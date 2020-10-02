COVID-19 UPDATE – October 1, 2020

As of October 1, Alberta Health has confirmed 326 new cases in Alberta in the last 48 hours. 153=Sept 30, 173=Oct 1.

There are 17 new cases in the North Zone over the last 48 hours. 5=Sept 30, 12=Oct 1.

There has been 0 deaths recorded in the North Zone in the last 48 hours.

1305 cases have recovered in the North Zone which moves up to 93% of the cases.

——————————————————————————————————————

Current Outbreaks in the North Zone

Locations of outbreaks in acute care and continuing care facilities are reported publicly when there are 2 or more cases, indicating that a transmission within the facility has occurred.

Outbreaks at other facilities or in the community are reported publicly when there are 5 or more cases.

Outbreaks are declared over when 4 weeks have passed with no new cases, so not all outbreaks listed below have current transmission happening.

Supportive living/home living sites

Del-Air Lodge, Manning

Heimstaed Seniors Lodge, La Crete

Other facilities and settings

CNRL Albian, Fort Mackay

Earls Kitchen and Bar, Morrison St., Fort McMurray

Family gatherings, La Crete

Private gathering, Bonnyville

Private gathering, Manning

Suncor base plant, Fort McMurray

Syncrude Aurora site, Fort McMurray

Syncrude Mildred Lake site, Fort McMurray

Zavisha Sawmills, Hines Creek

—————————————————————————————————————-

COVID-19 school status

K-12 schools across Alberta that have 2 or more confirmed cases of COVID-19 will be identified on the following chart. Parents and staff are notified by letter as soon as a case is identified. The charts may be updated up to 24 hours later.

50 outbreaks have been identified in Alberta in the last 48 hours. An outbreak is when there are 2 or more infectious cases in the school. Dr. Hinshaw reported 52 outbreaks but only 50 were listed on the website.

Definitions for confirmed cases in schools:

Alert (1 case)

Parents will be notified by their child’s school as soon as one confirmed case is identified within the school. This is known as an alert. These are not currently included in the map.

Outbreak (2+ cases)

An outbreak is declared when there are 2 or more confirmed cases in a school setting within a 14 day period where disease could have been acquired or transmitted in the school. Any school meeting this definition will be reported on the map.

Outbreak over

A school outbreak is declared over when there have been no new confirmed cases in a school for 28 days.

There are 6 outbreaks in the North Zone.

October 1, 2020

1 City Of Calgary Watch St. Wilfrid Elementary School 2 City Of Calgary Watch Canyon Meadows School 3 City Of Edmonton Watch Centre High 4 City Of Edmonton Watch Vimy Ridge 5 City Of Edmonton Watch Highlands School 6 City Of Edmonton Watch Austin O’Brien 7 City Of Edmonton Watch Harry Ainlay School 8 City Of Calgary Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Chris Akkerman School 9 City Of Calgary Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Notre Dame High School 10 City Of Calgary Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Lester B. Pearson High School 11 City Of Calgary Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Henry Wise Wood High School 12 City Of Calgary Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Auburn Bay School 13 City Of Calgary Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Crescent Heights High School 14 City Of Calgary Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Clarence Sansom School 15 City Of Calgary Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Saddle Ridge School 16 City Of Calgary Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Nelson Mandela High School 17 City Of Calgary Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Apostles of Jesus 18 City Of Calgary Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Glenmeadows School 19 City Of Calgary Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) St. Benedict School 20 City Of Calgary Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Vista Heights School 21 City Of Calgary Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Monterey Park School 22 City Of Edmonton Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Archbishop O’Leary 23 City Of Edmonton Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Northmount School 24 City Of Edmonton Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Ross Sheppard High School 25 City Of Edmonton Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Holy Trinity 26 City Of Edmonton Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Parkview School 27 City Of Edmonton Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) St. Oscar Romero Catholic High School 28 City Of Edmonton Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Lillian Osborne High School 29 City Of Edmonton Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) McNally School 30 City Of Edmonton Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Ecole Pere-Lacombe 31 City Of Edmonton Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Waverley School 32 City Of Edmonton Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Cardinal Collins High School Academic Centre 33 City Of Edmonton Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Millwoods Christian School 34 City Of Edmonton Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) H. E. Beriault 35 City Of Edmonton Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Riverbend School 36 City Of Edmonton Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Christ the King School 37 City Of Edmonton Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Oliver School 38 City Of Edmonton Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) St. Matthew 39 City Of Edmonton Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Dr. Donald Massey School 40 City Of Edmonton Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Bishop Savaryn 41 City Of Edmonton Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Louis St. Laurent 42 City Of Lethbridge Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Chinook High School 43 City Of St. Albert Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Richard S Fowler Catholic Junior High School 44 Municipal District Of Peace No. 135 Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Springfield Elementary School 45 Regional Municipality Of Wood Buffalo Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Holy Trinity High School 46 Regional Municipality Of Wood Buffalo Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) St. Gabriel School 47 Regional Municipality Of Wood Buffalo Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Sister Mary Phillps Elementary School 48 Regional Municipality Of Wood Buffalo Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Elsie Yanik Catholic School 49 Regional Municipality Of Wood Buffalo Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) St. Paul’s Elementary School 50 Town Of Okotoks Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Foothills Composite High School

Enhanced – Risk levels require enhanced measures to control the spread at a school or school authority level School(s) may be moved to scenario 2 (in school classes partially operating) or scenario 3 (at-home learning)

Watch – School outbreak declared with 5 or more cases where disease could have been acquired or transmitted in the school Scenario 1 – school is open with near normal operations with some public health measures Province is monitoring risk and working with the school, school authority and Alberta Health Services Additional public health measures may be in place within a school to control the spread

Open – No schools in this area have outbreaks of 5 or more cases.

Scenario 1 – school is open with near normal operations with some public health measures

Parents may have received an alert from their school Alberta Health Services may be working with local schools, but any additional measures are localized and targeted.

——————————————————————————————————————

Regions are defined by rural municipalities, city boundaries, and urban service areas; smaller regions (i.e. towns, villages, and reserves) are incorporated into the corresponding rural area. Cases without a postal code or incorrect postal codes are not included. Location information missing/invalid for: 86 case(s).

The city of Fort McMurray moves up to a total of 270 cases and drops down to 46 active. This makes them the area in the North Zone with the highest active cases. The city of Fort McMurray, along with the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo, is on the WATCH list (above the threshold but no additional measures). A case reported on Sept 29 was removed on Sept 30, but 8 were added Oct 1.

Mackenzie County (Northwest corner of Alberta:High Level, Fort Vermillion, La Crete, Rainbow Lake) moves up to 413 cases and drops down to 11 active cases. Mackenzie County was removed from the WATCH list today.

Smoky Lake County (Smoky Lake, Vilna, Waskatenau, Bellis, Edwand, Spedden, Warspite, Buffalo Lake Métis Settlement, Kikino Métis Settlement, Anning, Birchland Resort, Bonnie Lake Resort, Cache Lake, Cossack, Downing, Hamlin, Lobstick Settlement, Mons Lake, North Kotzman, Parkview Beach, Sprucefield, Two Lakes, Victoria Settlement (also Fort Victoria), Wahstao, Wasel, Whiteman Beach) moves up to 44 cases and down to 8 active. Smoky Lake County was removed from the WATCH list on Sept 30.

Municipal District of Opportunity No. 17 (Calling Lake, Red Earth Creek, Sandy Lake or Pelican Mountain, Wabasca (also known as Wabasca-Desmarais), Calling River, Chipewyan Lake, Peerless Lake, Trout Lake) holds with a total of 14 cases and down to 8 active.

The County of Grande Prairie No. 1 (Beaverlodge, Sexsmith, Wembley, Hythe, Bezanson, Clairmont, La Glace, Teepee Creek, Horse Lakes Indian reserve 152B, Kleskun Hill, Lake Saskatoon, Pipestone Creek, Richmond Hill Estates, Sandy Ridge Estates, Valhalla, Webster) moves up to a total of 61 cases and 7 active cases.

The city of Grand Prairie moves up to a total of 101 cases and to 6 active.

Lac Ste Anne County (Mayerthorpe, Onoway, Alberta Beach, Sangudo) moves up to 12 cases and 3 active. A case was removed on Sept 30 for a total of 11 total cases and 9 recovered, but 1 was added to the total and to the active cases for today.

Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo (Surrounding Fort McMurray but does not include it, Anzac, Conklin, Fort Chipewyan, Fort McKay, Draper, Mariana Lake) holds with a total of 67 cases and down to 3 active. The Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo, along with the city of Fort McMurray, are on the WATCH list (above the threshold but no additional measures).

Northern Sunrise County (Nampa, Cadotte Lake, Little Buffalo, Marie Reine, Reno,St. Isidore, Harmon Valley) holds with a total of 9 cases and drops down to 2 active.

Clear Hills County (Hines Creek, Cleardale, Worsley) moves up to a total of 89 cases and 2 active.

Municipal District of Lesser Slave River No. 124 (Slave Lake, Canyon Creek, Widewater, Chisholm, Marten Beach, Smith, Wagner, Hondo, Mitsue) holds with a total of 17 cases and drops to 2 active.

The County Of Northern Lights (Manning, Deadwood, Paddle Prairie Metis Settlement, Chinook Valley, Clear Hills, Hotchkiss, Keg River, Weberville, Carcajou,Twin Lakes) holds with a total of 55 cases and 1 active.

The Municipal District of Greenview NO. 16 (Fox Creek, Valleyview, Little Smoky, Debolt, Ridgevalley, Crooked Creek, Sunset House) moves up to a total or 16 cases and drops down to 1 active case.

County of St. Paul No. 19 (Elk Point, St. Paul, Horseshoe Bay, Ashmont, Heinsburg, Lottie Lake, St. Edouard, St. Vincent, Abilene, Angle Lake, Bayview Beach, Boyne Lake, Clarksville, Ferguson Flats, Frog Lake, Glen On The Lake, Lac Canard, McLeod Beach, Northern Valley, Owlseye Lake, Primrose, St. Paul Beach, Sunset Beach) holds with a total of 10 cases and 1 active.

The city of Cold Lake moves up to a total of 8 cases and 1 active.

Out of 38 municipalities that comprise the North Zone there are no active cases in 23 municipalities.

There are 18,235 reported cases in Alberta, and 269 deaths in Alberta (125 in Calgary Zone, 77 in Edmonton zone, 35 in North Zone, 25 in the South Zone, 7 in the Central Zone). Of the 18,235 cases, 64 are in the hospital and 12 are in ICU (Intensive Care). 16,370 cases have recovered, which drops down to 91% of the cases in Alberta.

There are 1,596 active cases in Alberta. Edmonton:851, Calgary:587, North:102, South:32, Central:19, Unknown:5.

There have been 3 deaths recorded for Alberta in the last 48 hours all in the Edmonton Zone.

—————————————————————————————————————–

Canada has 160,535 confirmed cases. There have been 9,319 deaths recorded.

There have been 136,350 recovered cases in Canada and drops to 90% of the national population of cases.

The USA has 7,213,419 confirmed cases. There are 206,402 deaths recorded and 2,840,747 recovered cases, which moves up to 41%.

There are 34,137,200 cases worldwide. A total of 1,017,083 deaths recorded worldwide. There are 23,711,591 cases recovered globally, which holds at 72%.

The top 5 highest ranked country of reported cases are (From highest to lowest): USA, India (6,312,584), Brazil (4,810,935), Russia (1,179,634), and Colombia (835,339). Peru has reached 814,829. No other country has reached the 810,000 mark. Canada holds at 26th.

The highest death toll, after the US, Brazil (143,952), India (96,678), Mexico (77,646), United Kingdom (42,292). No other country has reached the 42,000 mark. Canada holds at 20th.

The top 5 highest countries in the world with recovered cases, from highest to lowest: India (5,273,201), Brazil (4,274,774), US (2,840,747), Russia (960,729), Colombia (751,691). All other countries are below 750,000 recovered cases.

Check Daily for more information on COVID-19 and local news. The next update will be October 5.

We are your community news. smokyriverexpress.com . Past updates can be found under the COVID-19 tab on our website. If there is information that you would like to see, please make a comment.

For a list of resources for Albertans during the COVID-19 Pandemic Crisis click here.

COVID-19 UPDATE – October 1, 2020 with Dr. Deena Hinshaw – Chief Medical Officer of Health.

Parents and guardians can access their children’s MyHealthRecords for COVID-19 results and print results off.

Immunization shots for influenza will be available to Albertans starting on October 19.

Halloween will not be cancelled but there are guidelines to follow for a safe holiday. There are also posters you can print off and hang.