COVID-19 UPDATE – May 3, 2021

As of May 3, 2021 Alberta Health confirmed 2,012 new cases since May 2.

There are 333 new cases in the North Zone since May 2.

There has been 0 deaths recorded in the North Zone since May 2.

17,506 cases have recovered in the North Zone.

Variant Cases in Alberta

Variants of concern COVID-19 cases identified in Alberta and by Zone

Zone B.1.1.7 UK Variant B.1.351 South African Variant B.1.617 India Variant P.1 Brazilian Variant Total Calgary Zone 14,683 58 0 532 15,273 Central Zone 3,986 1 0 93 4,080 Edmonton Zone 8,932 47 1 663 9,643 North Zone 3,804 0 0 458 4,262 South Zone 1,669 0 0 56 1,725 Unknown 25 0 0 6 31 Alberta 33,099 106 1 1,808 35,014 NOTE: People are identified as COVID-19 cases prior to variant of concern identification. As such, variant of concern reporting is delayed compared to date the case was reported to Alberta Health. All cases were screened for variants of concern starting at the beginning of February, 2021.

23,608 active cases in Alberta 15,054 active cases ( 63.8% of total) have been identified as variants of concern.

active cases in Alberta 35,014 variants of concern identified 15,054 active 19,868 recovered 92 died

variants of concern identified 61,589 specimens screened

Variants of concern COVID-19 cases identified who are active, recovered, or died in Alberta and by Zone

Zone Active Died Recovered Total Calgary Zone 6,389 22 8,862 15,273 Central Zone 1,783 9 2,288 4,080 Edmonton Zone 4,046 50 5,547 9,643 North Zone 2,071 5 2,186 4,262 South Zone 735 6 984 1,725 Unknown 30 0 1 31 Alberta 15,054 92 19,868 35,014

School status classification

Updated reporting took effect January 18, 2021 on the School Status Map.

May 3, 2021

There are 29 OUTBREAKS (10+) for the North Zone.

There are 29 OUTBREAKS (5-9 cases) for the North Zone.

There are 35 ALERTS (2-4 cases) for the North Zone.

There are 196,910 reported cases in Alberta, and 2,090 deaths in Alberta (1042 in Edmonton zone, 635 in Calgary Zone, 158 in North Zone, 136 in Central Zone, 119 in South Zone). Of the active cases, 658 are in the hospital including 154 in ICU (Intensive Care). 171,212 cases have recovered. The Positivity Rate is 13.2%.

There are 23,608 active cases in Alberta. Calgary:9,942, Edmonton:6,033, North:3,478, Central:2,807, South:1,261, Unknown:87.

There has been 4 deaths recorded for Alberta since May 2. Of the 4 deaths: 1 in the Central Zone, 1 in the Calgary Zone, and 2 deaths in the Edmonton Zone.

As of May 4, Canada has 1,243,242 confirmed cases. There have been 24,342 deaths recorded. Alberta has the second highest amount of active cases behind Ontario (36,997), followed by Quebec (9,157 – 3rd) and British Columbia (7,542 – 4th).

There have been 1,135,356 recovered cases in Canada.

The USA has 33,228,300 confirmed cases. There are 591,494 deaths recorded and 25,897,626 recovered cases. 105,523,520 have received 2 doses of the vaccination.

There are 153,093,196 cases worldwide. There are a total of 3,206,767 deaths recorded worldwide. There are 115,705,185 cases recovered globally.

The top 5 highest ranked country of reported cases are (From highest to lowest): USA, India (19,925,604), Brazil (14,754,910), France (5,717,153), and Turkey (4,900,121). No other country has reached the 4,800,000 mark. Canada holds at 22nd.

The highest death toll, after the US, moving up to 2nd from 3rd is India (218,959), moving down to 3rd is Mexico (217,233), and the UK (127,797). No other country has reached the 125,000 mark. Canada moves up to 24th.

The top 5 highest countries in the world with recovered cases, from highest to lowest: after the US, India (16,293,003), Brazil (13,091,798), moving up to 4th from 5th is Turkey (4,515,819), and moving down to 5th is Russia (4,399,609). All other countries are below 3,600,000 recovered cases. Canada holds at 19th.

