that information into the hands of investigators while remaining anonymous,” she says. “We want people to know that Crime Stoppers is an option and, more importantly, understand that they can provide information anonymously. When something is visible and in your field of view regularly, it becomes familiar and it’s easier to remember when the time comes that you need it.”

Madu explains the Rural Sign Campaign continues to grow, with signs in municipalities, First Nations, and Metis Settlements across Alberta. Each community is helping to extend the reach of Crime Stoppers and increases awareness of anonymous reporting, reinforcing the role residents play in keeping their communities safe.

Madu says community members can provide information to Crime Stoppers about nearly any criminal activity, including property crime, theft, drugs, impaired driving, illegal weapons, fraud or more serious crimes.

“The important thing to remember is that Crime Stoppers isn’t an emergency service, so if a crime is happening right now or someone is in danger, call 911,” she says. “Crime Stoppers is there when you have information that could help police prevent or solve a crime and you want to provide that information anonymously.”

Crime Stoppers signs are often put up at the entrances of a community or where the municipality feels they would be most useful and visible. The signs are a visual deterrent to would-be criminals. Madu says the signs let criminals know that the community is watching out and they will report a crime if they see it.

“We work with each community to determine how many signs they’re looking for and where they would like to place them,” Madu says. “The community takes responsibility for getting the signs installed. We provide the signs, but the community knows its roads and infrastructure and is in the best position to work through those details locally.”

Madu says there is no cost to participate in the program or for the initial signs provided by Crime Stoppers.

“The program got its start through provincial grant funding, which allowed us to purchase the initial signs and start getting them into communities,” Madu explains. “As more communities have become aware of the program, we’ve continued to see interest, so we’re now looking for additional funding and partnerships that will help us keep it growing.”

Madu explains the program was developed as an Alberta initiative. She says Crime Stoppers Association of Edmonton and Northern Alberta is now moving it forward within the area that our organization serves, which is Edmonton and Northern Alberta.

“There are other Crime Stoppers organizations serving other parts of the province, so if we hear from a community outside our area, we can connect them with the Crime Stoppers organization that serves them,” she says. “The signs are important, but ultimately this program is about getting information into the hands of police.”

Madu says there are many reasons someone may know something about a crime and not want to come forward.

“They may be worried about retaliation, they may know the person involved, or they simply may not want anyone to know they were the person who provided the information,” she concludes, adding that’s why Crime Stoppers exists. “You don’t have to tell us who you are. We don’t want your name. We want the information you have. Someone somewhere knows something. Our job is to make sure they have a safe way to say it.”

If municipalities would like more information on the program or would like to sign up for the Rural Community Sign Program, reach out to Crime Stoppers Association of Edmonton and Northern Alberta at info@crimestoppers.ab.ca.

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism

Initiative Reporter