COVID-19 UPDATE – May 5, 2021

As of May 5, 2021 Alberta Health confirmed 2,271 new cases since May 4.

There are 264 new cases in the North Zone since May 4.

There has been 3 deaths recorded in the North Zone since May 4.

17,995 cases have recovered in the North Zone.

COVID-19: High case regions



Additional restrictions are in effect for regions with high active cases.

Stop the spike: New mandatory health restrictions on outdoor social gatherings, retail, restaurants, places of worship, personal and wellness services, outdoor sports and fitness, funerals and schools, starting May 5.

These measures apply to all Albertans, businesses, organizations and service providers in municipalities or areas with more than 50 cases per 100,000 people, and with more than 30 active cases. Visit alberta.ca/StopTheSpike to see all restrictions.



High case regions

As of May 5, the following municipalities have more than 50 cases per 100,000 people and more than 30 active cases.

View the regional active cases page for up-to-date information. Case numbers are updated every afternoon.

• Athabasca County

• Beaver County

• Big Lakes County

• Brazeau County

• Camrose County

• Cardston County

• City of Airdrie

• City of Beaumont

• City of Brooks

• City of Calgary

• City of Camrose

• City of Chestermere

• City of Cold Lake

• City of Edmonton

• City of Fort Saskatchewan

• City of Grande Prairie

• City of Lacombe

• City of Leduc

• City of Lethbridge

• City of Medicine Hat

• City of Red Deer

• City of Spruce Grove

• City of St. Albert

• City of Wetaskiwin

• Clearwater County

• County of Barrhead No.11

• County of Grande Prairie No. 1

• County of St. Paul No. 19

• County of Stettler No. 6

• County of Vermilion River

• County of Warner No. 5

• County of Wetaskiwin No. 10

• Cypress County

• Foothills County

• I.d. No. 9 (Banff)

• Kneehill County

• Lac La Biche County

• Lac Ste. Anne County

• Lacombe County

• Leduc County

• Lethbridge County

• Mackenzie County

• Mountain View County

• Municipal District of Bighorn No. 8

• Municipal District of Bonnyville No. 87

• Municipal District of Lesser Slave River No. 124

• Municipal District of Peace No. 135

• Municipal District of Taber

• Municipal District of Wainwright No. 61

• Municipal District of Willow Creek No. 26

• Parkland County

• Ponoka County

• Red Deer County

• Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

• Rocky View County

• Strathcona County

• Sturgeon County

• Town of Canmore

• Town of Cochrane

• Town of High River

• Town of Hinton

• Town of Morinville

• Town of Okotoks

• Town of Olds

• Town of Stony Plain

• Town of Strathmore

• Town of Sylvan Lake

• Town of Whitecourt

• Westlock County

• Wheatland County

• Yellowhead County

Variant Cases in Alberta

Variants of concern COVID-19 cases identified in Alberta and by Zone

Zone B.1.1.7 UK Variant B.1.351 South African Variant B.1.617 India Variant P.1 Brazilian Variant Total Calgary Zone 15,803 61 2 567 16,433 Central Zone 4,077 1 0 103 4,181 Edmonton Zone 9,076 52 1 717 9,846 North Zone 3,948 2 0 511 4,461 South Zone 1,804 0 1 59 1,864 Unknown 7 0 0 1 8 Alberta 34,715 116 4 1,958 36,793 NOTE: People are identified as COVID-19 cases prior to variant of concern identification. As such, variant of concern reporting is delayed compared to date the case was reported to Alberta Health. All cases were screened for variants of concern starting at the beginning of February, 2021.

24,156 active cases in Alberta 14,358 active cases ( 59.4% of total) have been identified as variants of concern.

active cases in Alberta 36,793 variants of concern identified 14,358 active 22,335 recovered 100 died

variants of concern identified 63,914 specimens screened

Variants of concern COVID-19 cases identified who are active, recovered, or died in Alberta and by Zone

Zone Active Died Recovered Total Calgary Zone 6,500 26 9,907 16,433 Central Zone 1,635 10 2,536 4,181 Edmonton Zone 3,510 51 6,285 9,846 North Zone 1,953 6 2,502 4,461 South Zone 753 7 1,104 1,864 Unknown 7 0 1 8 Alberta 14,358 100 22,335 36,793

School status classification

Updated reporting took effect January 18, 2021 on the School Status Map.

May 5, 2021

There are 31 OUTBREAKS (10+) for the North Zone.

There are 29 OUTBREAKS (5-9 cases) for the North Zone.

There are 39 ALERTS (2-4 cases) for the North Zone.

There are 200,924 reported cases in Alberta, and 2,102 deaths in Alberta (1045 in Edmonton zone, 639 in Calgary Zone, 161 in North Zone, 137 in Central Zone, 120 in South Zone). Of the active cases, 666 are in the hospital including 146 in ICU (Intensive Care). 174,666 cases have recovered. The Positivity Rate is 11.2%.

There are 24,156 active cases in Alberta. Calgary:10,288, Edmonton:6,098, North:3,570, Central:2,888, South:1,280, Unknown:32.

There has been 3 deaths recorded for Alberta since May 4. Of the 3 deaths: 3 in the North Zone.

As of May 5, Canada has 1,257,328 confirmed cases. There have been 24,450 deaths recorded. Alberta has the second highest amount of active cases behind Ontario, followed by Quebec (3rd) and British Columbia (4th).

There have been 1,151,207 recovered cases in Canada.

The USA has 33,317,418 confirmed cases. There are 593,122 deaths recorded and 26,016,976 recovered cases. 107,346,533 have received 2 doses of the vaccination.

There are 154,658,670 cases worldwide. There are a total of 3,233,784 deaths recorded worldwide. There are 117,223,389 cases recovered globally. A total of 1,170,942,729 vaccine doses have been administered.

The top 5 highest ranked country of reported cases are (From highest to lowest): USA, India (20,665,148), Brazil (14,856,888), France (5,767,537), and Turkey (4,955,594). No other country has reached the 4,800,000 mark. Canada holds at 22nd.

The highest death toll, after the US, Brazil (411,588), India (226,188), Mexico (217,740), and the UK (127,830). No other country has reached the 125,000 mark. Canada holds at 24th.

The top 5 highest countries in the world with recovered cases, from highest to lowest: after the US, India (16,951,731), Brazil (13,219,743), Turkey (4,589,501), and Russia (4,413,678). All other countries are below 3,600,000 recovered cases. Canada moves up to 18th.

Update on May 5 by Premier Jason Kenney, Minister of Health Tyler Shandro, Minister of Education Adriana LaGrange, and Minister of Justice Kaycee Madu.