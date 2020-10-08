COVID-19 UPDATE – October 7, 2020

As of October 7, Alberta Health has confirmed 419 new cases in Alberta in the last 48 hours. 276=Oct 6, 143=Oct 7.

There are 12 new cases in the North Zone over the last 48 hours.

There has been 0 deaths recorded in the North Zone in the last 48 hours.

1365 cases have recovered in the North Zone which moves up to 94% of the cases.

Current Outbreaks in the North Zone

Locations of outbreaks in acute care and continuing care facilities are reported publicly when there are 2 or more cases, indicating that a transmission within the facility has occurred.

Outbreaks at other facilities or in the community are reported publicly when there are 5 or more cases.

Outbreaks are declared over when 4 weeks have passed with no new cases, so not all outbreaks listed below have current transmission happening.

Supportive living/home living sites

  • Heimstaed Seniors Lodge, La Crete
  • Prairie Lakes Senior Facility, Grande Prairie

Other facilities and settings

  • CNRL Albian, Fort Mackay
  • Family gatherings, La Crete
  • Private gathering, Bonnyville
  • Private gathering, Manning
  • Suncor base plant, Fort McMurray
  • Syncrude Mildred Lake site, Fort McMurray

COVID-19 school status

K-12 schools across Alberta that have 2 or more confirmed cases of COVID-19 will be identified on the following chart. Parents and staff are notified by letter as soon as a case is identified. The charts may be updated up to 24 hours later.

69 outbreaks have been identified in Alberta in the last 48 hours. An outbreak is when there are 2 or more infectious cases in the school.

Definitions for confirmed cases in schools:

Alert (1 case)

  • Parents will be notified by their child’s school as soon as one confirmed case is identified within the school. This is known as an alert. These are not currently included in the map.

Outbreak (2+ cases)

  • An outbreak is declared when there are 2 or more confirmed cases in a school setting within a 14 day period where disease could have been acquired or transmitted in the school. Any school meeting this definition will be reported on the map.

Outbreak over

  • A school outbreak is declared over when there have been no new confirmed cases in a school for 28 days.

There are 5 outbreaks reported in the North Zone.

October 7, 2020

1City Of AirdrieWatchCoopers Crossing School
2City Of CalgaryWatchSt. Wilfrid Elementary School
3City Of CalgaryWatchClarence Sansom School
4City Of CalgaryWatchNelson Mandela High School
5City Of CalgaryWatchCanyon Meadows School
6City Of EdmontonWatchArchbishop O’Leary
7City Of EdmontonWatchCentre High
8City Of EdmontonWatchRoss Sheppard High School
9City Of EdmontonWatchVimy Ridge
10City Of EdmontonWatchHighlands School
11City Of EdmontonWatchAustin O’Brien
12City Of EdmontonWatchHarry Ainlay School
13City Of EdmontonWatchQueen Elizabeth School
14City Of EdmontonWatchEdmonton Islamic Academy
15City Of CalgaryOpen (Outbreak, 2-4 cases)Lester B. Pearson High School
16City Of CalgaryOpen (Outbreak, 2-4 cases)Crescent Heights High School
17City Of CalgaryOpen (Outbreak, 2-4 cases)Chris Akkerman School
18City Of CalgaryOpen (Outbreak, 2-4 cases)Saddle Ridge School
19City Of CalgaryOpen (Outbreak, 2-4 cases)Apostles of Jesus
20City Of CalgaryOpen (Outbreak, 2-4 cases)Glenmeadows School
21City Of CalgaryOpen (Outbreak, 2-4 cases)St. Benedict School
22City Of CalgaryOpen (Outbreak, 2-4 cases)Monsignor E. L. Doyle Elementary School
23City Of CalgaryOpen (Outbreak, 2-4 cases)Vista Heights School
24City Of CalgaryOpen (Outbreak, 2-4 cases)Monterey Park School
25City Of CalgaryOpen (Outbreak, 2-4 cases)Our Lady of the Assumption School
26City Of CalgaryOpen (Outbreak, 2-4 cases)King George School
27City Of CalgaryOpen (Outbreak, 2-4 cases)Ecole de la Rose Sauvage
28City Of CalgaryOpen (Outbreak, 2-4 cases)John G Diefenbaker High School
29City Of EdmontonOpen (Outbreak, 2-4 cases)Northmount School
30City Of EdmontonOpen (Outbreak, 2-4 cases)Holy Trinity
31City Of EdmontonOpen (Outbreak, 2-4 cases)Parkview School
32City Of EdmontonOpen (Outbreak, 2-4 cases)St. Oscar Romero Catholic High School
33City Of EdmontonOpen (Outbreak, 2-4 cases)Lillian Osborne High School
34City Of EdmontonOpen (Outbreak, 2-4 cases)McNally School
35City Of EdmontonOpen (Outbreak, 2-4 cases)Ecole Pere-Lacombe
36City Of EdmontonOpen (Outbreak, 2-4 cases)Waverley School
37City Of EdmontonOpen (Outbreak, 2-4 cases)Cardinal Collins High School Academic Centre
38City Of EdmontonOpen (Outbreak, 2-4 cases)Millwoods Christian School
39City Of EdmontonOpen (Outbreak, 2-4 cases)H. E. Beriault
40City Of EdmontonOpen (Outbreak, 2-4 cases)Riverbend School
41City Of EdmontonOpen (Outbreak, 2-4 cases)Christ the King School
42City Of EdmontonOpen (Outbreak, 2-4 cases)Oliver School
43City Of EdmontonOpen (Outbreak, 2-4 cases)Kirkness School
44City Of EdmontonOpen (Outbreak, 2-4 cases)St. Matthew
45City Of EdmontonOpen (Outbreak, 2-4 cases)Aldergrove School
46City Of EdmontonOpen (Outbreak, 2-4 cases)St. Brendan School
47City Of EdmontonOpen (Outbreak, 2-4 cases)Dr. Donald Massey School
48City Of EdmontonOpen (Outbreak, 2-4 cases)Bishop Savaryn
49City Of EdmontonOpen (Outbreak, 2-4 cases)Louis St. Laurent
50City Of EdmontonOpen (Outbreak, 2-4 cases)J Percy Page School
51City Of EdmontonOpen (Outbreak, 2-4 cases)Archbishop MacDonald
52City Of EdmontonOpen (Outbreak, 2-4 cases)St. Vladimir Elementary School
53City Of EdmontonOpen (Outbreak, 2-4 cases)Soraya Hafez School
54City Of EdmontonOpen (Outbreak, 2-4 cases)AlBaqir Academy
55City Of EdmontonOpen (Outbreak, 2-4 cases)Jasper Place School
56City Of EdmontonOpen (Outbreak, 2-4 cases)Michael Strembitsky School
57City Of EdmontonOpen (Outbreak, 2-4 cases)Dickinsfield School
58City Of EdmontonOpen (Outbreak, 2-4 cases)St. Maria Goretti
59City Of EdmontonOpen (Outbreak, 2-4 cases)St. John Bosco
60City Of EdmontonOpen (Outbreak, 2-4 cases)Thomas More Academy
61City Of EdmontonOpen (Outbreak, 2-4 cases)Norwood School
62City Of St. AlbertOpen (Outbreak, 2-4 cases)Richard S Fowler Catholic Junior High School
63Municipal District Of Peace No. 135Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases)Springfield Elementary School
64Regional Municipality Of Wood BuffaloOpen (Outbreak, 2-4 cases)St. Gabriel School
65Regional Municipality Of Wood BuffaloOpen (Outbreak, 2-4 cases)Sister Mary Phillps Elementary School
66Regional Municipality Of Wood BuffaloOpen (Outbreak, 2-4 cases)Holy Trinity High School
67Regional Municipality Of Wood BuffaloOpen (Outbreak, 2-4 cases)Elsie Yanik Catholic School
68Town Of CochraneOpen (Outbreak, 2-4 cases)RancheView School
69Town Of OkotoksOpen (Outbreak, 2-4 cases)Foothills Composite High School

Enhanced – Risk levels require enhanced measures to control the spread at a school or school authority level School(s) may be moved to scenario 2 (in school classes partially operating) or scenario 3 (at-home learning)

Watch – School outbreak declared with 5 or more cases where disease could have been acquired or transmitted in the school Scenario 1 – school is open with near normal operations with some public health measures Province is monitoring risk and working with the school, school authority and Alberta Health Services Additional public health measures may be in place within a school to control the spread

Open – No schools in this area have outbreaks of 5 or more cases.
Scenario 1 – school is open with near normal operations with some public health measures
Parents may have received an alert from their school Alberta Health Services may be working with local schools, but any additional measures are localized and targeted.

Regions are defined by rural municipalities, city boundaries, and urban service areas; smaller regions (i.e. towns, villages, and reserves) are incorporated into the corresponding rural area. Cases without a postal code or incorrect postal codes are not included. Location information missing/invalid for: 89 case(s).

The city of Fort McMurray moves up to a total of 287 cases and drops down to 31 active. This makes them the area in the North Zone with the highest active cases. The city of Fort McMurray, along with the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo, have been removed from the WATCH list as of Oct. 7.

The city of Grand Prairie moves up to a total of 115 cases and to 19 active.

Mackenzie County (Northwest corner of Alberta:High Level, Fort Vermillion, La Crete, Rainbow Lake) drops down to 414 cases and to 10 active cases. It was reported on Oct. 5 that there were 415 total cases , but 1 was removed Oct. 6. Mackenzie County has been removed from the WATCH list as of Oct. 6.

Smoky Lake County (Smoky Lake, Vilna, Waskatenau, Bellis, Edwand, Spedden, Warspite, Buffalo Lake Métis Settlement, Kikino Métis Settlement, Anning, Birchland Resort, Bonnie Lake Resort, Cache Lake, Cossack, Downing, Hamlin, Lobstick Settlement, Mons Lake, North Kotzman, Parkview Beach, Sprucefield, Two Lakes, Victoria Settlement (also Fort Victoria), Wahstao, Wasel, Whiteman Beach) moves up to 48 cases and holds at 5 active.

The County of Grande Prairie No. 1 (Beaverlodge, Sexsmith, Wembley, Hythe, Bezanson, Clairmont, La Glace, Teepee Creek, Horse Lakes Indian reserve 152B, Kleskun Hill, Lake Saskatoon, Pipestone Creek, Richmond Hill Estates, Sandy Ridge Estates, Valhalla, Webster) moves up to a total of 64 cases and up to 4 active cases.

Lac Ste Anne County (Mayerthorpe, Onoway, Alberta Beach, Sangudo) holds at 13 cases and 4 active.

Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo (Surrounding Fort McMurray but does not include it, Anzac, Conklin, Fort Chipewyan, Fort McKay, Draper, Mariana Lake) holds with a total of 67 cases and down to 1 active. The Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo, along with the city of Fort McMurray, were removed from the WATCH list as of Oct. 7.

Clear Hills County (Hines Creek, Cleardale, Worsley) holds with a total of 89 cases and 2 active.

The Municipal District of Peace NO. 135 (Peace River, Grimshaw, Berwyn, Brownvale) holds with a total of 26 cases and 2 active.

MD of Smoky River (Falher, McLennan, Girouxville, Donnelly, Guy, Jean Cote, Kathleen, Winagami) had removed a case on Oct. 5 for a total of 73 cases, but it was added on Oct. 6 for a total of 74 cases and 1 active.

County of St. Paul No. 19 (Elk Point, St. Paul, Horseshoe Bay, Ashmont, Heinsburg, Lottie Lake, St. Edouard, St. Vincent, Abilene, Angle Lake, Bayview Beach, Boyne Lake, Clarksville, Ferguson Flats, Frog Lake, Glen On The Lake, Lac Canard, McLeod Beach, Northern Valley, Owlseye Lake, Primrose, St. Paul Beach, Sunset Beach) moves up to a total of 12 cases and 2 active.

Municipal District of Lesser Slave River No. 124 (Slave Lake, Canyon Creek, Widewater, Chisholm, Marten Beach, Smith, Wagner, Hondo, Mitsue) holds with a total of 18 cases and down to 1 active.

County of Barrhead No. 11 (Barrhead, Campsie, Manola, Neerlandia,Thunder Lake, Belvedere, Bloomsbury, Cam-Bar Estates, Camp Creek, Campsie Cove, Dunstable, Düsseldorf, Freedom, Gardenview, Greendale Subdivision, Highridge, Holmes Crossing, Idle Hours, Lawton, Lightning Bay, Lunnford, Mahar Subdivision, Meadowview, Mellowdale, Moonlight Bay Estates, Moose Wallow, Mosside, Mystery Lake, Naples, Park La Nonne, Roselea, Sion, Stewartfield, Summerlea, Tiger Lily, Vega) gains a new case for a total of 5 and 1 active.

The city of Cold Lake holds with a total of 8 cases and 1 active. A case was added on Oct. 6 for a total of 9 cases, but was removed Oct. 7.

Municipal District of Opportunity No. 17 (Calling Lake, Red Earth Creek, Sandy Lake or Pelican Mountain, Wabasca (also known as Wabasca-Desmarais), Calling River, Chipewyan Lake, Peerless Lake, Trout Lake) holds with a total of 15 cases and down to 1 active.

Saddle Hills County (Woking, Bay Tree, Blueberry Mountain, Braeburn, Dunvegan Settlement, Gordondale, Poplar Ridge,Silver Valley, Whitbur) holds with a total of 2 and 1 active.

The Municipal District of Greenview NO. 16 (Fox Creek, Valleyview, Little Smoky, Debolt, Ridgevalley, Crooked Creek, Sunset House) holds with a total of 16 cases and 1 active case.

Yellowhead County (Edson, Hinton, Marlboro, Evansburg, Niton Junction, Wildwood) holds with a total of 3 and 1 active.

The Municipal District of Bonnyville NO. 87 (Bonnyville, Cherry Grove, Fort Kent, Iron River, La Corey, Therien, Elizabeth Metis Settlement, Fishing Lake Metis Settlement, Indian reserve:Cold Lake 149) holds with a total of 18 cases and 1 active.

Out of 38 municipalities that comprise the North Zone there are no active cases in 19 municipalities.

There are 19,354 reported cases in Alberta, and 281 deaths in Alberta (130 in Calgary Zone, 83 in Edmonton zone, 35 in North Zone, 26 in the South Zone, 7 in the Central Zone). Of the 19,354 cases, 66 are in the hospital and 13 are in ICU (Intensive Care). 17,163 cases have recovered, which holds at 90% of the cases in Alberta.

There are 1,910 active cases in Alberta. Edmonton:1085, Calgary:620, North:90, South:78, Central:30, Unknown:7.

There has been 1 death recorded for Alberta in the last 48 hours in the Calgary Zone.

Canada has 173,123 confirmed cases. There have been 9,541 deaths recorded.
There have been 145,666 recovered cases in Canada and holds at 89% of the national population of cases.

The USA has 7,475,262 confirmed cases. There are 210,232 deaths recorded and 2,999,895 recovered cases, which holds at 41%. President Donald Trump returns to the Oval Office “sympton-free”, Oct. 7, after he was confirmed positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 1.

There are 36,063,675 cases worldwide. There are a total of 1,054,153 deaths recorded worldwide. There are 25,124,087 cases recovered globally, which holds at 72%.

The top 5 highest ranked country of reported cases are (From highest to lowest): USA, India (6,757,131), Brazil (5,000,694), Russia (1,242,258), and Colombia (877,683). No other country has reached the 875,000 mark. Argentina has made a rapid climb since entering the top 20 on July 16 and is currently in 6th place with 840,915. Canada holds at 26th.

The highest death toll, after the US, Brazil (148,228), India (104,555), Mexico (82,348), United Kingdom (42,605). No other country has reached the 42,000 mark. Canada holds at 20th.

The top 5 highest countries in the world with recovered cases, from highest to lowest: India (5,744,693), Brazil (4,446,981), US (2,999,895), Russia (991,277), Colombia (773,973). All other countries are below 770,000 recovered cases.

Check Daily for more information on COVID-19 and local news. The next update will be October 9.

We are your community news. smokyriverexpress.com . Past updates can be found under the COVID-19 tab on our website. If there is information that you would like to see, please make a comment.

For a list of resources for Albertans during the COVID-19 Pandemic Crisis click here.

