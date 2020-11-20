COVID-19 UPDATE – November 19, 2020

As of November 19, Alberta Health confirmed 2,608 new cases since Nov. 16. 773=Nov 17, 730=Nov 18, 1,105=Nov 19.

There are 140 new cases in the North Zone since Nov.16.

There has been 1 death recorded in the North Zone in the last 48 hours.

2,295 cases have recovered in the North Zone which holds at 75% of the cases.

Alberta Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, is concerned about the amount of unknown sources for cases. Many people, groups, and businesses are not complying and not taking the risks seriously enough. Up to 40% are from household, social gatherings, or private events. Up to 10% are from continuing care facilities, up to 3% are from Acute care outbreaks, and up to 4% are from K-12 and child care transmissions. 30% are from sources that can not be identified.

A concern that sport cohorts, namely hockey teams, seem to be exempt from the health measures issued by AHS. Hockey teams, especially, do have their own strict set of guidelines they must follow to be able to play the sport. Dr Hinshaw stressed that sport cohorts should not be socializing outside of the game.

Alberta Minister of Health, Tyler Shandro, announced on Wednesday that Alberta will be getting 680,00 doses of COVID-19 vaccine. Dr. Hinsahw confirmed the announcement, contingent on testing results. 465,000 doses from Pfizer and 221,000 doses from Moderna are expected in early 2021. Pfizer claims their vaccine is 95 % effective while Moderna claims theirs is 94.5% effective.

Current Outbreaks in the North Zone

Locations of outbreaks in acute care and continuing care facilities are reported publicly when there are 2 or more cases, indicating that a transmission within the facility has occurred.

Outbreaks at other facilities or in the community are reported publicly when there are 5 or more cases.

Outbreaks are declared over when 4 weeks have passed with no new cases, so not all outbreaks listed below have current transmission happening.

Acute care facilities

Fairview Health Complex

Queen Elizabeth II Hospital, Grande Prairie

Long term care facilities

Fairview Health Complex

Grande Prairie Care Centre

Mayerthorpe Extendicare

Westlock Continuing Care Centre

Supportive living/home living sites

Hillcrest Lodge, Barrhead

Prairie Lakes Senior Facility, Grande Prairie

Ridgevalley Seniors Home, Crooked Creek

Other facilities and settings

CNRL Albian, Fort McMurray

CNRL Horizon, Fort McMurray

Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge, Jasper

Kearl Lake work site, Fort Mackay

Norbord, Grande Prairie

Sport cohort, Fairview

Suncor base plant, Fort McMurray

Suncor Firebag, Fort McMurray

Syncrude Mildred Lake site, Fort McMurray

Victory Church on the Rock, Grande Prairie

K-12 schools across Alberta that have 2 or more confirmed cases of COVID-19 will be identified on the School Status Map. Parents and staff are notified by letter as soon as a case is identified. The charts may be updated up to 24 hours later.

Dr Hinshaw reported 309 active outbreaks in schools but only 250 outbreaks have been identified on the list in Alberta in the last 96 hours. An outbreak is when there are 2 or more infectious cases in the school.

50 schools are on the WATCH list.

There are 16 outbreaks reported in the North Zone including 2 schools on the WATCH list. There are 88 regions within the North Zone with no school status to report.

November 19, 2020

For definitions of terminology please click here.

Regions are defined by rural municipalities, city boundaries, and urban service areas; smaller regions (i.e. towns, villages, and reserves) are incorporated into the corresponding rural area. Cases without a postal code or incorrect postal codes are not included. Location information missing/invalid for: 236 case(s).

The city of Fort McMurray moves up to a total of 550 cases and 135 active. This makes them the area in the North Zone with the highest active cases. The city of Fort McMurray along with the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo have been put on the Enhanced list (additional measures in place).

The city of Grande Prairie moves up to a total of 419 cases and 84 active. The city of Grande Prairie has been put on the Enhanced list (additional measures in place).

Smoky Lake County (Smoky Lake, Vilna, Waskatenau, Bellis, Edwand, Spedden, Warspite, Buffalo Lake Métis Settlement, Kikino Métis Settlement, Anning, Birchland Resort, Bonnie Lake Resort, Cache Lake, Cossack, Downing, Hamlin, Lobstick Settlement, Mons Lake, North Kotzman, Parkview Beach, Sprucefield, Two Lakes, Victoria Settlement (also Fort Victoria), Wahstao, Wasel, Whiteman Beach) moves up to a total of 171 cases and down to 69 active. Smoky Lake County has been put on the Enhanced list (additional measures in place).

The County of Grande Prairie No. 1 (Beaverlodge, Sexsmith, Wembley, Hythe, Bezanson, Clairmont, La Glace, Teepee Creek, Horse Lakes Indian reserve 152B, Kleskun Hill, Lake Saskatoon, Pipestone Creek, Richmond Hill Estates, Sandy Ridge Estates, Valhalla, Webster) moves up to a total of 152 cases and 37 active cases. The County of Grande Prairie No. 1 has been put on the Enhanced list (additional measures in place).

The Municipal District of Peace NO. 135 (Peace River, Grimshaw, Berwyn, Brownvale) moves up to a total of 96 cases and down to 36 active. The Municipal District of Peace NO. 135 has been put on the Enhanced list (additional measures in place).

The Municipal District of Greenview NO. 16 (Fox Creek, Valleyview, Little Smoky, Debolt, Ridgevalley, Crooked Creek, Sunset House) moves up to a total of 64 cases and 31 active. The MD of Greenview has been put on the Enhanced list (additional measures in place).

The Municipal District of Bonnyville NO. 87 (Bonnyville, Cherry Grove, Fort Kent, Iron River, La Corey, Therien, Elizabeth Metis Settlement, Fishing Lake Metis Settlement, Indian reserve:Cold Lake 149) moves up to a total of 70 cases and 30 active. The Municipal District of Bonnyville NO. 87 has been put on the Enhanced list (additional measures in place).

The city of Cold Lake moves up to a total of 65 cases and 30 active. The city of Cold Lake has been put on the Enhanced list (additional measures in place).

County of St. Paul No. 19 (Elk Point, St. Paul, Horseshoe Bay, Ashmont, Heinsburg, Lottie Lake, St. Edouard, St. Vincent, Abilene, Angle Lake, Bayview Beach, Boyne Lake, Clarksville, Ferguson Flats, Frog Lake, Glen On The Lake, Lac Canard, McLeod Beach, Northern Valley, Owlseye Lake, Primrose, St. Paul Beach, Sunset Beach) moves up to a total of 61 cases and 29 active. County of St. Paul No. 19 has been put on the Enhanced list (additional measures in place).

Westlock County (Westlock, Clyde, Larkspur, Busby, Dapp, Fawcett, Jarvie, Pibroch, Vimy, Analta, Anton Lake, Eastburg, Fawn Lake, Halfway Lake, Pembina Heights, Regal Park, Shoal Creek, Waugh) moves up to a total of 64 cases and down to 22 active. Westlock County has been put on the Enhanced list (additional measures in place).

Lac Ste Anne County (Mayerthorpe, Onoway, Alberta Beach, Sangudo) moves up to 89 cases and down to 22 active. Lac Ste Anne County has been put on the Enhanced list (additional measures in place).

The Municipal District of Fairview No. 136 (Fairview, Bluesky, Whitelaw, Dunvegan, Erin Lodge, Friedenstal, Highland Park, Lothrop, Vanrena, Waterhole) moves up to a total of 52 and down to 15 active. The Municipal District of Fairview No. 136 has been put on the Enhanced list (additional measures in place).

La La Biche moves up to a total of 19 cases and down to 13 active. Lac La Biche has been put on the Enhanced list (additional measures in place).

The municipality of Jasper moves up to a total of 43 cases and 12 active cases. The municipality of Jasper has been put on the Enhanced list (additional measures in place)

The town of Whitecourt moves up to a total of 28 cases and down to 12 active. The town of Whitecourt has been put on the Enhanced list (additional measures in place).

Yellowhead County (Edson, Hinton, Marlboro, Evansburg, Niton Junction, Wildwood) moves up to a total of 37 cases and holds at 12 active. Yellowhead County has been put on the Enhanced list (additional measures in place).

Municipal District of Opportunity No. 17 (Calling Lake, Red Earth Creek, Sandy Lake or Pelican Mountain, Wabasca (also known as Wabasca-Desmarais), Calling River, Chipewyan Lake, Peerless Lake, Trout Lake) moves up to a total of 57 cases and drops down to 11 active. Municipal District of Opportunity No. 17 has been put on the Enhanced list (additional measures in place).

The town of Hinton moves up to a total of 22 cases and 10 active. The town of Hinton has been put on the Enhanced list (additional measures in place).

Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo (Surrounding Fort McMurray but does not include it, Anzac, Conklin, Fort Chipewyan, Fort McKay, Draper, Mariana Lake) holds at 81 cases and 10 active. The Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo along with the city of Fort McMurray have been put on the Enhanced list (additional measures in place).

Municipal District of Lesser Slave River No. 124 (Slave Lake, Canyon Creek, Widewater, Chisholm, Marten Beach, Smith, Wagner, Hondo, Mitsue) holds with a total of 32 cases and 7 active.

Athabasca County (Athabasca, Boyle, Mewatha Beach, Sunset Beach, Breynat, Caslan, Grassland, Meanook, Wandering River, Amber Valley, Athabasca Landing Settlement, Baptiste Lake, Coolidge, Glenshaw, Lincoln, Meadowbrook, Spruce Valley, White Gull) holds with a total of 22 cases and 7 active.

County of Barrhead No. 11 (Barrhead, Campsie, Manola, Neerlandia,Thunder Lake, Belvedere, Bloomsbury, Cam-Bar Estates, Camp Creek, Campsie Cove, Dunstable, Düsseldorf, Freedom, Gardenview, Greendale Subdivision, Highridge, Holmes Crossing, Idle Hours, Lawton, Lightning Bay, Lunnford, Mahar Subdivision, Meadowview, Mellowdale, Moonlight Bay Estates, Moose Wallow, Mosside, Mystery Lake, Naples, Park La Nonne, Roselea, Sion, Stewartfield, Summerlea, Tiger Lily, Vega) moves up to a total of 27 cases and 6 active.

Mackenzie County (Northwest corner of Alberta:High Level, Fort Vermillion, La Crete, Rainbow Lake) moves up to a total of 424 cases and 5 active cases.

The County Of Northern Lights (Manning, Deadwood,Paddle Prairie Metis Settlement, Chinook Valley, Clear Hills, Hotchkiss, Keg River, Weberville, Carcajou,Twin Lakes) moves up to a total of 65 cases and 4 active.

Saddle Hills County (Woking, Bay Tree, Blueberry Mountain, Braeburn, Dunvegan Settlement, Gordondale, Poplar Ridge,Silver Valley, Whitbur) holds with a total of 8 cases and 4 active.

Municipal District of Smoky River (Falher, McLennan, Girouxville, Donnelly, Guy, Jean Cote, Kathleen, Winagami) moves up to a total of 78 cases and 2 active.

Northern Sunrise County (Nampa, Cadotte Lake, Little Buffalo, Marie Reine, Reno,St. Isidore, Harmon Valley) holds with a total of 15 cases and down to 1 active.

Clear Hills County (Hines Creek, Cleardale, Worsley) holds with a total of 98 cases and 1 active.

Big Lakes County (High Prairie, Swan Hills, Enilda, Faust, Grouard or Grouard Mission, Joussard, Kinuso, East Prairie Métis Settlement, Gift Lake Métis Settlement, Peavine Métis Settlement, Driftpile First Nation, Kapawe’no, Sucker Creek First Nation, Swan River First Nation, Big Prairie, Gilwood, Heart River, Nine Mile Point, Prairie Echo, Salt Prairie,Triangle) holds with a total of 54 cases and 1 active.

Thorhild County (Egremont, Long Lake, Radway, Thorhild, Alpen, Clearbrook, Danube, Darling, Hollow Lake, Northbrook, Pinebrook, Val Soucy, Weasel Creek, Woodgrove) holds with a total of 6 cases and 1 active.

Out of 38 municipalities that comprise the North Zone there are no active cases in 8 municipalities.

There are 42,797 reported cases in Alberta, and 451 deaths in Alberta (182 in Edmonton zone, 180 in Calgary Zone, 42 in North Zone, 36 in the South Zone, 11 in the Central Zone). Of the 42,797 cases, 284 are in the hospital and 61 are in ICU (Intensive Care). 31,964 cases have recovered, which holds at 75% of the cases in Alberta.

There are 10,382 active cases in Alberta. Edmonton:4,388, Calgary:4,219, North:658, South:540, Central:508, Unknown:69.

There have been 24 deaths recorded for Alberta in the last 72 hours. Of the 24 deaths: 1 in the South Zone, 1 in the Central Zone, 14 in the Edmonton Zone, 7 in the Calgary Zone, and 1 in the North Zone.

Provincial break down for Nov. 19 was not available at posting.

Since November 19, Canada has 315,754 confirmed cases. There have been 11,265 deaths recorded. 100 deaths have occurred in 1 day on Nov.18.

There have been 252,294 recovered cases in Canada and holds at 83% of the national population of cases.

Cases in Nanuvut jumped from 26 to 70 cases between Nov 16 & 18.

The USA has 11,465,722 confirmed cases. There are 249,670 deaths recorded and 4,348,089 recovered cases, which holds at 39%.

There are 56,754,669 cases worldwide. There are a total of 1,357,641 deaths recorded worldwide. There are 36,358,922 cases recovered globally, which holds at 66%.

The top 5 highest ranked country of reported cases are (From highest to lowest): USA, India (8,958,483), Brazil (5,945,849), moving up into 4th from 5th is France (2,136,867), and moving down from 4th to 5th is Russia (1,998,966). No other country has reached the 1,995,000 mark. Poland has entered the top 15 with 796,798 cases. Canada holds at 31st.

The highest death toll, after the US, Brazil (167,455), India (131,578), Mexico (99,528), United Kingdom (53,870). No other country has reached the 53,500 mark. Argentina has entered the top 10 with 36,532 losses. Canada moves down to 23rd.

The top 5 highest countries in the world with recovered cases, from highest to lowest: India (8,383,602), Brazil (5,383,385), US (4,348,089), Russia (1,514,945), Argentina (1,167,514). All other countries are below 1,165,000 recovered cases. Czechia (368,179) and Poland (361,886) have entered the top 20.

Check Daily for more information on COVID-19 and local news. The next update will be November 24.

