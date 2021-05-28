COVID-19 UPDATE – May 28, 2021

As of May 28, 2021 Alberta Health confirmed 1,025 new cases since May 26 (513 – May 27, 512 – May 28).
There are 129 new cases in the North Zone since May 26 (71 – May 27, 58 – May 28).
There has been 1 death recorded in the North Zone since May 26.
24,028 cases have recovered in the North Zone.
Regional vaccination rates
- 2,668,567 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Alberta
- 51.4 percent of population has received at least one dose
- 8.3 percent of population fully vaccinated
- 409 adverse events following immunization (AEFI) have been reported to Alberta Health. This represents 403 people, and 431 symptoms.
- 267 related to Pfizer
- 87 related to Moderna
- 55 related to AstraZeneca
- There have been 2,960 vaccine refusals and 866 contraindications to receiving the vaccine
Albertans are now able to track vaccination rates in their local geographic area.
Percent of people immunized at least one dose (more can be found on the map):
FALHER
All ages: 42.3%, (1895 people)
PEACE RIVER
All ages: 39.1%, (7290 people)
SPIRIT RIVER
All ages: 37.3%, (2285 people)
SLAVE LAKE
All ages: 37%, (4373 people)
CITY OF GRANDE PRAIRIE
All ages: 36.2%, (27177 people)
HIGH PRAIRIE
All ages: 30.9%, (3619 people)
HIGH LEVEL
All ages: 12%, (3046 people)
Variant Cases in Alberta
Variants of concern COVID-19 cases identified in Alberta and by Zone
|Zone
|B.1.1.7 UK Variant
|B.1.351 South African Variant
|B.1.617 India Variant
|P.1 Brazilian Variant
|Total
|Calgary Zone
|18,392
|77
|33
|688
|19,190
|Central Zone
|4,810
|2
|1
|129
|4,942
|Edmonton Zone
|10,466
|65
|4
|892
|11,427
|North Zone
|5,480
|4
|0
|660
|6,144
|South Zone
|2,464
|0
|4
|86
|2,554
|Unknown
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Alberta
|41,614
|148
|42
|2,455
|44,259
*Active and recovered cases are now based on information on a sample of positive cases only and should be interpreted with caution.
- 73,241 specimens screened
- Percent of total positive cases screened for variants: 46.9 percent (based on weekly average, excluding most recent two days)
- 44,259 variants of concern identified
- 185 died
Variants of concern COVID-19 cases identified who are active, recovered, or died in Alberta and by Zone
|Zone
|Active
|Died
|Recovered
|Total
|Calgary Zone
|1,253
|49
|17,888
|19,190
|Central Zone
|357
|22
|4,563
|4,942
|Edmonton Zone
|832
|78
|10,517
|11,427
|North Zone
|608
|20
|5,516
|6,144
|South Zone
|307
|16
|2,231
|2,554
|Unknown
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Alberta
|3,358
|185
|40,716
|44,259
Acute care facilities
- Athabasca Healthcare Centre
- Bonnyville Health Centre
Supportive living/home living sites
- Dr. W.R. Keir Continuing Care Centre, Barrhead
- Hillcrest Lodge, Barrhead
- Spruce View Lodge, Whitecourt
Other facilities and settings
- Birch Mountain Enterprises, Fort McKay
- BPC Cascade Power Project, Edson
- Brandt Tractor, Fort McMurray
- Building Blocks Daycare, Grande Prairie
- Busy Bee Day Home, Grande Prairie
- Centre of Hope, Fort McMurray
- Cenovus Christina Lake, Lac La Biche
- Cenovus Sunrise Lodge, Fort Mckay
- Chez Madamme Piccolo/ École Boréal, Fort McMurray
- Civeo Athabasca, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo
- Civeo Lynx Lodge, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo
- Civeo McClelland Lake Lodge, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo
- CNOOC Long Lake, Anzac
- CNRL Albian, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo
- CNRL Horizon, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo
- CNRL Jackfish, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo
- Costco, Grande Prairie
- Energy Transfer Canada Kaybob South, Fox Creek
- Imperial Oil, Cold Lake
- International Paper, Grande Prairie
- Joly’s Your Independent Grocer, Fort McMurray
- Kearl Lake work site, Fort Mckay
- MEG Energy, Conklin
- Mercer Peace River
- North Country Co-op, Plamondon
- North Star Ford, Fort McMurray
- Oilsands Industrial Lodge, Fort Mackay
- Pastew Place Detoxification Centre, Fort McMurray
- Private dayhome, County of Grande Prairie
- Private dayhome, High Level
- RCCC West Kakwa Lodge, Grande Prairie
- Safeway, Fort McMurray
- Salvation Army Shelter, Fort McMurray
- Stepping Stones South Daycare, Grande Prairie
- Suncor base plant, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo
- Suncor Firebag, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo
- Suncor Fort Hills, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo
- Suncor Mackay River, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo
- Sunshine Community Day Home, Fort McMurray
- Syncrude Aurora, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo
- Syncrude Mildred Lake site, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo
- Tamarack Valley Energy Drilling Rig Nipisi, Slave Lake
- Tolko Industries, High Level
- Walmart, Fort McMurray
- Walmart, Grande Prairie
- Walmart, Whitecourt
- Wapasu Creek Lodge, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo
- West Fraser Blue Ridge Lumber Manufacturing, Blue Ridge
- Westlock Independent Network, Westlock
School status classification
Updated reporting took effect January 18, 2021 on the School Status Map.
May 28, 2021
There are 24 OUTBREAKS (10+) for the North Zone.
There are 30 OUTBREAKS (5-9 cases) for the North Zone.
There are 15 ALERTS (2-4 cases) for the North Zone.
There are 226,449 reported cases in Alberta, and 2,206 deaths in Alberta (1077 in Edmonton Zone, 669 in Calgary Zone, 176 in North Zone, 154 in Central Zone, 130 in South Zone). Of the active cases, 517 are in the hospital including 147 in ICU (Intensive Care). 214,966 cases have recovered. The Positivity Rate is 6.9%.
There are 8,760 active cases in Alberta. Calgary:3,809, Edmonton:2,4510, North:1,684, Central:1,392, South:558, Unknown:2.
There has been 8 deaths recorded for Alberta since May 26. Of those 7 deaths: 1 in the North Zone,1 in the South Zone, 2 in the Calgary Zone, and 3 in the Edmonton Zone.
As of May 28, Canada has 1,374,275 confirmed cases. There have been 25,440 deaths recorded. There have been 22,684,317 doses of vaccines administered in Canada.
As of May 28 there were 39,903 active cases in Canada. Alberta has the second highest amount of active cases(<) behind Ontario (15,438 – 1st<), followed by Quebec (4,758 – 3rd<), Manitoba (4,676 – 4th<), and British Columbia (3,529 – 5th<). All other provinces and territories are below 1,400 active cases. [<drop in cases / >increase in cases]
The USA has 34,018,585 confirmed cases. There are 608,884 deaths recorded. 291,491,403 vaccine doses have been administered.
There are 169,148,029 cases worldwide. There are a total of 3,514,921 deaths recorded worldwide. A total of 1,807,152,517 vaccine doses have been administered.
The top 5 highest ranked country of reported cases are (From highest to lowest): USA, India (27,555,457), Brazil (16,342,162), France (5,708,349), and Turkey (5,228,322). No other country has reached the 5,000,000 mark. Canada holds at 22nd.
The highest death toll, after the US, Brazil (456,674), India (318,895), Mexico (222,661), and the UK (128,030). No other country has reached the 126,000 mark.
The top 5 highest countries in the world of administered vaccine doses (from highest to lowest): China (584,360,000), USA (291,491,403), India (205,720,660), Brazil (66,552,069), and the UK (63,806,319). All other countries are below 50,000,000 doses. Canada holds at 14th.
