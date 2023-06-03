Crews busy at Harmon Valley wildfire

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Fire- fighters continue to battle a wildfire in the Harmon Valley area southeast of Peace River.

The Peace River Forest Area has taken over managing a fire in the area of Harmon Valley and Reno, says a news release from Northern Sunrise County dated May 25.

Classified out of control, the fire has covered about 108,889 hectares.

About 40 per cent of the fire was contained as of May 24. The fire is no longer a danger to homes in the countyl; however, hotspots may continue in the fire area.

Firefighters continue to work to extinguish hotspots and look for opportunities on the northeast side of the fire for heavy equipment to access.

The CNRL fire is also considered out of control and reached about 6,207 hectares in size. It has remained stable with wildland firefighters patrolling and putting out hotspots to maintain containment lines.

Anyone who sees visible flames that may threaten property in the forest protection area is requested to report the fire by telephone to 310-FIRE.

For further information on wildfires, visit https//srd.web.alberta.ca/peace-river-area-update and subscribe to the Peace River Area Updates on its website.