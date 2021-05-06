COVID-19 UPDATE – May 6, 2021

As of May 6, 2021 Alberta Health confirmed 2,211 new cases since May 5.

There are 344 new cases in the North Zone since May 5.

There has been 0 deaths recorded in the North Zone since May 5.

18,293 cases have recovered in the North Zone.

************************************************************************

Variant Cases in Alberta

Variants of concern COVID-19 cases identified in Alberta and by Zone

Zone B.1.1.7 UK Variant B.1.351 South African Variant B.1.617 India Variant P.1 Brazilian Variant Total Calgary Zone 16,009 67 2 604 16,682 Central Zone 4,102 1 0 107 4,210 Edmonton Zone 9,126 55 1 730 9,912 North Zone 4,059 2 0 530 4,591 South Zone 1,860 0 1 67 1,928 Unknown 4 0 0 2 6 Alberta 35,160 125 4 2,040 37,329 NOTE: People are identified as COVID-19 cases prior to variant of concern identification. As such, variant of concern reporting is delayed compared to date the case was reported to Alberta Health. All cases were screened for variants of concern starting at the beginning of February, 2021.

24,497 active cases in Alberta 13,549 active cases ( 55.3% of total) have been identified as variants of concern.

active cases in Alberta 37,329 variants of concern identified 13,549 active 23,680 recovered 100 died

variants of concern identified 64,634 specimens screened

Variants of concern COVID-19 cases identified who are active, recovered, or died in Alberta and by Zone

Zone Active Died Recovered Total Calgary Zone 6,201 26 10,455 16,682 Central Zone 1,536 10 2,664 4,210 Edmonton Zone 3,148 51 6,713 9,912 North Zone 1,897 6 2,688 4,591 South Zone 762 7 1,159 1,928 Unknown 5 0 1 6 Alberta 13,549 100 23,680 37,329

*******************************************************************************************************

School status classification

Updated reporting took effect January 18, 2021 on the School Status Map.

May 6, 2021

There are 31 OUTBREAKS (10+) for the North Zone.

There are 29 OUTBREAKS (5-9 cases) for the North Zone.

There are 37 ALERTS (2-4 cases) for the North Zone.

*****************************************************************

There are 203,135 reported cases in Alberta, and 2,102 deaths in Alberta (1045 in Edmonton zone, 639 in Calgary Zone, 161 in North Zone, 137 in Central Zone, 120 in South Zone). Of the active cases, 654 are in the hospital including 146 in ICU (Intensive Care). 176,536 cases have recovered. The Positivity Rate is 11.1%.

There are 24,497 active cases in Alberta. Calgary:10,639, Edmonton:5,979, North:3,616, Central:2,899, South:1,321, Unknown:43.

There has been 0 deaths recorded for Alberta since May 5.

—————————————————————————————————————–

As of May 6, Canada has 1,265,307 confirmed cases. There have been 24,489 deaths recorded. Alberta has the second highest amount of active cases behind Ontario, followed by Quebec (3rd) and British Columbia (4th).

There have been 1,159,506 recovered cases in Canada.

The USA has 33,365,016 confirmed cases. There are 593,970 deaths recorded and 26,093,926 recovered cases. 108,926,627 have received 2 doses of the vaccination.

There are 154,658,670 cases worldwide. There are a total of 3,233,784 deaths recorded worldwide. There are 117,223,389 cases recovered globally. A total of 1,170,942,729 vaccine doses have been administered.

The top 5 highest ranked country of reported cases are (From highest to lowest): USA, India (21,077,410), Brazil (14,930,183), France (5,789,282), and Turkey (4,977,982). No other country has reached the 4,800,000 mark. Canada holds at 22nd.

The highest death toll, after the US, Brazil (414,399), India (230,168), Mexico (218,007), and the UK (127,843). No other country has reached the 125,000 mark. Canada holds at 24th.

The top 5 highest countries in the world with recovered cases, from highest to lowest: after the US, India (17,280,844), Brazil (13,269,684), Turkey (4,626,799), and Russia (4,421,329). All other countries are below 3,600,000 recovered cases. Canada holds at 18th.

**********************************************************************************************************

We are your community news. smokyriverexpress.com . Past updates can be found under the COVID-19 tab on our website. If there is information that you would like to see, please make a comment.

Update on May 6 by Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Chief Medical Officer of Health.