COVID-19 UPDATE – November 24, 2020

As of November 24, Alberta Health confirmed 1,115 new cases since Nov. 23.

There are 79 new cases in the North Zone since Nov.23.

There has been 0 deaths recorded in the North Zone in the last 24 hours.

2,535 cases have recovered in the North Zone which drops down to 77% of the cases.

New measures at a glance

Premier Jason Kenney announced that Alberta is in a State of Public Health Emergency. These new measures are mandatory and will be enforced with increased inspections and fines. Anyone disregarding the new measures could face a fine of up to $100,000.

An alert will be broadcast to everyone’s smart phone this week to let Albertans know of the new mandatory guidelines.

Unless otherwise stated, the following mandatory restrictions come into effect Nov. 24 and will be in place for at least three weeks. Click here for further details.

Measures All Alberta Enhanced (purple) Areas1 Calgary Area2 Edmonton Area2 No indoor social gatherings in any setting Yes Yes Yes Yes Outdoor gatherings max of 10 Yes Yes Yes Yes Wedding and funeral services max of 10, no receptions permitted Yes Yes Yes Yes No festivals or events Yes Yes Yes Yes Grades 7-12 at-home learning Nov 30-Jan 11 Yes Yes Yes Yes Grades K-6 at-home learning Dec 18-Jan 11 Yes Yes Yes Yes Working from home should be considered, where possible Yes Yes Yes Yes Places of worship at 1/3 normal attendance No Yes Yes Yes Restricted access to some businesses and services starting Nov. 27 No Yes Yes Yes Mandatory masks for indoor workplaces No No Yes Yes

——————————————————————————————————————

Current Outbreaks in the North Zone

Locations of outbreaks in acute care and continuing care facilities are reported publicly when there are 2 or more cases, indicating that a transmission within the facility has occurred.

Outbreaks at other facilities or in the community are reported publicly when there are 5 or more cases.

Outbreaks are declared over when 4 weeks have passed with no new cases, so not all outbreaks listed below have current transmission happening.

Long term care facilities

Fairview Health Complex

Grande Prairie Care Centre

Mayerthorpe Extendicare

Westlock Continuing Care Centre

Supportive living/home living sites

Hillcrest Lodge, Barrhead

Prairie Lakes Senior Facility, Grande Prairie

Ridgevalley Seniors Home, Crooked Creek

Other facilities and settings

CNRL Albian, Fort McMurray

CNRL Horizon, Fort McMurray

Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge, Jasper

Imperial Oil, Cold Lake

Kearl Lake work site, Fort Mckay

Norbord, Grande Prairie

Peace River Correctional Facility

Sport cohort, Fairview

Suncor base plant, Fort McMurray

Suncor Firebag, Fort McMurray

Syncrude Mildred Lake site, Fort McMurray

Victory Church on the Rock, Grande Prairie

—————————————————————————————————————-

K-12 schools across Alberta that have 2 or more confirmed cases of COVID-19 will be identified on the School Status Map. Parents and staff are notified by letter as soon as a case is identified. The charts may be updated up to 24 hours later.

Dr Hinshaw reported 318 active outbreaks in schools but only 182 outbreaks have been identified on the list in Alberta in the last 24 hours. An outbreak is when there are 2 or more infectious cases in the school.

65 schools are on the WATCH list.

There are 13 outbreaks reported in the North Zone including 3 schools on the WATCH list. There are 73 regions within the North Zone with no school status to report.

November 24, 2020

For definitions of terminology please click here.

——————————————————————————————————————

Regions are defined by rural municipalities, city boundaries, and urban service areas; smaller regions (i.e. towns, villages, and reserves) are incorporated into the corresponding rural area. Cases without a postal code or incorrect postal codes are not included. Location information missing/invalid for: 259 case(s).

The city of Fort McMurray moves up to a total of 626 cases and 158 active. This makes them the area in the North Zone with the highest active cases. The city of Fort McMurray along with the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo have been put on the Enhanced list (additional measures in place).

The city of Grande Prairie moves up to a total of 444 cases and 78 active. The city of Grande Prairie has been put on the Enhanced list (additional measures in place).

Smoky Lake County (Smoky Lake, Vilna, Waskatenau, Bellis, Edwand, Spedden, Warspite, Buffalo Lake Métis Settlement, Kikino Métis Settlement, Anning, Birchland Resort, Bonnie Lake Resort, Cache Lake, Cossack, Downing, Hamlin, Lobstick Settlement, Mons Lake, North Kotzman, Parkview Beach, Sprucefield, Two Lakes, Victoria Settlement (also Fort Victoria), Wahstao, Wasel, Whiteman Beach) moves up to a total of 199 cases and down to 67 active. Smoky Lake County has been put on the Enhanced list (additional measures in place).

The city of Cold Lake moves up to a total of 93 cases and 54 active. The city of Cold Lake has been put on the Enhanced list (additional measures in place).

County of St. Paul No. 19 (Elk Point, St. Paul, Horseshoe Bay, Ashmont, Heinsburg, Lottie Lake, St. Edouard, St. Vincent, Abilene, Angle Lake, Bayview Beach, Boyne Lake, Clarksville, Ferguson Flats, Frog Lake, Glen On The Lake, Lac Canard, McLeod Beach, Northern Valley, Owlseye Lake, Primrose, St. Paul Beach, Sunset Beach) moves up to a total of 79 cases and 43 active. County of St. Paul No. 19 has been put on the Enhanced list (additional measures in place).

The County of Grande Prairie No. 1 (Beaverlodge, Sexsmith, Wembley, Hythe, Bezanson, Clairmont, La Glace, Teepee Creek, Horse Lakes Indian reserve 152B, Kleskun Hill, Lake Saskatoon, Pipestone Creek, Richmond Hill Estates, Sandy Ridge Estates, Valhalla, Webster) moves up to a total of 163 cases and 41 active cases. The County of Grande Prairie No. 1 has been put on the Enhanced list (additional measures in place).

The Municipal District of Greenview NO. 16 (Fox Creek, Valleyview, Little Smoky, Debolt, Ridgevalley, Crooked Creek, Sunset House) moves up to a total of 82 cases and 40 active. The MD of Greenview has been put on the Enhanced list (additional measures in place).

The Municipal District of Peace NO. 135 (Peace River, Grimshaw, Berwyn, Brownvale) moves up to a total of 110 cases and down to 32 active. The Municipal District of Peace NO. 135 has been put on the Enhanced list (additional measures in place).

Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo (Surrounding Fort McMurray but does not include it, Anzac, Conklin, Fort Chipewyan, Fort McKay, Draper, Mariana Lake) moves up to 100 cases and 27 active. The Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo along with the city of Fort McMurray have been put on the Enhanced list (additional measures in place).

The municipality of Jasper moves up to a total of 59 cases and 26 active cases. The municipality of Jasper has been put on the Enhanced list (additional measures in place)

La La Biche moves up to a total of 40 cases and 26 active. Lac La Biche has been put on the Enhanced list (additional measures in place).

The Municipal District of Bonnyville NO. 87 (Bonnyville, Cherry Grove, Fort Kent, Iron River, La Corey, Therien, Elizabeth Metis Settlement, Fishing Lake Metis Settlement, Indian reserve:Cold Lake 149) moves up to a total of 76 cases and down to 26 active. The Municipal District of Bonnyville NO. 87 has been put on the Enhanced list (additional measures in place).

Lac Ste Anne County (Mayerthorpe, Onoway, Alberta Beach, Sangudo) moves up to 101 cases and 24 active. Lac Ste Anne County has been put on the Enhanced list (additional measures in place).

Athabasca County (Athabasca, Boyle, Mewatha Beach, Sunset Beach, Breynat, Caslan, Grassland, Meanook, Wandering River, Amber Valley, Athabasca Landing Settlement, Baptiste Lake, Coolidge, Glenshaw, Lincoln, Meadowbrook, Spruce Valley, White Gull) moves up to a total of 33 cases and 15 active. Athabasca County has been put on the Enhanced list (additional measures in place).

Westlock County (Westlock, Clyde, Larkspur, Busby, Dapp, Fawcett, Jarvie, Pibroch, Vimy, Analta, Anton Lake, Eastburg, Fawn Lake, Halfway Lake, Pembina Heights, Regal Park, Shoal Creek, Waugh) moves up to a total of 68 cases and down to 15 active. Westlock County has been put on the Enhanced list (additional measures in place).

Yellowhead County (Edson, Hinton, Marlboro, Evansburg, Niton Junction, Wildwood) moves up to a total of 43 cases and 14 active. Yellowhead County has been put on the Enhanced list (additional measures in place).

Municipal District of Opportunity No. 17 (Calling Lake, Red Earth Creek, Sandy Lake or Pelican Mountain, Wabasca (also known as Wabasca-Desmarais), Calling River, Chipewyan Lake, Peerless Lake, Trout Lake) moves up to a total of 63 cases and 12 active. Municipal District of Opportunity No. 17 has been put on the Enhanced list (additional measures in place).

Municipal District of Lesser Slave River No. 124 (Slave Lake, Canyon Creek, Widewater, Chisholm, Marten Beach, Smith, Wagner, Hondo, Mitsue) moves up to a total of 39 cases and 11 active. Municipal District of Lesser Slave River No. 124 has been put on the Enhanced list (additional measures in place).

The town of Hinton moves up to a total of 23 cases and 10 active. The town of Hinton has been put on the Enhanced list (additional measures in place).

Mackenzie County (Northwest corner of Alberta:High Level, Fort Vermillion, La Crete, Rainbow Lake) moves up to a total of 428 cases and 8 active cases.

The town of Whitecourt moves up to a total of 31 cases and down to 8 active. The town of Whitecourt has been put on the Enhanced list (additional measures in place).

County of Barrhead No. 11 (Barrhead, Campsie, Manola, Neerlandia,Thunder Lake, Belvedere, Bloomsbury, Cam-Bar Estates, Camp Creek, Campsie Cove, Dunstable, Düsseldorf, Freedom, Gardenview, Greendale Subdivision, Highridge, Holmes Crossing, Idle Hours, Lawton, Lightning Bay, Lunnford, Mahar Subdivision, Meadowview, Mellowdale, Moonlight Bay Estates, Moose Wallow, Mosside, Mystery Lake, Naples, Park La Nonne, Roselea, Sion, Stewartfield, Summerlea, Tiger Lily, Vega) moves up to a total of 29 cases and 7 active.

The Municipal District of Fairview No. 136 (Fairview, Bluesky, Whitelaw, Dunvegan, Erin Lodge, Friedenstal, Highland Park, Lothrop, Vanrena, Waterhole) holds with a total of 52 and down to 6 active. The Municipal District of Fairview No. 136 has been removed from the ENHANCED list.

The County Of Northern Lights (Manning, Deadwood,Paddle Prairie Metis Settlement, Chinook Valley, Clear Hills, Hotchkiss, Keg River, Weberville, Carcajou,Twin Lakes) moves up to a total of 67 cases and down to 4 active.

Big Lakes County (High Prairie, Swan Hills, Enilda, Faust, Grouard or Grouard Mission, Joussard, Kinuso, East Prairie Métis Settlement, Gift Lake Métis Settlement, Peavine Métis Settlement, Driftpile First Nation, Kapawe’no, Sucker Creek First Nation, Swan River First Nation, Big Prairie, Gilwood, Heart River, Nine Mile Point, Prairie Echo, Salt Prairie,Triangle) moves up to a total of 56 cases and 2 active.

Municipal District of Smoky River (Falher, McLennan, Girouxville, Donnelly, Guy, Jean Cote, Kathleen, Winagami) moves up to a total of 79 cases and holds at 2 active.

The Municipal District of Spirit River No. 133 (Spirit River, Rycroft) gains a new case for a total of 29 and 1 active.

Birch Hills County (Eaglesham, Peoria, Tangent, Wanham, Watino, Belloy, Codesa, Heart Valley) gains a new case for a total of 6 and 1 active.

Northern Sunrise County (Nampa, Cadotte Lake, Little Buffalo, Marie Reine, Reno,St. Isidore, Harmon Valley) moves up to a total of 16 cases and down to 1 active.

Thorhild County (Egremont, Long Lake, Radway, Thorhild, Alpen, Clearbrook, Danube, Darling, Hollow Lake, Northbrook, Pinebrook, Val Soucy, Weasel Creek, Woodgrove) moves up to a total of 7 cases and 1 active.

Out of 38 municipalities that comprise the North Zone there are no active cases in 8 municipalities.

There are 49,536 reported cases in Alberta, and 492 deaths in Alberta (208 in Edmonton zone, 186 in Calgary Zone, 44 in North Zone, 40 in the South Zone, 14 in the Central Zone). Of the 49,536 cases, 348 are in the hospital and 66 are in ICU (Intensive Care). 35,695 cases have recovered, which drops to 73% of the cases in Alberta.

There are 13,349 active cases in Alberta. Edmonton:6,128, Calgary:4,903, Central:830, North:764, South:649, Unknown:75.

There have been 16 deaths recorded for Alberta in the last 24 hours. Of the 16 deaths: 2 in the Central Zone and 14 in the Edmonton Zone.

—————————————————————————————————————–

Canada has 342,444 confirmed cases. There have been 11,618 deaths recorded.

There have been 273,391 recovered cases in Canada and holds at 83% of the national population of cases.

The USA has 12,333,452 confirmed cases. There are 257,016 deaths recorded and 4,633,600 recovered cases, which drops to 38%.

There are 59,597,658 cases worldwide. There are a total of 1,405,788 deaths recorded worldwide. There are 38,097,904 cases recovered globally, which drops to 65%.

The top 5 highest ranked country of reported cases are (From highest to lowest): USA, India (9,177,840), Brazil (6,087,608), France (2,205,326), and Russia (2,120,836). No other country has reached the 2,100,000 mark. Canada moves down to 30th.

The highest death toll, after the US, Brazil (169,485), India (134,218), Mexico (101,926), United Kingdom (55,935). No other country has reached the 55,500 mark. Canada moves down to 24th.

The top 5 highest countries in the world with recovered cases, from highest to lowest: India (8,604,955), Brazil (5,481,184), US (4,633,600), Russia (1,621,465), Argentina (1,210,634). All other countries are below 1,200,000 recovered cases. Poland (454,717) have entered the top 15.

The next update will be November 26.

November 24, 2020 update by Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health. Also present were Jason Kenney, Premier, and Tyler Shandro, Minister of Health.