COVID-19 UPDATE – October 16, 2020

As of October 16, Alberta Health has confirmed 819 new cases in Alberta in the last 72 hours. 243=Oct 14, 244=Oct 15, 332=Oct 12, 220=Oct 16.
There are 41 new cases in the North Zone over the last 72 hours.
There has been 0 deaths recorded in the North Zone in the last 72 hours.
1436 cases have recovered in the North Zone which drops down to 91% of the cases.
Current Outbreaks in the North Zone
Locations of outbreaks in acute care and continuing care facilities are reported publicly when there are 2 or more cases, indicating that a transmission within the facility has occurred.
Outbreaks at other facilities or in the community are reported publicly when there are 5 or more cases.
Outbreaks are declared over when 4 weeks have passed with no new cases, so not all outbreaks listed below have current transmission happening.
Supportive living/home living sites
- Heimstaed Seniors Lodge, La Crete
- Prairie Lakes Senior Facility, Grande Prairie
Other facilities and settings
- CNRL Horizon, Fort McMurray
- Family gatherings, La Crete
- Private gathering, Bonnyville
- Suncor base plant, Fort McMurray
- Syncrude Mildred Lake site, Fort McMurray
- Walmart Supercentre, Grande Prairie
COVID-19 school status
K-12 schools across Alberta that have 2 or more confirmed cases of COVID-19 will be identified on the following chart. Parents and staff are notified by letter as soon as a case is identified. The charts may be updated up to 24 hours later.
91 outbreaks have been identified in Alberta in the last 24 hours. An outbreak is when there are 2 or more infectious cases in the school. There are 489 active cases in the schools. 22 schools are on the WATCH list.
Definitions for confirmed cases in schools:
Alert (1 case)
- Parents will be notified by their child’s school as soon as one confirmed case is identified within the school. This is known as an alert. These are not currently included in the map.
Outbreak (2+ cases)
- An outbreak is declared when there are 2 or more confirmed cases in a school setting within a 14 day period where disease could have been acquired or transmitted in the school. Any school meeting this definition will be reported on the map.
Outbreak over
- A school outbreak is declared over when there have been no new confirmed cases in a school for 28 days.
There is 1 outbreak reported in the North Zone.
October 16, 2020
|1
|City Of Airdrie
|Watch
|Coopers Crossing School
|2
|City Of Calgary
|Watch
|Clarence Sansom School
|3
|City Of Calgary
|Watch
|Nelson Mandela High School
|4
|City Of Calgary
|Watch
|Canyon Meadows School
|5
|City Of Calgary
|Watch
|Ecole de la Rose Sauvage
|6
|City Of Calgary
|Watch
|John G Diefenbaker High School
|7
|City Of Edmonton
|Watch
|Archbishop O’Leary
|8
|City Of Edmonton
|Watch
|Centre High
|9
|City Of Edmonton
|Watch
|Ross Sheppard High School
|10
|City Of Edmonton
|Watch
|Highlands School
|11
|City Of Edmonton
|Watch
|Austin O’Brien
|12
|City Of Edmonton
|Watch
|Harry Ainlay School
|13
|City Of Edmonton
|Watch
|Queen Elizabeth School
|14
|City Of Edmonton
|Watch
|Louis St. Laurent
|15
|City Of Edmonton
|Watch
|Edmonton Islamic Academy
|16
|City Of Edmonton
|Watch
|M. E. LaZerte School
|17
|City Of Edmonton
|Watch
|Headway School Society of Alberta
|18
|City Of Edmonton
|Watch
|Aurora School
|19
|City Of St. Albert
|Watch
|Elmer S Gish School
|20
|Strathcona County
|Watch
|Bev Facey Community High School
|21
|Strathcona County
|Watch
|Lakeland Ridge School
|22
|Town Of Cochrane
|Watch
|RancheView School
|23
|City Of Airdrie
|Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases)
|Northcott Prairie School
|24
|City Of Calgary
|Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases)
|Lester B. Pearson High School
|25
|City Of Calgary
|Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases)
|Saddle Ridge School
|26
|City Of Calgary
|Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases)
|Glenmeadows School
|27
|City Of Calgary
|Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases)
|Monsignor E. L. Doyle Elementary School
|28
|City Of Calgary
|Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases)
|Peter Lougheed School
|29
|City Of Calgary
|Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases)
|Vista Heights School
|30
|City Of Calgary
|Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases)
|Monterey Park School
|31
|City Of Calgary
|Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases)
|Our Lady of the Assumption School
|32
|City Of Calgary
|Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases)
|Central Memorial High School
|33
|City Of Calgary
|Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases)
|Ecole La Mosaique
|34
|City Of Calgary
|Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases)
|Rundle School
|35
|City Of Calgary
|Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases)
|Father Lacombe School
|36
|City Of Calgary
|Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases)
|Connaught School
|37
|City Of Calgary
|Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases)
|Janus Academy
|38
|City Of Calgary
|Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases)
|St. Francis High School
|39
|City Of Calgary
|Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases)
|Chief Justice Milvain School
|40
|City Of Edmonton
|Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases)
|Northmount School
|41
|City Of Edmonton
|Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases)
|Holy Trinity
|42
|City Of Edmonton
|Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases)
|St. Oscar Romero Catholic High School
|43
|City Of Edmonton
|Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases)
|Lillian Osborne High School
|44
|City Of Edmonton
|Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases)
|McNally School
|45
|City Of Edmonton
|Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases)
|Waverley School
|46
|City Of Edmonton
|Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases)
|Cardinal Collins High School Academic Centre
|47
|City Of Edmonton
|Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases)
|Riverbend School
|48
|City Of Edmonton
|Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases)
|Christ the King School
|49
|City Of Edmonton
|Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases)
|Kirkness School
|50
|City Of Edmonton
|Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases)
|St. Matthew
|51
|City Of Edmonton
|Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases)
|Aldergrove School
|52
|City Of Edmonton
|Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases)
|St. Brendan School
|53
|City Of Edmonton
|Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases)
|Calder School
|54
|City Of Edmonton
|Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases)
|Dr. Donald Massey School
|55
|City Of Edmonton
|Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases)
|Bishop Savaryn
|56
|City Of Edmonton
|Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases)
|J Percy Page School
|57
|City Of Edmonton
|Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases)
|Archbishop MacDonald
|58
|City Of Edmonton
|Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases)
|St. Vladimir Elementary School
|59
|City Of Edmonton
|Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases)
|St. Joseph
|60
|City Of Edmonton
|Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases)
|Archbishop Joseph MacNeil
|61
|City Of Edmonton
|Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases)
|Soraya Hafez School
|62
|City Of Edmonton
|Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases)
|AlBaqir Academy
|63
|City Of Edmonton
|Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases)
|Evansdale School
|64
|City Of Edmonton
|Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases)
|Jasper Place School
|65
|City Of Edmonton
|Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases)
|Michael Strembitsky School
|66
|City Of Edmonton
|Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases)
|Dickinsfield School
|67
|City Of Edmonton
|Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases)
|St. Maria Goretti
|68
|City Of Edmonton
|Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases)
|St. John Bosco
|69
|City Of Edmonton
|Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases)
|Thomas More Academy
|70
|City Of Edmonton
|Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases)
|Victoria School
|71
|City Of Edmonton
|Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases)
|Londonderry School
|72
|City Of Edmonton
|Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases)
|Scott Robertson School
|73
|City Of Edmonton
|Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases)
|Norwood School
|74
|City Of Edmonton
|Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases)
|Eastglen School
|75
|City Of Edmonton
|Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases)
|Rosslyn School
|76
|City Of Edmonton
|Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases)
|Steinhauer School
|77
|City Of Edmonton
|Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases)
|Tipaskan School
|78
|City Of Edmonton
|Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases)
|Vernon Barford School
|79
|City Of Edmonton
|Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases)
|St. Nicholas
|80
|City Of Edmonton
|Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases)
|Dunluce School
|81
|City Of Lethbridge
|Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases)
|St. Teresa of Calcutta School
|82
|City Of Lethbridge
|Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases)
|Ecole La Verendrye
|83
|City Of Lethbridge
|Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases)
|St. Francis Junior High School
|84
|City Of Lethbridge
|Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases)
|Ecole St. Mary School
|85
|City Of Red Deer
|Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases)
|Hunting Hills High School
|86
|Municipal District Of Peace No. 135
|Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases)
|Springfield Elementary School
|87
|Rocky View County
|Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases)
|Sarah Thompson School
|88
|Rocky View County
|Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases)
|Khalsa School Calgary Educational Foundation
|89
|Strathcona County
|Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases)
|Mills Haven Elementary School
|90
|Strathcona County
|Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases)
|Salisbury Composite High School
|91
|Town Of Strathmore
|Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases)
|Trinity Christian Academy
Enhanced – Risk levels require enhanced measures to control the spread at a school or school authority level School(s) may be moved to scenario 2 (in school classes partially operating) or scenario 3 (at-home learning)
Watch – School outbreak declared with 5 or more cases where disease could have been acquired or transmitted in the school Scenario 1 – school is open with near normal operations with some public health measures Province is monitoring risk and working with the school, school authority and Alberta Health Services Additional public health measures may be in place within a school to control the spread
Open – No schools in this area have outbreaks of 5 or more cases.
Scenario 1 – school is open with near normal operations with some public health measures
Parents may have received an alert from their school Alberta Health Services may be working with local schools, but any additional measures are localized and targeted.
Regions are defined by rural municipalities, city boundaries, and urban service areas; smaller regions (i.e. towns, villages, and reserves) are incorporated into the corresponding rural area. Cases without a postal code or incorrect postal codes are not included. Location information missing/invalid for: 108 case(s).
The city of Grand Prairie moves up to a total of 159 cases and 49 active. This makes them the area in the North Zone with the highest active cases. The city of Grande Prairie has been put on the WATCH list (above the threshold but no additional measures).
The city of Fort McMurray moves up to a total of 305 cases and drops down to 19 active.
Smoky Lake County (Smoky Lake, Vilna, Waskatenau, Bellis, Edwand, Spedden, Warspite, Buffalo Lake Métis Settlement, Kikino Métis Settlement, Anning, Birchland Resort, Bonnie Lake Resort, Cache Lake, Cossack, Downing, Hamlin, Lobstick Settlement, Mons Lake, North Kotzman, Parkview Beach, Sprucefield, Two Lakes, Victoria Settlement (also Fort Victoria), Wahstao, Wasel, Whiteman Beach) moves up to 56 cases and 10 active. Smoky Lake County has been put on the WATCH list (above the threshold but no additional measures) since Oct. 15.
The Municipal District of Spirit River No. 133 (Spirit River, Rycroft) moves up to a total of 18 cases and 7 active.
The County of Grande Prairie No. 1 (Beaverlodge, Sexsmith, Wembley, Hythe, Bezanson, Clairmont, La Glace, Teepee Creek, Horse Lakes Indian reserve 152B, Kleskun Hill, Lake Saskatoon, Pipestone Creek, Richmond Hill Estates, Sandy Ridge Estates, Valhalla, Webster) moves up to a total of 68 cases and 6 active cases.
Mackenzie County (Northwest corner of Alberta:High Level, Fort Vermillion, La Crete, Rainbow Lake) removes a case for a total of 414 cases and 6 active cases.
The municipality of Jasper moves up to a total of 19 cases and 5 active.
Big Lakes County (High Prairie, Swan Hills, Enilda, Faust, Grouard or Grouard Mission, Joussard, Kinuso, East Prairie Métis Settlement, Gift Lake Métis Settlement, Peavine Métis Settlement, Driftpile First Nation, Kapawe’no, Sucker Creek First Nation, Swan River First Nation, Big Prairie, Gilwood, Heart River, Nine Mile Point, Prairie Echo, Salt Prairie,Triangle) moves up to a total of 52 and 5 active.
Lac Ste Anne County (Mayerthorpe, Onoway, Alberta Beach, Sangudo) moves up to 17 cases and 4 active.
County of Barrhead No. 11 (Barrhead, Campsie, Manola, Neerlandia,Thunder Lake, Belvedere, Bloomsbury, Cam-Bar Estates, Camp Creek, Campsie Cove, Dunstable, Düsseldorf, Freedom, Gardenview, Greendale Subdivision, Highridge, Holmes Crossing, Idle Hours, Lawton, Lightning Bay, Lunnford, Mahar Subdivision, Meadowview, Mellowdale, Moonlight Bay Estates, Moose Wallow, Mosside, Mystery Lake, Naples, Park La Nonne, Roselea, Sion, Stewartfield, Summerlea, Tiger Lily, Vega) holds with a total of 8 cases and 4 active.
The Municipal District of Bonnyville NO. 87 (Bonnyville, Cherry Grove, Fort Kent, Iron River, La Corey, Therien, Elizabeth Metis Settlement, Fishing Lake Metis Settlement, Indian reserve:Cold Lake 149) moves up to a total of 20 cases and 3 active.
Clear Hills County (Hines Creek, Cleardale, Worsley) moves up to a total of 93 cases and 3 active.
Lac La Biche holds with a total of 4 cases and 3 active.
Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo (Surrounding Fort McMurray but does not include it, Anzac, Conklin, Fort Chipewyan, Fort McKay, Draper, Mariana Lake) holds with a total of 67 cases and 3 active.
Municipal District of Opportunity No. 17 (Calling Lake, Red Earth Creek, Sandy Lake or Pelican Mountain, Wabasca (also known as Wabasca-Desmarais), Calling River, Chipewyan Lake, Peerless Lake, Trout Lake) moves up to a total of 19 cases and holds with 3 active.
The County Of Northern Lights (Manning, Deadwood,Paddle Prairie Metis Settlement, Chinook Valley, Clear Hills, Hotchkiss, Keg River, Weberville, Carcajou,Twin Lakes) moves up to a total of 58 and 2 active.
Birch Hills County (Eaglesham, Peoria, Tangent, Wanham, Watino, Belloy, Codesa, Heart Valley) holds with a total of 5 cases and 2 active.
County of St. Paul No. 19 (Elk Point, St. Paul, Horseshoe Bay, Ashmont, Heinsburg, Lottie Lake, St. Edouard, St. Vincent, Abilene, Angle Lake, Bayview Beach, Boyne Lake, Clarksville, Ferguson Flats, Frog Lake, Glen On The Lake, Lac Canard, McLeod Beach, Northern Valley, Owlseye Lake, Primrose, St. Paul Beach, Sunset Beach) holds with a total of 12 cases and 2 active.
The Municipal District of Peace NO. 135 (Peace River, Grimshaw, Berwyn, Brownvale) holds with a total of 28 cases and drops to 1 active.
MD of Smoky River (Falher, McLennan, Girouxville, Donnelly, Guy, Jean Cote, Kathleen, Winagami) holds with a total of 75 cases and drops to 1 active.
Westlock County (Westlock, Clyde, Larkspur, Busby, Dapp, Fawcett, Jarvie, Pibroch, Vimy, Analta, Anton Lake, Eastburg, Fawn Lake, Halfway Lake, Pembina Heights, Regal Park, Shoal Creek, Waugh) moves up to a total of 8 cases and 1 active.
Saddle Hills County (Woking, Bay Tree, Blueberry Mountain, Braeburn, Dunvegan Settlement, Gordondale, Poplar Ridge,Silver Valley, Whitbur) holds with a total of 3 and 1 active.
The Municipal District of Greenview NO. 16 (Fox Creek, Valleyview, Little Smoky, Debolt, Ridgevalley, Crooked Creek, Sunset House) holds with a total of 17 and 1 active.
Yellowhead County (Edson, Hinton, Marlboro, Evansburg, Niton Junction, Wildwood) holds with a total of 4 cases and drops to 1 active.
The town of Hinton holds with a total of 8 cases and 1 active.
Athabasca County (Athabasca, Boyle, Mewatha Beach, Sunset Beach, Breynat, Caslan, Grassland, Meanook, Wandering River, Amber Valley, Athabasca Landing Settlement, Baptiste Lake, Coolidge, Glenshaw, Lincoln, Meadowbrook, Spruce Valley, White Gull) gains its first new case since Sept 9 for a total of 13 cases and 1 active.
The city of Cold Lake gains a new case for a total of 9 and 1 active.
Out of 38 municipalities that comprise the North Zone there are no active cases in 11 municipalities.
There are 21,775 reported cases in Alberta, and 288 deaths in Alberta (132 in Calgary Zone, 88 in Edmonton zone, 35 in North Zone, 26 in the South Zone, 7 in the Central Zone). Of the 21,775 cases, 117 are in the hospital and 11 are in ICU (Intensive Care). 18,651 cases have recovered, which holds at 87% of the cases in Alberta.
There are 2,836 active cases in Alberta. Edmonton:1,525, Calgary:820, South:202, North:145, Central:132, Unknown:12.
There have been 2 deaths recorded for Alberta in the last 72 hours both in the Edmonton Zone.
Canada has 194,106 confirmed cases. There have been 9,722 deaths recorded.
There have been 163,644 recovered cases in Canada and holds at 89% of the national population of cases.
The USA has 7,958,254 confirmed cases. There are 216,917 deaths recorded and 3,197,539 recovered cases, which holds at 41%.
There are 39,186,810 cases worldwide. There are a total of 1,101,692 deaths recorded worldwide. There are 26,991,927 cases recovered globally, which holds at 71%.
The top 5 highest ranked country of reported cases are (From highest to lowest): USA, India (7,370,468), Brazil (5,169,386), Russia (1,369,386), and moving into 5th place, since Oct. 15, Argentina (949,063) moving Colombia (945,354) to 6th place. No other country has reached the 945,000 mark. Canada holds at 27th.
The highest death toll, after the US, Brazil (152,460), India (112,161), Mexico (85,285), United Kingdom (43,519). No other country has reached the 43,000 mark. Canada holds at 20th.
The top 5 highest countries in the world with recovered cases, from highest to lowest: India (6,453,779), Brazil (4,526,393), US (3,197,539), Russia (1,051,780), Colombia (837,001). All other countries are below 830,000 recovered cases.
Check Daily for more information on COVID-19 and local news. The next update will be October 19.
We are your community news. smokyriverexpress.com . Past updates can be found under the COVID-19 tab on our website. If there is information that you would like to see, please make a comment.
For a list of resources for Albertans during the COVID-19 Pandemic Crisis click here.
COVID-19 Update from Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health – October 16, 2020.