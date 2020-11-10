COVID-19 UPDATE – November 9, 2020

As of November 9, Alberta Health confirmed 644 new cases since Nov 6.

There are 163 new cases in the North Zone over the last 72 hours.

There has been 1 death recorded in the North Zone in the last 72 hours.

1,873 cases have recovered in the North Zone which drops to 78% of the cases.

——————————————————————————————————————

Current Outbreaks in the North Zone

Locations of outbreaks in acute care and continuing care facilities are reported publicly when there are 2 or more cases, indicating that a transmission within the facility has occurred.

Outbreaks at other facilities or in the community are reported publicly when there are 5 or more cases.

Outbreaks are declared over when 4 weeks have passed with no new cases, so not all outbreaks listed below have current transmission happening.

Long term care facilities

Grande Prairie Care Centre

Mayerthorpe Extendicare

Supportive living/home living sites

Hillcrest Lodge, Barrhead

Prairie Lakes Senior Facility, Grande Prairie

Other facilities and settings

CNRL Horizon, Fort McMurray

Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge, Jasper

Norbord, Grande Prairie

Suncor Firebag, Fort McMurray

Sport cohort, Fairview

Suncor base plant, Fort McMurray

Syncrude Mildred Lake site, Fort McMurray

Victory Church on the Rock, Grande Prairie

Walmart Supercentre, Grande Prairie

—————————————————————————————————————-

K-12 schools across Alberta that have 2 or more confirmed cases of COVID-19 will be identified on the School Status Map. Parents and staff are notified by letter as soon as a case is identified. The charts may be updated up to 24 hours later.

285 outbreaks have been identified in Alberta in the last 72 hours. An outbreak is when there are 2 or more infectious cases in the school.

57 schools are on the WATCH list.

There are 10 outbreaks reported in the North Zone including 1 school on the WATCH list.

November 9, 2020

Westlock County Watch Richard F Staples Secondary School

City Of Grande Prairie Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Riverstone Public School

City Of Grande Prairie Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Peace Wapiti Academy

City Of Grande Prairie Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Grande Prairie Christian School

City Of Grande Prairie Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) St. Joseph Catholic High School

County Of Grande Prairie No. 1 Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) St. Mary’s Catholic School

County Of Grande Prairie No. 1 Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Whispering Ridge Community School

Municipal District Of Opportunity No. 17 Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Calling Lake School

Town Of Whitecourt Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Percy Baxter Middle School

Westlock County Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Westlock Elementary School

For definitions of terminology please click here.

——————————————————————————————————————

Regions are defined by rural municipalities, city boundaries, and urban service areas; smaller regions (i.e. towns, villages, and reserves) are incorporated into the corresponding rural area. Cases without a postal code or incorrect postal codes are not included. Location information missing/invalid for: 216 case(s).

The city of Grande Prairie moves up to a total of 353 cases and 104 active. This makes them the area in the North Zone with the highest active cases. The city of Grande Prairie has been put on the WATCH list (above the threshold but no additional measures).

The city of Fort McMurray moves up to a total of 444 cases and 101 active. The city of Fort McMurray along with the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo have been put on the WATCH list (above the threshold but no additional measures).

Smoky Lake County (Smoky Lake, Vilna, Waskatenau, Bellis, Edwand, Spedden, Warspite, Buffalo Lake Métis Settlement, Kikino Métis Settlement, Anning, Birchland Resort, Bonnie Lake Resort, Cache Lake, Cossack, Downing, Hamlin, Lobstick Settlement, Mons Lake, North Kotzman, Parkview Beach, Sprucefield, Two Lakes, Victoria Settlement (also Fort Victoria), Wahstao, Wasel, Whiteman Beach) moves up to a total of 118 cases and 60 active. Smoky Lake County has been put on the WATCH list (above the threshold but no additional measures).

Lac Ste Anne County (Mayerthorpe, Onoway, Alberta Beach, Sangudo) moves up to 72 cases and 35 active. Lac Ste Anne County has been put on the WATCH list (above the threshold but no additional measures).

The County of Grande Prairie No. 1 (Beaverlodge, Sexsmith, Wembley, Hythe, Bezanson, Clairmont, La Glace, Teepee Creek, Horse Lakes Indian reserve 152B, Kleskun Hill, Lake Saskatoon, Pipestone Creek, Richmond Hill Estates, Sandy Ridge Estates, Valhalla, Webster) moves up to a total of 118 cases and 30 active cases. The County of Grande Prairie No. 1 has been put on the WATCH list (above the threshold but no additional measures).

The Municipal District of Peace NO. 135 (Peace River, Grimshaw, Berwyn, Brownvale) moves up to a total of 63 cases and 29 active. The Municipal District of Peace NO. 135 has been put on the WATCH list (above the threshold but no additional measures).

The Municipal District of Fairview No. 136 (Fairview, Bluesky, Whitelaw, Dunvegan, Erin Lodge, Friedenstal, Highland Park, Lothrop, Vanrena, Waterhole) moves up to a total of 43 and 25 active. The Municipal District of Fairview No. 136 has been put on the WATCH list (above the threshold but no additional measures).

The town of Whitecourt moves up to a total of 24 and 21 active.

The Municipal District of Bonnyville NO. 87 (Bonnyville, Cherry Grove, Fort Kent, Iron River, La Corey, Therien, Elizabeth Metis Settlement, Fishing Lake Metis Settlement, Indian reserve:Cold Lake 149) holds with a total of 44 cases and 21 active. The Municipal District of Bonnyville NO. 87 has been put on the WATCH list (above the threshold but no additional measures).

County of St. Paul No. 19 (Elk Point, St. Paul, Horseshoe Bay, Ashmont, Heinsburg, Lottie Lake, St. Edouard, St. Vincent, Abilene, Angle Lake, Bayview Beach, Boyne Lake, Clarksville, Ferguson Flats, Frog Lake, Glen On The Lake, Lac Canard, McLeod Beach, Northern Valley, Owlseye Lake, Primrose, St. Paul Beach, Sunset Beach) moves up to a total of 36 cases and 18 active. County of St. Paul No. 19 has been put on the WATCH list (above the threshold but no additional measures).

Municipal District of Opportunity No. 17 (Calling Lake, Red Earth Creek, Sandy Lake or Pelican Mountain, Wabasca (also known as Wabasca-Desmarais), Calling River, Chipewyan Lake, Peerless Lake, Trout Lake) moves up to a total of 47 cases and 18 active. Municipal District of Opportunity No. 17 has been put on the WATCH list (above the threshold but no additional measures).

Yellowhead County (Edson, Hinton, Marlboro, Evansburg, Niton Junction, Wildwood) holds with a total of 26 cases and drops down to 16 active. Yellowhead County has been put on the WATCH list (above the threshold but no additional measures).

The Municipal District of Greenview NO. 16 (Fox Creek, Valleyview, Little Smoky, Debolt, Ridgevalley, Crooked Creek, Sunset House) moves up to a total of 38 cases and 15 active.

Westlock County (Westlock, Clyde, Larkspur, Busby, Dapp, Fawcett, Jarvie, Pibroch, Vimy, Analta, Anton Lake, Eastburg, Fawn Lake, Halfway Lake, Pembina Heights, Regal Park, Shoal Creek, Waugh) moves up to a total of 44 cases and holds at 13 active. Westlock County has been put on the WATCH list (above the threshold but no additional measures).

Mackenzie County (Northwest corner of Alberta:High Level, Fort Vermillion, La Crete, Rainbow Lake) moves up to a total of 418 cases and 9 active cases.

The city of Cold Lake holds with a total of 35 cases and down to 7 active. The city of Cold Lake has been removed from the WATCH list.

County of Barrhead No. 11 (Barrhead, Campsie, Manola, Neerlandia,Thunder Lake, Belvedere, Bloomsbury, Cam-Bar Estates, Camp Creek, Campsie Cove, Dunstable, Düsseldorf, Freedom, Gardenview, Greendale Subdivision, Highridge, Holmes Crossing, Idle Hours, Lawton, Lightning Bay, Lunnford, Mahar Subdivision, Meadowview, Mellowdale, Moonlight Bay Estates, Moose Wallow, Mosside, Mystery Lake, Naples, Park La Nonne, Roselea, Sion, Stewartfield, Summerlea, Tiger Lily, Vega) moves up to a total of 22 cases and down to 6 active.

Northern Sunrise County (Nampa, Cadotte Lake, Little Buffalo, Marie Reine, Reno,St. Isidore, Harmon Valley) moves up to a total of 14 and 5 active.

Municipal District of Lesser Slave River No. 124 (Slave Lake, Canyon Creek, Widewater, Chisholm, Marten Beach, Smith, Wagner, Hondo, Mitsue) moves up to a total of 27 cases and down to 4 active.

La La Biche moves up to a total of 8 and 4 active.

Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo (Surrounding Fort McMurray but does not include it, Anzac, Conklin, Fort Chipewyan, Fort McKay, Draper, Mariana Lake) removes a case for a total of 71 cases and drops to 3 active. Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo along with the city of Fort McMurray have been put on the WATCH list (above the threshold but no additional measures).

The County Of Northern Lights (Manning, Deadwood,Paddle Prairie Metis Settlement, Chinook Valley, Clear Hills, Hotchkiss, Keg River, Weberville, Carcajou,Twin Lakes) holds with a total of 61 cases and down to 2 active.

Athabasca County (Athabasca, Boyle, Mewatha Beach, Sunset Beach, Breynat, Caslan, Grassland, Meanook, Wandering River, Amber Valley, Athabasca Landing Settlement, Baptiste Lake, Coolidge, Glenshaw, Lincoln, Meadowbrook, Spruce Valley, White Gull) moves up to a total of 17 cases and 2 active.

Clear Hills County (Hines Creek, Cleardale, Worsley) moves up to a total of 98 cases and 1 active.

The municipality of Jasper removes a case for a total of 33 cases and drops to 1 active case.

The Municipal District of Spirit River No. 133 (Spirit River, Rycroft) holds with a total of 28 cases and 1 active.

Woodlands County (Whitecourt(but not including Whitecourt), Fort Assiniboine, Anselmo) holds for a total of 1 case and 1 active.

Out of 38 municipalities that comprise the North Zone there are no active cases in 11 municipalities.

There are 34,160 reported cases in Alberta, and 369 deaths in Alberta (155 in Calgary Zone, 138 in Edmonton zone, 36 in North Zone, 31 in the South Zone, 9 in the Central Zone). Of the 34,160 cases, 192 are in the hospital and 39 are in ICU (Intensive Care). 25,826 cases have recovered, which drops to 76% of the cases in Alberta.

There are 7,955 active cases in Alberta. Edmonton:3,175, Calgary:3,345, North:541, South:497, Central:330, Unknown:77.

There have been 12 deaths recorded for Alberta in the last 72 hours. 1 in the Central Zone, 12 in the Edmonton Zone, 3 in the Calgary Zone, and 1 in the North Zone.

—————————————————————————————————————–

Provincial breakdowns were not available at time of posting.

Canada has 268,735 confirmed cases. There have been 10,564 deaths recorded.

There have been 218,400 recovered cases in Canada and drops down to 85% of the national population of cases.

The USA has 9,913,553 confirmed cases. There are 237,037 deaths recorded and 3,881,558 recovered cases, which drops to 40%.

There are 50,752,354 cases worldwide. There are a total of 1,261,510 deaths recorded worldwide. There are 33,153,413 cases recovered globally, which drops to 67%.

The top 5 highest ranked country of reported cases are (From highest to lowest): USA, India (8,553,657), Brazil (5,664,115), moving up from 5th to 4th is France (1,855,342), and moving down to 5th is Russia (1,781,997). No other country has reached the 1,750,000 mark. Canada holds at 31st.

The highest death toll, after the US, Brazil (162,397), India (126,611), Mexico (95,027), United Kingdom (49,329). No other country has reached the 49,000 mark. Canada holds at 22nd.

The top 5 highest countries in the world with recovered cases, from highest to lowest: India (7,917,373), Brazil (5,147,172), US (3,881,558), Russia (1,326,568), Argentina (1,062,911). All other countries are below 1,060,000 recovered cases.

Check Daily for more information on COVID-19 and local news. The next update will be November 12.

We are your community news. smokyriverexpress.com . Past updates can be found under the COVID-19 tab on our website. If there is information that you would like to see, please make a comment.

For a list of resources for Albertans during the COVID-19 Pandemic Crisis click here.

November 9, 2020 update by Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health: How to celebrate Remembrance day and Diwali.