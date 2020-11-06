COVID-19 UPDATE – November 5, 2020

As of November 5, Alberta Health has experienced a technical glitch so updated COVID numbers will not be available today. It was reported that there are over 800 new cases since November 4th.

As of November 4, Alberta Health has confirmed 515 new cases.

There are 25 new cases in the North Zone over the last 24 hours.

There has been 0 deaths recorded in the North Zone in the last 24 hours.

1,757 cases have recovered in the North Zone which holds at 81% of the cases.

Current Outbreaks in the North Zone

Locations of outbreaks in acute care and continuing care facilities are reported publicly when there are 2 or more cases, indicating that a transmission within the facility has occurred.

Outbreaks at other facilities or in the community are reported publicly when there are 5 or more cases.

Outbreaks are declared over when 4 weeks have passed with no new cases, so not all outbreaks listed below have current transmission happening.

Long term care facilities

Grande Prairie Care Centre

Mayerthorpe Extendicare

Supportive living/home living sites

Hillcrest Lodge, Barrhead

Prairie Lakes Senior Facility, Grande Prairie

Other facilities and settings

CNRL Horizon, Fort McMurray

Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge, Jasper

Suncor Firebag, Fort McMurray

RCMP detachment, Grande Prairie

Suncor base plant, Fort McMurray

Syncrude Mildred Lake site, Fort McMurray

Victory Church on the Rock, Grande Prairie

Walmart Supercentre, Grande Prairie

K-12 schools across Alberta that have 2 or more confirmed cases of COVID-19 will be identified on the School Status Map. Parents and staff are notified by letter as soon as a case is identified. The charts may be updated up to 24 hours later.

127 outbreaks have been identified in Alberta in the last 96 hours. An outbreak is when there are 2 or more infectious cases in the school.

51 schools are on the WATCH list.

There are 8 outbreaks reported in the North Zone including 1 school on the WATCH list.

November 4, 2020

Westlock County Watch Richard F Staples Secondary School

City Of Grande Prairie Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Riverstone Public School

City Of Grande Prairie Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Grande Prairie Christian School

City Of Grande Prairie Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) St. Joseph Catholic High School

County Of Grande Prairie No. 1 Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) St. Mary’s Catholic School

Municipal District Of Opportunity No. 17 Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Calling Lake School

Municipality Of Jasper Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Jasper Junior Senior High School

Westlock County Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Westlock Elementary School

For definitions of terminology please click here.

Regions are defined by rural municipalities, city boundaries, and urban service areas; smaller regions (i.e. towns, villages, and reserves) are incorporated into the corresponding rural area. Cases without a postal code or incorrect postal codes are not included. Location information missing/invalid for: 149 case(s).

As of November 4th…

The city of Grande Prairie moves up to a total of 309 cases and down to 96 active. This makes them the area in the North Zone with the highest active cases. The city of Grande Prairie has been put on the WATCH list (above the threshold but no additional measures).

The city of Fort McMurray moves up to a total of 390 cases and moves up to 58 active. The city of Fort McMurray along with the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo have been put on the WATCH list (above the threshold but no additional measures).

Lac Ste Anne County (Mayerthorpe, Onoway, Alberta Beach, Sangudo) moves up to 55 cases and holds at 28 active. Lac Ste Anne County has been put on the WATCH list (above the threshold but no additional measures).

The County of Grande Prairie No. 1 (Beaverlodge, Sexsmith, Wembley, Hythe, Bezanson, Clairmont, La Glace, Teepee Creek, Horse Lakes Indian reserve 152B, Kleskun Hill, Lake Saskatoon, Pipestone Creek, Richmond Hill Estates, Sandy Ridge Estates, Valhalla, Webster) moves up to a total of 107 cases and 27 active cases. The County of Grande Prairie No. 1 has been put on the WATCH list (above the threshold but no additional measures).

Smoky Lake County (Smoky Lake, Vilna, Waskatenau, Bellis, Edwand, Spedden, Warspite, Buffalo Lake Métis Settlement, Kikino Métis Settlement, Anning, Birchland Resort, Bonnie Lake Resort, Cache Lake, Cossack, Downing, Hamlin, Lobstick Settlement, Mons Lake, North Kotzman, Parkview Beach, Sprucefield, Two Lakes, Victoria Settlement (also Fort Victoria), Wahstao, Wasel, Whiteman Beach) moves up to a total of 82 cases and 25 active. Smoky Lake County has been put on the WATCH list (above the threshold but no additional measures).

Yellowhead County (Edson, Hinton, Marlboro, Evansburg, Niton Junction, Wildwood) moves up to a total of 26 cases and holds at 21 active. Yellowhead County has been put on the WATCH list (above the threshold but no additional measures).

The Municipal District of Fairview No. 136 (Fairview, Bluesky, Whitelaw, Dunvegan, Erin Lodge, Friedenstal, Highland Park, Lothrop, Vanrena, Waterhole) moves up to a total of 34 and 17 active. The Municipal District of Fairview No. 136 has been put on the WATCH list (above the threshold but no additional measures).

Municipal District of Opportunity No. 17 (Calling Lake, Red Earth Creek, Sandy Lake or Pelican Mountain, Wabasca (also known as Wabasca-Desmarais), Calling River, Chipewyan Lake, Peerless Lake, Trout Lake) holds with a total of 41 cases and moves up to 16 active. Municipal District of Opportunity No. 17 has been put on the WATCH list (above the threshold but no additional measures).

The Municipal District of Peace NO. 135 (Peace River, Grimshaw, Berwyn, Brownvale) moves up to a total of 44 cases and 14 active. The Municipal District of Peace NO. 135 has been put on the WATCH list (above the threshold but no additional measures).

The city of Cold Lake holds with a total of 35 cases and down to 14 active. The city of Cold Lake has been put on the WATCH list (above the threshold but no additional measures).

Westlock County (Westlock, Clyde, Larkspur, Busby, Dapp, Fawcett, Jarvie, Pibroch, Vimy, Analta, Anton Lake, Eastburg, Fawn Lake, Halfway Lake, Pembina Heights, Regal Park, Shoal Creek, Waugh) holds with a total of 37 cases and down to 13 active. Westlock County has been put on the WATCH list (above the threshold but no additional measures).

County of St. Paul No. 19 (Elk Point, St. Paul, Horseshoe Bay, Ashmont, Heinsburg, Lottie Lake, St. Edouard, St. Vincent, Abilene, Angle Lake, Bayview Beach, Boyne Lake, Clarksville, Ferguson Flats, Frog Lake, Glen On The Lake, Lac Canard, McLeod Beach, Northern Valley, Owlseye Lake, Primrose, St. Paul Beach, Sunset Beach) moves up to a total of 27 cases and holds at 11 active. County of St. Paul No. 19 has been put on the WATCH list (above the threshold but no additional measures).

The Municipal District of Bonnyville NO. 87 (Bonnyville, Cherry Grove, Fort Kent, Iron River, La Corey, Therien, Elizabeth Metis Settlement, Fishing Lake Metis Settlement, Indian reserve:Cold Lake 149) holds with a total of 33 cases and 11 active. The Municipal District of Bonnyville NO. 87 has been put on the WATCH list (above the threshold but no additional measures).

The Municipal District of Greenview NO. 16 (Fox Creek, Valleyview, Little Smoky, Debolt, Ridgevalley, Crooked Creek, Sunset House) moves up to a total of 30 cases and 10 active.

The town of Whitecourt holds with a total of 9 and 8 active.

Mackenzie County (Northwest corner of Alberta:High Level, Fort Vermillion, La Crete, Rainbow Lake) holds with a total of 416 cases and down to 7 active cases.

The municipality of Jasper holds with a total of 34 cases and drops to 7 active cases.

County of Barrhead No. 11 (Barrhead, Campsie, Manola, Neerlandia,Thunder Lake, Belvedere, Bloomsbury, Cam-Bar Estates, Camp Creek, Campsie Cove, Dunstable, Düsseldorf, Freedom, Gardenview, Greendale Subdivision, Highridge, Holmes Crossing, Idle Hours, Lawton, Lightning Bay, Lunnford, Mahar Subdivision, Meadowview, Mellowdale, Moonlight Bay Estates, Moose Wallow, Mosside, Mystery Lake, Naples, Park La Nonne, Roselea, Sion, Stewartfield, Summerlea, Tiger Lily, Vega) holds with a total of 21 cases and down to 7 active.

Municipal District of Lesser Slave River No. 124 (Slave Lake, Canyon Creek, Widewater, Chisholm, Marten Beach, Smith, Wagner, Hondo, Mitsue) holds with a total of 25 cases and 6 active.

Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo (Surrounding Fort McMurray but does not include it, Anzac, Conklin, Fort Chipewyan, Fort McKay, Draper, Mariana Lake) removes a case for a total of 72 cases and drops to 5 active. Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo along with the city of Fort McMurray have been put on the WATCH list (above the threshold but no additional measures).

The County Of Northern Lights (Manning, Deadwood,Paddle Prairie Metis Settlement, Chinook Valley, Clear Hills, Hotchkiss, Keg River, Weberville, Carcajou,Twin Lakes) holds with a total of 61 cases and 3 active.

The town of Hinton holds with a total of 12 cases and 3 active.

Clear Hills County (Hines Creek, Cleardale, Worsley) holds with a total of 97 cases and 2 active.

Woodlands County (Whitecourt(but not including Whitecourt), Fort Assiniboine, Anselmo) reports its first new case ever and a total of 1 active.

Northern Sunrise County (Nampa, Cadotte Lake, Little Buffalo, Marie Reine, Reno,St. Isidore, Harmon Valley) gains a new case for a total of 10 and 1 active.

The Municipal District of Spirit River No. 133 (Spirit River, Rycroft) holds with a total of 28 cases and down to 1 active.

Municipal District of Smoky River (Falher, McLennan, Girouxville, Donnelly, Guy, Jean Cote, Kathleen, Winagami) holds with a total of 76 and 1 active.

Athabasca County (Athabasca, Boyle, Mewatha Beach, Sunset Beach, Breynat, Caslan, Grassland, Meanook, Wandering River, Amber Valley, Athabasca Landing Settlement, Baptiste Lake, Coolidge, Glenshaw, Lincoln, Meadowbrook, Spruce Valley, White Gull) holds with a total of 15 cases and 1 active.

La La Biche holds with a total of 5 and 1 active.

Out of 38 municipalities that comprise the North Zone there are no active cases in 9 municipalities.

As of Nov. 4th, there are 30,447 reported cases in Alberta, and 343 deaths in Alberta (151 in Calgary Zone, 119 in Edmonton zone, 34 in North Zone, 31 in the South Zone, 8 in the Central Zone). Of the 30,447 cases, 164 are in the hospital and 30 are in ICU (Intensive Care). 23,874 cases have recovered, which holds at 79% of the cases in Alberta.

There are 6,230 active cases in Alberta. Edmonton:2,642, Calgary:2,610, North:400, South:333, Central:224, Unknown:21.

There have been 5 deaths recorded for Alberta in the last 24 hours. 1 in the South Zone, 2 in the Edmonton Zone and 3 in the Calgary Zone, and 1 was removed from the North Zone.

Provincial breakdowns were not available at time of posting.

As of November 5th…

Canada has 251,338 confirmed cases. There have been 10,381 deaths recorded.

There have been 207,998 recovered cases in Canada and drops down to 86% of the national population of cases.

The USA has 9,463,782 confirmed cases. There are 233,129 deaths recorded and 3,743,527 recovered cases, which holds at 41%.

There are 48,541,340 cases worldwide. There are a total of 1,230,600 deaths recorded worldwide. There are 32,056,068 cases recovered globally, which holds at 68%.

The top 5 highest ranked country of reported cases are (From highest to lowest): USA, India (8,364,086), Brazil (5,590,025), Russia (1,699,695), and France (1,648,521). No other country has reached the 1,600,000 mark. Canada holds at 31st. Poland has entered the top twenty with 466,679.

The highest death toll, after the US, Brazil (161,106), India (124,315), Mexico (92,228), United Kingdom (47,832). No other country has reached the 47,000 mark. Canada moves down to 22nd.

The top 5 highest countries in the world with recovered cases, from highest to lowest: India (7,711,809), Brazil (5,078,162), US (3,743,527), Russia (1,271,349), Argentina (1,017,647). Columbia has reached 1, 011,166. All other countries are below 1,000,000 recovered cases.

Check Daily for more information on COVID-19 and local news. The next update will be November 6.

November 5, 2020 update by Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health: Technical glitch means no new numbers today. Surprising statistics show people are not staying home when sick and are going to work, shopping, and attending parties.