COVID-19 UPDATE – October 21, 2020

As of October 21, Alberta Health has confirmed 729 new cases in Alberta in the last 48 hours. 323=Oct 20, 406=Oct 21.

There are 34 new cases in the North Zone over the last 48 hours.

There has been 0 deaths recorded in the North Zone in the last 48 hours.

1488 cases have recovered in the North Zone which holds at 89% of the cases.

Current Outbreaks in the North Zone

Locations of outbreaks in acute care and continuing care facilities are reported publicly when there are 2 or more cases, indicating that a transmission within the facility has occurred.

Outbreaks at other facilities or in the community are reported publicly when there are 5 or more cases.

Outbreaks are declared over when 4 weeks have passed with no new cases, so not all outbreaks listed below have current transmission happening.

Supportive living/home living sites

Prairie Lakes Senior Facility, Grande Prairie

Other facilities and settings

CNRL Horizon, Fort McMurray

Family gatherings, La Crete

Private gathering, Bonnyville

Suncor base plant, Fort McMurray

Syncrude Mildred Lake site, Fort McMurray

Walmart Supercentre, Grande Prairie

K-12 schools across Alberta that have 2 or more confirmed cases of COVID-19 will be identified on the School Status Map. Parents and staff are notified by letter as soon as a case is identified. The charts may be updated up to 24 hours later.

98 outbreaks have been identified in Alberta in the last 48 hours. An outbreak is when there are 2 or more infectious cases in the school.

27 schools are on the WATCH list.

There are 2 outbreak reported in the North Zone.

October 21, 2020

Municipal District Of Peace No. 135 Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Springfield Elementary School

Municipality Of Jasper Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Jasper Junior Senior High School

Regions are defined by rural municipalities, city boundaries, and urban service areas; smaller regions (i.e. towns, villages, and reserves) are incorporated into the corresponding rural area. Cases without a postal code or incorrect postal codes are not included. Location information missing/invalid for: 119 case(s).

The city of Grand Prairie moves up to a total of 185 cases and 57 active. This makes them the area in the North Zone with the highest active cases. The city of Grande Prairie has been put on the WATCH list (above the threshold but no additional measures).

The city of Fort McMurray moves up to a total of 322 cases and 28 active.

The Municipal District of Spirit River No. 133 (Spirit River, Rycroft) moves up to a total of 26 cases and 14 active. The MD of Spirit River has been put on the WATCH list (above the threshold but no additional measures).

The municipality of Jasper moves up to a total of 25 cases and 9 active.

Lac Ste Anne County (Mayerthorpe, Onoway, Alberta Beach, Sangudo) moves up to 23 cases 9 active.

County of Barrhead No. 11 (Barrhead, Campsie, Manola, Neerlandia,Thunder Lake, Belvedere, Bloomsbury, Cam-Bar Estates, Camp Creek, Campsie Cove, Dunstable, Düsseldorf, Freedom, Gardenview, Greendale Subdivision, Highridge, Holmes Crossing, Idle Hours, Lawton, Lightning Bay, Lunnford, Mahar Subdivision, Meadowview, Mellowdale, Moonlight Bay Estates, Moose Wallow, Mosside, Mystery Lake, Naples, Park La Nonne, Roselea, Sion, Stewartfield, Summerlea, Tiger Lily, Vega) moves up to a total of 14 cases and 9 active.

Smoky Lake County (Smoky Lake, Vilna, Waskatenau, Bellis, Edwand, Spedden, Warspite, Buffalo Lake Métis Settlement, Kikino Métis Settlement, Anning, Birchland Resort, Bonnie Lake Resort, Cache Lake, Cossack, Downing, Hamlin, Lobstick Settlement, Mons Lake, North Kotzman, Parkview Beach, Sprucefield, Two Lakes, Victoria Settlement (also Fort Victoria), Wahstao, Wasel, Whiteman Beach) a case was removed bringing the total to 57 cases and down to 8 active. Smoky Lake County has been removed from the WATCH list.

Westlock County (Westlock, Clyde, Larkspur, Busby, Dapp, Fawcett, Jarvie, Pibroch, Vimy, Analta, Anton Lake, Eastburg, Fawn Lake, Halfway Lake, Pembina Heights, Regal Park, Shoal Creek, Waugh) moves up to a total of 14 cases and 7 active.

Municipal District of Opportunity No. 17 (Calling Lake, Red Earth Creek, Sandy Lake or Pelican Mountain, Wabasca (also known as Wabasca-Desmarais), Calling River, Chipewyan Lake, Peerless Lake, Trout Lake) moves up to a total of 24 cases and 7 active.

The County of Grande Prairie No. 1 (Beaverlodge, Sexsmith, Wembley, Hythe, Bezanson, Clairmont, La Glace, Teepee Creek, Horse Lakes Indian reserve 152B, Kleskun Hill, Lake Saskatoon, Pipestone Creek, Richmond Hill Estates, Sandy Ridge Estates, Valhalla, Webster) holds with a total of 72 cases and down to 6 active cases.

Mackenzie County (Northwest corner of Alberta:High Level, Fort Vermillion, La Crete, Rainbow Lake) holds with a total of 413 cases and 6 active cases.

The Municipal District of Bonnyville NO. 87 (Bonnyville, Cherry Grove, Fort Kent, Iron River, La Corey, Therien, Elizabeth Metis Settlement, Fishing Lake Metis Settlement, Indian reserve:Cold Lake 149) holds with a total of 22 cases and 5 active.

The city of Cold Lake moves up to a total of 13 cases and 5 active.

The Municipal District of Greenview NO. 16 (Fox Creek, Valleyview, Little Smoky, Debolt, Ridgevalley, Crooked Creek, Sunset House) moves up to a total of 19 cases and 3 active.

Clear Hills County (Hines Creek, Cleardale, Worsley) holds with a total of 94 cases and down to 3 active.

Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo (Surrounding Fort McMurray but does not include it, Anzac, Conklin, Fort Chipewyan, Fort McKay, Draper, Mariana Lake) holds with a total of 67 cases and 3 active.

Big Lakes County (High Prairie, Swan Hills, Enilda, Faust, Grouard or Grouard Mission, Joussard, Kinuso, East Prairie Métis Settlement, Gift Lake Métis Settlement, Peavine Métis Settlement, Driftpile First Nation, Kapawe’no, Sucker Creek First Nation, Swan River First Nation, Big Prairie, Gilwood, Heart River, Nine Mile Point, Prairie Echo, Salt Prairie,Triangle) holds with a total of 52 and down to 2 active.

Lac La Biche moves up to a total of 5 cases and down to 2 active.

The County Of Northern Lights (Manning, Deadwood,Paddle Prairie Metis Settlement, Chinook Valley, Clear Hills, Hotchkiss, Keg River, Weberville, Carcajou,Twin Lakes) holds with a total of 58 cases and down to 1 active.

Saddle Hills County (Woking, Bay Tree, Blueberry Mountain, Braeburn, Dunvegan Settlement, Gordondale, Poplar Ridge,Silver Valley, Whitbur) holds with a total of 3 and 1 active.

Municipal District of Lesser Slave River No. 124 (Slave Lake, Canyon Creek, Widewater, Chisholm, Marten Beach, Smith, Wagner, Hondo, Mitsue) holds with a total of 19 and 1 active.

Yellowhead County (Edson, Hinton, Marlboro, Evansburg, Niton Junction, Wildwood) holds with a total of 4 cases and 1 active.

The town of Hinton holds with a total of 8 cases and 1 active.

Athabasca County (Athabasca, Boyle, Mewatha Beach, Sunset Beach, Breynat, Caslan, Grassland, Meanook, Wandering River, Amber Valley, Athabasca Landing Settlement, Baptiste Lake, Coolidge, Glenshaw, Lincoln, Meadowbrook, Spruce Valley, White Gull) holds with a total of 13 cases and 1 active.

County of St. Paul No. 19 (Elk Point, St. Paul, Horseshoe Bay, Ashmont, Heinsburg, Lottie Lake, St. Edouard, St. Vincent, Abilene, Angle Lake, Bayview Beach, Boyne Lake, Clarksville, Ferguson Flats, Frog Lake, Glen On The Lake, Lac Canard, McLeod Beach, Northern Valley, Owlseye Lake, Primrose, St. Paul Beach, Sunset Beach) holds with a total of 13 cases and down to 1 active.

Out of 38 municipalities that comprise the North Zone there are no active cases in 13 municipalities.

There are 23,402 reported cases in Alberta, and 296 deaths in Alberta (135 in Calgary Zone, 91 in Edmonton zone, 35 in North Zone, 27 in the South Zone, 8 in the Central Zone). Of the 23,402 cases, 113 are in the hospital and 16 are in ICU (Intensive Care). 19,734 cases have recovered, which drops down to 85% of the cases in Alberta.

There are 3,372 active cases in Alberta. Edmonton:1,649, Calgary:1174, South:203, North:189, Central:140, Unknown:17.

There have been 4 deaths recorded for Alberta in the last 48 hours. 3 in the Edmonton Zone and 1 in the Calgary Zone.

Canada has 206,360 confirmed cases. There have been 9,829 deaths recorded.

There have been 173,748 recovered cases in Canada and holds at 88% of the national population of cases.

The Yukon has 2 new cases since August and The Northwest Territories has 3 new cases since April.

The USA has 8,249,011 confirmed cases. There are 220,362 deaths recorded and 3,295,426 recovered cases, which holds at 41%.

There are 41,074,593 cases worldwide. There are a total of 1,128,532 deaths recorded worldwide. There are 27,994,539 cases recovered globally, which holds at 70%.

The top 5 highest ranked country of reported cases are (From highest to lowest): USA, India (7,651,107), Brazil (5,273,954), Russia (1,438,219), and Argentina (1,018,999). Spain has reached 1,005,295 and France has reached 999,744. No other country has reached the 989,000 mark. Canada holds at 28th.

The highest death toll, after the US, Brazil (154,837), India (115,914), Mexico (86,893), United Kingdom (44,248). No other country has reached the 44,000 mark. Canada drops to 21st.

The top 5 highest countries in the world with recovered cases, from highest to lowest: India (6,795,103), Brazil (4,426,393), US (3,295,426), Russia (1,091,264), Colombia (884,895). All other countries are below 880,000 recovered cases.

