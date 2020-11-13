COVID-19 UPDATE – November 12, 2020

As of November 12, Alberta Health confirmed 2,245 new cases since Nov. 9. 713=Nov 10, 672=Nov 11, 860=Nov 12.

There are 131 new cases in the North Zone over the last 72 hours.

There has been 4 deaths recorded in the North Zone in the last 72 hours.

2,031 cases have recovered in the North Zone which moves up to 80% of the cases.

New Health measures have been implemented to communities in Alberta placed on the Enhanced list (additional measures in place).

These measures apply to all communities on the enhanced list (purples zones). Additional measures apply to the Calgary area and Edmonton area, and the cities of Fort McMurray, Grande Prairie, Lethbridge and Red Deer.

Mandatory measures

Restaurants, bars, lounges and pubs must stop liquor sales by 10pm and close by 11pm – applies to Class A, B or C licences (Nov 13-27).

15-person limit on social and family gatherings – indoors and outdoors – where people are mixing and mingling.

50-person limit on indoor and outdoor wedding ceremonies and funeral services.

Voluntary measures

No social gatherings inside your home or outside of your community. Instead, socialize outdoors or in structured settings, like restaurants or other business that are subject to legal limits and take steps to prevent transmission.

Limit of 3 cohorts: your core household, your school, and one other sport or social cohort. Young children who attend child care can be part of 4 cohorts.

Wear a mask in all indoor work settings, except when alone in a workspace or an appropriate barrier is in place.

Employers in office settings should implement measures to reduce the number of employees in the workplace at one time.

Faith-based gatherings limited to 1/3 capacity at one time.

Community-specific mandatory measures (Calgary area and Edmonton area, and the cities of Fort McMurray, Grande Prairie, Lethbridge and Red Deer.)

Ban on indoor group fitness classes and team sport activities (Nov 13-27).

Ban on group performance activities: singing, dancing and theatre (Nov 13-27).

Current Outbreaks in the North Zone

Locations of outbreaks in acute care and continuing care facilities are reported publicly when there are 2 or more cases, indicating that a transmission within the facility has occurred.

Outbreaks at other facilities or in the community are reported publicly when there are 5 or more cases.

Outbreaks are declared over when 4 weeks have passed with no new cases, so not all outbreaks listed below have current transmission happening.

Long term care facilities

Grande Prairie Care Centre

Mayerthorpe Extendicare

Supportive living/home living sites

Hillcrest Lodge, Barrhead

Prairie Lakes Senior Facility, Grande Prairie

Other facilities and settings

CNRL Albian, Fort McMurray

CNRL Horizon, Fort McMurray

Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge, Jasper

Norbord, Grande Prairie

RCMP detachment, Grande Prairie

Sport cohort, Fairview

Suncor base plant, Fort McMurray

Suncor Firebag, Fort McMurray

Syncrude Mildred Lake site, Fort McMurray

Victory Church on the Rock, Grande Prairie

Walmart Supercentre, Grande Prairie

K-12 schools across Alberta that have 2 or more confirmed cases of COVID-19 will be identified on the School Status Map. Parents and staff are notified by letter as soon as a case is identified. The charts may be updated up to 24 hours later.

Dr Hinshaw reported 307 schools have outbreaks but only 248 outbreaks have been identified on the list in Alberta in the last 72 hours. An outbreak is when there are 2 or more infectious cases in the school.

62 schools are on the WATCH list.

There are 12 outbreaks reported in the North Zone including 2 schools on the WATCH list.

November 12, 2020

County Of Grande Prairie No. 1 Watch Whispering Ridge Community School

Westlock County Watch Richard F Staples Secondary School

City Of Grande Prairie Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Peace Wapiti Academy

City Of Grande Prairie Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Grande Prairie Christian School

City Of Grande Prairie Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) St. Joseph Catholic High School

City Of Grande Prairie Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) St. John Paul II Catholic School / Faculte St. Jean-Paul II

County Of Grande Prairie No. 1 Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) St. Mary’s Catholic School

Municipal District Of Greenview No. 16 Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Sheldon Coates Elementary School

Municipal District Of Opportunity No. 17 Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Calling Lake School

Regional Municipality Of Wood Buffalo Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Father Patrick Mercredi Community School

Town Of Whitecourt Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Percy Baxter Middle School

Westlock County Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Westlock Elementary School

For definitions of terminology please click here.

Regions are defined by rural municipalities, city boundaries, and urban service areas; smaller regions (i.e. towns, villages, and reserves) are incorporated into the corresponding rural area. Cases without a postal code or incorrect postal codes are not included. Location information missing/invalid for: 187 case(s).

The city of Fort McMurray moves up to a total of 477 cases and 110 active. This makes them the area in the North Zone with the highest active cases. The city of Fort McMurray along with the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo have been put on the Enhanced list (additional measures in place).

The city of Grande Prairie moves up to a total of 368 cases and down to 88 active. The city of Grande Prairie has been put on the Enhanced list (additional measures in place).

Smoky Lake County (Smoky Lake, Vilna, Waskatenau, Bellis, Edwand, Spedden, Warspite, Buffalo Lake Métis Settlement, Kikino Métis Settlement, Anning, Birchland Resort, Bonnie Lake Resort, Cache Lake, Cossack, Downing, Hamlin, Lobstick Settlement, Mons Lake, North Kotzman, Parkview Beach, Sprucefield, Two Lakes, Victoria Settlement (also Fort Victoria), Wahstao, Wasel, Whiteman Beach) moves up to a total of 133 cases and 63 active. Smoky Lake County has been put on the Enhanced list (additional measures in place).

The Municipal District of Peace NO. 135 (Peace River, Grimshaw, Berwyn, Brownvale) moves up to a total of 73 cases and active. The Municipal District of Peace NO. 135 has been put on the Enhanced list (additional measures in place).

Lac Ste Anne County (Mayerthorpe, Onoway, Alberta Beach, Sangudo) moves up to 77 cases and down to 26 active. 3 deaths were reported. Lac Ste Anne County has been put on the Enhanced list (additional measures in place).

The County of Grande Prairie No. 1 (Beaverlodge, Sexsmith, Wembley, Hythe, Bezanson, Clairmont, La Glace, Teepee Creek, Horse Lakes Indian reserve 152B, Kleskun Hill, Lake Saskatoon, Pipestone Creek, Richmond Hill Estates, Sandy Ridge Estates, Valhalla, Webster) moves up to a total of 123 cases and down to 22 active cases. 1 death was reported. The County of Grande Prairie No. 1 has been put on the Enhanced list (additional measures in place).

The Municipal District of Fairview No. 136 (Fairview, Bluesky, Whitelaw, Dunvegan, Erin Lodge, Friedenstal, Highland Park, Lothrop, Vanrena, Waterhole) moves up to a total of 46 and down to 19 active. The Municipal District of Fairview No. 136 has been put on the Enhanced list (additional measures in place).

The town of Whitecourt moves up to a total of 26 cases and down to 21 active. The town of Whitecourt has been put on the Enhanced list (additional measures in place).

The Municipal District of Greenview NO. 16 (Fox Creek, Valleyview, Little Smoky, Debolt, Ridgevalley, Crooked Creek, Sunset House) moves up to a total of 41cases and 17 active. The MD of Greenview has been put on the Enhanced list (additional measures in place).

Westlock County (Westlock, Clyde, Larkspur, Busby, Dapp, Fawcett, Jarvie, Pibroch, Vimy, Analta, Anton Lake, Eastburg, Fawn Lake, Halfway Lake, Pembina Heights, Regal Park, Shoal Creek, Waugh) moves up to a total of 50 cases and 17 active. Westlock County has been put on the Enhanced list (additional measures in place).

The Municipal District of Bonnyville NO. 87 (Bonnyville, Cherry Grove, Fort Kent, Iron River, La Corey, Therien, Elizabeth Metis Settlement, Fishing Lake Metis Settlement, Indian reserve:Cold Lake 149) moves up to a total of 50 cases and down to 17 active. The Municipal District of Bonnyville NO. 87 has been put on the Enhanced list (additional measures in place).

Municipal District of Opportunity No. 17 (Calling Lake, Red Earth Creek, Sandy Lake or Pelican Mountain, Wabasca (also known as Wabasca-Desmarais), Calling River, Chipewyan Lake, Peerless Lake, Trout Lake) moves up to a total of 51 cases and down to 14 active. Municipal District of Opportunity No. 17 has been put on the Enhanced list (additional measures in place).

Yellowhead County (Edson, Hinton, Marlboro, Evansburg, Niton Junction, Wildwood) moves up to a total of 30 cases and drops down to 12 active. Yellowhead County has been put on the Enhanced list (additional measures in place).

County of St. Paul No. 19 (Elk Point, St. Paul, Horseshoe Bay, Ashmont, Heinsburg, Lottie Lake, St. Edouard, St. Vincent, Abilene, Angle Lake, Bayview Beach, Boyne Lake, Clarksville, Ferguson Flats, Frog Lake, Glen On The Lake, Lac Canard, McLeod Beach, Northern Valley, Owlseye Lake, Primrose, St. Paul Beach, Sunset Beach) moves up to a total of 37 cases and down to 12 active. County of St. Paul No. 19 has been put on the Enhanced list (additional measures in place).

La La Biche moves up to a total of 13 cases and 9 active.

The city of Cold Lake moves up to a total of 39 cases and down to 6 active.

Northern Sunrise County (Nampa, Cadotte Lake, Little Buffalo, Marie Reine, Reno,St. Isidore, Harmon Valley) moves up to a total of 15 cases and 5 active.

County of Barrhead No. 11 (Barrhead, Campsie, Manola, Neerlandia,Thunder Lake, Belvedere, Bloomsbury, Cam-Bar Estates, Camp Creek, Campsie Cove, Dunstable, Düsseldorf, Freedom, Gardenview, Greendale Subdivision, Highridge, Holmes Crossing, Idle Hours, Lawton, Lightning Bay, Lunnford, Mahar Subdivision, Meadowview, Mellowdale, Moonlight Bay Estates, Moose Wallow, Mosside, Mystery Lake, Naples, Park La Nonne, Roselea, Sion, Stewartfield, Summerlea, Tiger Lily, Vega) holds with a total of 22 cases and down to 5 active.

Mackenzie County (Northwest corner of Alberta:High Level, Fort Vermillion, La Crete, Rainbow Lake) moves up to a total of 420 cases and down to 4 active cases.

Athabasca County (Athabasca, Boyle, Mewatha Beach, Sunset Beach, Breynat, Caslan, Grassland, Meanook, Wandering River, Amber Valley, Athabasca Landing Settlement, Baptiste Lake, Coolidge, Glenshaw, Lincoln, Meadowbrook, Spruce Valley, White Gull) moves up to a total of 19 cases and 4 active.

The County Of Northern Lights (Manning, Deadwood,Paddle Prairie Metis Settlement, Chinook Valley, Clear Hills, Hotchkiss, Keg River, Weberville, Carcajou,Twin Lakes) moves up to a total of 62 cases and 3 active.

Municipal District of Lesser Slave River No. 124 (Slave Lake, Canyon Creek, Widewater, Chisholm, Marten Beach, Smith, Wagner, Hondo, Mitsue) moves up to a total of 28 cases and down to 3 active.

The municipality of Jasper moves up to a total of 34 cases and 2 active cases.

The town of Hinton gains a new case for a total of 13 and 1 active.

Thorhild County (Egremont, Long Lake, Radway, Thorhild, Alpen, Clearbrook, Danube, Darling, Hollow Lake, Northbrook, Pinebrook, Val Soucy, Weasel Creek, Woodgrove) gains a new case for a total of 6 and 1 active.

Saddle Hills County (Woking, Bay Tree, Blueberry Mountain, Braeburn, Dunvegan Settlement, Gordondale, Poplar Ridge,Silver Valley, Whitbur) gains a new case for a total of 5 and 1 active.

Municipal District of Smoky River (Falher, McLennan, Girouxville, Donnelly, Guy, Jean Cote, Kathleen, Winagami) gains a new case for a total of 77 and 1 active.

Big Lakes County (High Prairie, Swan Hills, Enilda, Faust, Grouard or Grouard Mission, Joussard, Kinuso, East Prairie Métis Settlement, Gift Lake Métis Settlement, Peavine Métis Settlement, Driftpile First Nation, Kapawe’no, Sucker Creek First Nation, Swan River First Nation, Big Prairie, Gilwood, Heart River, Nine Mile Point, Prairie Echo, Salt Prairie,Triangle) gains a new case for a total of 54 and 1 active.

Clear Hills County (Hines Creek, Cleardale, Worsley) holds with a total of 98 cases and 1 active.

Woodlands County (Whitecourt(but not including Whitecourt), Fort Assiniboine, Anselmo) holds for a total of 1 case and 1 active.

Out of 38 municipalities that comprise the North Zone there are no active cases in 8 municipalities.

There are 36,405 reported cases in Alberta, and 393 deaths in Alberta (163 in Calgary Zone, 149 in Edmonton zone, 40 in North Zone, 32 in the South Zone, 9 in the Central Zone). Of the 36,405 cases, 225 are in the hospital and 51 are in ICU (Intensive Care). 27,707 cases have recovered, which moves up to 77% of the cases in Alberta.

There are 8,305 active cases in Alberta. Calgary:3,504, Edmonton:3,387, South:518, North:510, Central:347, Unknown:39.

There have been 24 deaths recorded for Alberta in the last 72 hours. 1 in the South Zone, 11 in the Edmonton Zone, 8 in the Calgary Zone, and 4 in the North Zone.

Canada has 282,577 confirmed cases. There have been 10,768 deaths recorded.

There have been 226,775 recovered cases in Canada and drops down to 83% of the national population of cases.

The USA has 10,314,254 confirmed cases. There are 241,069 deaths recorded and 3,997,204 recovered cases, which holds at 40%.

There are 52,556,751 cases worldwide. There are a total of 1,290,840 deaths recorded worldwide. There are 33,982,466 cases recovered globally, which drops to 66%.

The top 5 highest ranked country of reported cases are (From highest to lowest): USA, India (8,683,916), Brazil (5,747,660), France (1,915,282), and Russia (1,843,678). Italy has made it back into the top 10 and the UK is nearing the top 5 again surpassing Argentina with 1,293,715. No other country has reached the 1,840,000 mark. Canada holds at 31st.

The highest death toll, after the US, Brazil (163,368), India (128,121), Mexico (96,430), United Kingdom (51,020). No other country has reached the 51,000 mark. Canada holds at 22nd.

The top 5 highest countries in the world with recovered cases, from highest to lowest: India (8,066,501), Brazil (5,222,937), US (3,997,204), Russia (1,378,463), Argentina (1,081,897). All other countries are below 1,081,800 recovered cases.

Check Daily for more information on COVID-19 and local news. The next update will be November 16.

We are your community news. smokyriverexpress.com

For a list of resources for Albertans during the COVID-19 Pandemic Crisis click here.

November 12, 2020 update by Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health. Also present were Premier Jason Kenney and Minister of Health Tyler Shandro. New Temporary Health Measures were put in place for areas under the Enhanced Status.