COVID-19 UPDATE – September 8, 2020

As of September 8, Alberta Health has confirmed 619 new cases in Alberta in the last 96 hours. 154=Sept.5, 171=Sept.6, 137=Sept.7, 157=Sept.8.

There are 111 new cases in the North Zone over the last 96 hours.

There has been 1 death recorded in the North Zone in the last 96 hours.

869 cases have recovered in the North Zone which has dropped to 80% of the cases.

Regions are defined by rural municipalities, city boundaries, and urban service areas; smaller regions (i.e. towns, villages, and reserves) are incorporated into the corresponding rural area. Cases without a postal code or incorrect postal codes are not included. Location information missing/invalid for: 65 case(s).

Mackenzie County (Northwest corner of Alberta:High Level, Fort Vermillion, La Crete, Rainbow Lake) moves up to 344 cases and moves down to 66 active cases. Mackenzie County is on the WATCH list (above the threshold but no additional measures). This makes them the area in the North Zone with the highest active cases. 268 cases have recovered and a total of 10 deaths.

The city of Fort McMurray moves up to a total of 167 cases and moves up to 66 active, tied with Mackenzie County. Sadly, 1 death occurred over the long weekend. The city of Fort McMurray, along with the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo, is on the WATCH list (above the threshold but no additional measures).

Clear Hills County (Hines Creek, Cleardale, Worsley) moves up to a total of 76 cases and drops to 22 active. Clear Hills County is on the WATCH list (above the threshold but no additional measures).

The city of Grand Prairie moves up to a total of 90 cases and drops down to 11 active.

The County Of Northern Lights (Manning, Deadwood, Paddle Prairie Metis Settlement, Chinook Valley, Clear Hills, Hotchkiss, Keg River, Weberville, Carcajou,Twin Lakes) moves up to a total of 28 cases and 9 active.

The Municipal District of Fairview No. 136 (Fairview, Bluesky, Whitelaw, Dunvegan, Erin Lodge, Friedenstal, Highland Park, Lothrop, Vanrena,Waterhole) moves up to 16 cases and drops to 6 active.

Municipal District of Lesser Slave River No. 124 (Slave Lake, Canyon Creek, Widewater, Chisholm, Marten Beach, Smith, Wagner, Hondo, Mitsue) moves up to a total of 11 cases and 6 active.

The Municipal District of Spirit River No. 133 (Spirit River, Rycroft) holds with 9 cases and 6 active.

The Municipal District of Peace NO. 135 (Peace River, Grimshaw, Berwyn, Brownvale) moves up to a total of 16 and 4 active.

The County of Grande Prairie No. 1 (Beaverlodge, Sexsmith, Wembley, Hythe, Bezanson, Clairmont, La Glace, Teepee Creek, Horse Lakes Indian reserve 152B, Kleskun Hill, Lake Saskatoon, Pipestone Creek, Richmond Hill Estates, Sandy Ridge Estates, Valhalla, Webster) moves up to a total of 46 cases and 3 active cases.

Athabasca County (Athabasca, Boyle, Mewatha Beach, Sunset Beach, Breynat, Caslan, Grassland, Meanook, Wandering River, Amber Valley, Athabasca Landing Settlement, Baptiste Lake, Coolidge, Glenshaw, Lincoln, Meadowbrook, Spruce Valley, White Gull) moves up to a total of 11 cases and 3 active.

Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo (Surrounding Fort McMurray but does not include it, Anzac, Conklin, Fort Chipewyan, Fort McKay, Draper, Mariana Lake) moves up to a total of 62 cases and 2 active. The Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo, along with the city of Fort McMurray, is on the WATCH list (above the threshold but no additional measures).

Saddle Hills County (Woking, Bay Tree, Blueberry Mountain, Braeburn, Dunvegan Settlement, Gordondale, Poplar Ridge,Silver Valley, Whitbur) reports it’s first active case since the pandemic started. A case was reported on July 21, but was removed July 23.

Westlock County (Westlock, Clyde, Larkspur, Busby, Dapp, Fawcett, Jarvie, Pibroch, Vimy, Analta, Anton Lake, Eastburg, Fawn Lake, Halfway Lake, Pembina Heights, Regal Park, Shoal Creek, Waugh) holds with a total of 6 cases and drops to 1 active.

Smoky Lake County (Smoky Lake, Vilna, Waskatenau, Bellis, Edwand, Spedden, Warspite, Buffalo Lake Métis Settlement, Kikino Métis Settlement, Anning, Birchland Resort, Bonnie Lake Resort, Cache Lake, Cossack, Downing, Hamlin, Lobstick Settlement, Mons Lake, North Kotzman, Parkview Beach, Sprucefield, Two Lakes, Victoria Settlement (also Fort Victoria), Wahstao, Wasel, Whiteman Beach) moves up to 12 cases and 1 active.

The Municipal District of Bonnyville NO. 87 (Bonnyville, Cherry Grove, Fort Kent, Iron River, La Corey, Therien, Elizabeth Metis Settlement, Fishing Lake Metis Settlement, Indian reserve:Cold Lake 149) moves up to 11 casrs and 1 active.

Municipal District of Opportunity No. 17 (Calling Lake, Red Earth Creek, Sandy Lake or Pelican Mountain, Wabasca (also known as Wabasca-Desmarais), Calling River, Chipewyan Lake, Peerless Lake, Trout Lake) holds with a total of 2 cases and drops to 1 active.

County of St. Paul No. 19 (Elk Point, St. Paul, Horseshoe Bay, Ashmont, Heinsburg, Lottie Lake, St. Edouard, St. Vincent, Abilene, Angle Lake, Bayview Beach, Boyne Lake, Clarksville, Ferguson Flats, Frog Lake, Glen On The Lake, Lac Canard, McLeod Beach, Northern Valley, Owlseye Lake, Primrose, St. Paul Beach, Sunset Beach) moves up to a total of 7 cases and 1 active.

The city of Cold Lake holds with a total to 6 cases and 1 active.

Out of 38 municipalities that comprise the North Zone there are no active cases in 19 municipalities.

There are 15,093 reported cases in Alberta, and 247 deaths in Alberta (118 in Calgary Zone, 66 in Edmonton zone, 31 in North Zone, 25 in the South Zone, 7 in the Central Zone). Of the 15,093 cases, 45 are in the hospital and 10 are in ICU (Intensive Care). 13,154 cases have recovered, which drops to 87% of the cases in Alberta.

There are 1,692 active cases in Alberta. Calgary:732, Edmonton:648, North:212, Central:52, South:38, Unknown:10.

There have been 5 deaths recorded for Alberta in the last 96 hours.

Canada has 133,748 confirmed cases. There have been 9,153 deaths recorded.

There have been 117,565 recovered cases in Canada and drops to 94% of the national population of cases.

The USA has 6,287,362 confirmed cases. There are 188,688 deaths recorded and 2,333,583 recovered cases, which holds at 38%.

There are 27,437,294 cases worldwide. There are 894,430 deaths recorded worldwide. There are 18,415,364 cases recovered globally, which holds at 69%.

The top 5 highest ranked country of reported cases are (From highest to lowest): USA, moving to second place from third is India (4,280,422), and moving down from second to third is Brazil(4,147,794), Russia(1,032,354), and Peru (691,575). Colombia has reached 671,533. No other country has reached the 650,000 mark. Canada drops to 26th.

The highest death toll, after the US, Brazil(126,960), India (72,775), Mexico (67,781), United Kingdom (41,675). No other country has reached the 40,000 mark. Canada drops to 19th.

The top 5 highest countries in the world with recovered cases, from highest to lowest: Brazil (3,549,201), India (3,323,950), US (2,333,583), Russia (847,746) and South Africa (567,729). All other countries are below 550,000 recovered cases.

COVID-19 Update – Chief Medical Officer – September 8, 2020

