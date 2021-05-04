COVID-19 UPDATE – May 4, 2021

As of May 4, 2021 Alberta Health confirmed 1,743 new cases since May 3.

There are 320 new cases in the North Zone since May 3.

There has been 0 deaths recorded in the North Zone since May 3.

17,740 cases have recovered in the North Zone.

Stronger restrictions; fines doubling

Premier Jason Kenney announced that stronger restrictions will be put into place starting May 9 in order to make sure Alberta’s hospital system does not become overwhelmed.

The “Stop the Spike” health measures will have retail stores move down to 10% of fire code, outdoor gatherings limited to 5 people and should only be two family cohorts, places of worship move down to 15 people and funerals down to 10 people. Restaurants will continue to have their in-door dining closed, as well as their outdoor or patio dining. They can only do take-out or delivery. Online learning for K-Grade 12 will begin on May 6 until May 26. For a full list see alberta.ca .

With the restrictions also come steeper fines. Violators will now be charged $2000.00 up to a maximum of $100,000.00 for a first offence. The previous fine was $1000.00. Repeat offenders will also be facing more fines.

Variant Cases in Alberta

Variants of concern COVID-19 cases identified in Alberta and by Zone

Zone B.1.1.7 UK Variant B.1.351 South African Variant B.1.617 India Variant P.1 Brazilian Variant Total Calgary Zone 15,235 61 1 567 15,864 Central Zone 4,025 1 0 103 4,129 Edmonton Zone 8,965 50 1 717 9,733 North Zone 3,862 2 0 512 4,376 South Zone 1,717 0 0 59 1,776 Unknown 11 0 0 1 12 Alberta 33,815 114 2 1,959 35,890 NOTE: People are identified as COVID-19 cases prior to variant of concern identification. As such, variant of concern reporting is delayed compared to date the case was reported to Alberta Health. All cases were screened for variants of concern starting at the beginning of February, 2021.

23,623 active cases in Alberta 14,728 active cases ( 62.3% of total) have been identified as variants of concern.

active cases in Alberta 35,890 variants of concern identified 14,728 active 21,063 recovered 99 died

variants of concern identified 62,752 specimens screened

Variants of concern COVID-19 cases identified who are active, recovered, or died in Alberta and by Zone

Zone Active Died Recovered Total Calgary Zone 6,492 26 9,346 15,864 Central Zone 1,707 10 2,412 4,129 Edmonton Zone 3,759 51 5,923 9,733 North Zone 2,033 5 2,338 4,376 South Zone 726 7 1,043 1,776 Unknown 11 0 1 12 Alberta 14,728 99 21,063 35,890

Acute care and continuing care facilities (including group homes) are reported publicly when there are 2 or more cases, indicating that a transmission within the facility has occurred.Outbreak control measures are put in place at continuing care facilities and group homes with a single confirmed case, as a precaution.

AHS Acute Care Outbreaks in Alberta provides more information on outbreaks in hospitals.

Prisons, correctional facilities, shelters and child care settings are listed when there are 5 or more cases.

All other non-healthcare workplaces, events, public settings (restaurants, salons and gyms) and sports activities are listed when there are 10 or more cases.

Outbreaks are declared over when 4 weeks have passed since the last case was identified, so not all outbreaks listed below have current transmission happening.

This list is for general information purposes and should not be used to guide public health decision-making.

Outbreak locations by zone

Outbreak information is updated on Tuesdays and Fridays each week.

Case numbers for outbreaks at specific sites are not provided online because they change rapidly and often.

Acute care facilities

Beaverlodge Municipal Hospital

Fort Vermilion St. Theresa General Hospital

Supportive living/home living sites

Gardens at Emerald Park, Grande Prairie

Hillcrest Lodge, Barrhead

Pleasant Valley Lodge, Athabasca

Spruce View Lodge, Whitecourt

Other facilities and settings

Bethel Happy Daycare Beacon Hill, Fort McMurray

Canadian Brew House, Grande Prairie

Cenovus Sunrise Lodge, Fort Mckay

Civeo Lynx Lodge, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

CNOOC Long Lake, Anzac

CNRL Albian, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

CNRL Horizon, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

CNRL Jackfish, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

Costco, Grande Prairie

County of Grande Prairie office, Clairmont

Explore and Discover Child Care Centre, Hinton

Happy House Daycare (north location), Cold Lake

Joly’s Your Independent Grocer, Fort McMurray

Kearl Lake work site, Fort Mckay

MEG Energy, Conklin

Michels Canada, Valleyview

MMA Silin Forest Campus, Fort McMurray

North American Construction Group (Ruth Lake), Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

North Star Ford, Fort McMurray

Oilsands Industrial Lodge, Fort Mackay

Reed Energy Group Inc., Grande Prairie

Rosenau Transport, Clairmont

Royal Camp Services, Grande Prairie

Salvation Army Shelter, Fort McMurray

Stepping Stones South Daycare, Grande Prairie

Suncor base plant, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

Suncor Firebag, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

Suncor Fort Hills, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

Suncor Mackay River, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

Sunshine Community Day Home, Fort McMurray

Syncrude Aurora, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

Syncrude Mildred Lake site, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

The Grocery People, High Level

Tipton’s Your Independent Grocer, Athabasca

Walmart, Grande Prairie

Worley Cord, Hinton

YMCA Eagle Ridge Care Centre, Fort McMurray

School status classification

Updated reporting took effect January 18, 2021 on the School Status Map.

May 4, 2021

There are 31 OUTBREAKS (10+) for the North Zone.

There are 29 OUTBREAKS (5-9 cases) for the North Zone.

There are 39 ALERTS (2-4 cases) for the North Zone.

There are 198,653 reported cases in Alberta, and 2,099 deaths in Alberta (1045 in Edmonton zone, 639 in Calgary Zone, 158 in North Zone, 137 in Central Zone, 120 in South Zone). Of the active cases, 671 are in the hospital including 150 in ICU (Intensive Care). 172,931 cases have recovered. The Positivity Rate is 12.4%.

There are 23,623 active cases in Alberta. Calgary:9,889, Edmonton:6,014, North:3,564, Central:2,836, South:1,260, Unknown:60.

There has been 9 deaths recorded for Alberta since May 3. Of the 9 deaths: 1 in the South Zone, 1 in the Central Zone, 3 in the Edmonton Zone, and 4 deaths in the Calgary Zone.

As of May 4, Canada has 1,248,195 confirmed cases. There have been 24,387 deaths recorded. Alberta has the second highest amount of active cases behind Ontario, followed by Quebec (3rd) and British Columbia (4th).

There have been 1,141,134 recovered cases in Canada.

The USA has 33,270,214 confirmed cases. There are 592,306 deaths recorded and 25,961,980 recovered cases. 106,168,588 have received 2 doses of the vaccination.

There are 153,796,363 cases worldwide. There are a total of 3,218,179 deaths recorded worldwide. There are 116,460,206 cases recovered globally. A total of 1,047,709,623 vaccine doses have been administered.

The top 5 highest ranked country of reported cases are (From highest to lowest): USA, India (20,282,833), Brazil (14,779,529), France (5,741,531), and Turkey (4,929,118). No other country has reached the 4,800,000 mark. Canada holds at 22nd.

The highest death toll, after the US, Brazil (408,622), India (222,408), Mexico (217,345), and the UK (127,803). No other country has reached the 125,000 mark. Canada holds at 24th.

The top 5 highest countries in the world with recovered cases, from highest to lowest: after the US, India (16,613,292), Brazil (13,164,726), Turkey (4,554,037), and Russia (4,406,289). All other countries are below 3,600,000 recovered cases. Canada holds at 19th.

Update on May 4 by Premier Jason Kenney.