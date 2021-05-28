COVID-19 UPDATE – May 28, 2021

As of May 28, 2021 Alberta Health confirmed 1,025 new cases since May 26 (513 – May 27, 512 – May 28).

There are 129 new cases in the North Zone since May 26 (71 – May 27, 58 – May 28).

There has been 1 death recorded in the North Zone since May 26.

24,028 cases have recovered in the North Zone.

Regional vaccination rates

2,668,567 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Alberta

51.4 percent of population has received at least one dose

8.3 percent of population fully vaccinated

409 adverse events following immunization (AEFI) have been reported to Alberta Health. This represents 403 people, and 431 symptoms. 267 related to Pfizer 87 related to Moderna 55 related to AstraZeneca

There have been 2,960 vaccine refusals and 866 contraindications to receiving the vaccine

Albertans are now able to track vaccination rates in their local geographic area.

Percent of people immunized at least one dose (more can be found on the map):

FALHER

All ages: 42.3%, (1895 people)

PEACE RIVER

All ages: 39.1%, (7290 people)

SPIRIT RIVER

All ages: 37.3%, (2285 people)

SLAVE LAKE

All ages: 37%, (4373 people)

CITY OF GRANDE PRAIRIE

All ages: 36.2%, (27177 people)

HIGH PRAIRIE

All ages: 30.9%, (3619 people)

HIGH LEVEL

All ages: 12%, (3046 people)

Variant Cases in Alberta

Variants of concern COVID-19 cases identified in Alberta and by Zone

Zone B.1.1.7 UK Variant B.1.351 South African Variant B.1.617 India Variant P.1 Brazilian Variant Total Calgary Zone 18,392 77 33 688 19,190 Central Zone 4,810 2 1 129 4,942 Edmonton Zone 10,466 65 4 892 11,427 North Zone 5,480 4 0 660 6,144 South Zone 2,464 0 4 86 2,554 Unknown 2 0 0 0 2 Alberta 41,614 148 42 2,455 44,259 NOTE: People are identified as COVID-19 cases prior to variant of concern identification. As such, variant of concern reporting is delayed compared to date the case was reported to Alberta Health. Due to the large number of positive COVID-19 cases, starting May 1, the lab is only screening a sample of positive cases.

*Active and recovered cases are now based on information on a sample of positive cases only and should be interpreted with caution.

73,241 specimens screened Percent of total positive cases screened for variants: 46.9 percent (based on weekly average, excluding most recent two days)

specimens screened 44,259 variants of concern identified 185 died

variants of concern identified

Variants of concern COVID-19 cases identified who are active, recovered, or died in Alberta and by Zone

Zone Active Died Recovered Total Calgary Zone 1,253 49 17,888 19,190 Central Zone 357 22 4,563 4,942 Edmonton Zone 832 78 10,517 11,427 North Zone 608 20 5,516 6,144 South Zone 307 16 2,231 2,554 Unknown 1 0 1 2 Alberta 3,358 185 40,716 44,259 Note: Active and recovered cases are now based on information on a sample of positive cases only and should be interpreted with caution.

Acute care and continuing care facilities (including group homes) are reported publicly when there are 2 or more cases, indicating that a transmission within the facility has occurred.Outbreak control measures are put in place at continuing care facilities and group homes with a single confirmed case, as a precaution.

AHS Acute Care Outbreaks in Alberta provides more information on outbreaks in hospitals.

Prisons, correctional facilities, shelters and child care settings are listed when there are 5 or more cases.

All other non-healthcare workplaces, events, public settings (restaurants, salons and gyms) and sports activities are listed when there are 10 or more cases.

Outbreaks are declared over when 4 weeks have passed since the last case was identified, so not all outbreaks listed below have current transmission happening.

This list is for general information purposes and should not be used to guide public health decision-making.

Outbreak locations by zone

Outbreak information is updated on Tuesdays and Fridays each week.

Case numbers for outbreaks at specific sites are not provided online because they change rapidly and often.

Acute care facilities

Athabasca Healthcare Centre

Bonnyville Health Centre

Supportive living/home living sites

Dr. W.R. Keir Continuing Care Centre, Barrhead

Hillcrest Lodge, Barrhead

Spruce View Lodge, Whitecourt

Other facilities and settings

Birch Mountain Enterprises, Fort McKay

BPC Cascade Power Project, Edson

Brandt Tractor, Fort McMurray

Building Blocks Daycare, Grande Prairie

Busy Bee Day Home, Grande Prairie

Centre of Hope, Fort McMurray

Cenovus Christina Lake, Lac La Biche

Cenovus Sunrise Lodge, Fort Mckay

Chez Madamme Piccolo/ École Boréal, Fort McMurray

Civeo Athabasca, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

Civeo Lynx Lodge, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

Civeo McClelland Lake Lodge, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

CNOOC Long Lake, Anzac

CNRL Albian, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

CNRL Horizon, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

CNRL Jackfish, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

Costco, Grande Prairie

Energy Transfer Canada Kaybob South, Fox Creek

Imperial Oil, Cold Lake

International Paper, Grande Prairie

Joly’s Your Independent Grocer, Fort McMurray

Kearl Lake work site, Fort Mckay

MEG Energy, Conklin

Mercer Peace River

North Country Co-op, Plamondon

North Star Ford, Fort McMurray

Oilsands Industrial Lodge, Fort Mackay

Pastew Place Detoxification Centre, Fort McMurray

Private dayhome, County of Grande Prairie

Private dayhome, High Level

RCCC West Kakwa Lodge, Grande Prairie

Safeway, Fort McMurray

Salvation Army Shelter, Fort McMurray

Stepping Stones South Daycare, Grande Prairie

Suncor base plant, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

Suncor Firebag, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

Suncor Fort Hills, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

Suncor Mackay River, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

Sunshine Community Day Home, Fort McMurray

Syncrude Aurora, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

Syncrude Mildred Lake site, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

Tamarack Valley Energy Drilling Rig Nipisi, Slave Lake

Tolko Industries, High Level

Walmart, Fort McMurray

Walmart, Grande Prairie

Walmart, Whitecourt

Wapasu Creek Lodge, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

West Fraser Blue Ridge Lumber Manufacturing, Blue Ridge

Westlock Independent Network, Westlock

School status classification

Updated reporting took effect January 18, 2021 on the School Status Map.

May 28, 2021

There are 24 OUTBREAKS (10+) for the North Zone.

There are 30 OUTBREAKS (5-9 cases) for the North Zone.

There are 15 ALERTS (2-4 cases) for the North Zone.

There are 226,449 reported cases in Alberta, and 2,206 deaths in Alberta (1077 in Edmonton Zone, 669 in Calgary Zone, 176 in North Zone, 154 in Central Zone, 130 in South Zone). Of the active cases, 517 are in the hospital including 147 in ICU (Intensive Care). 214,966 cases have recovered. The Positivity Rate is 6.9%.

There are 8,760 active cases in Alberta. Calgary:3,809, Edmonton:2,4510, North:1,684, Central:1,392, South:558, Unknown:2.

There has been 8 deaths recorded for Alberta since May 26. Of those 7 deaths: 1 in the North Zone,1 in the South Zone, 2 in the Calgary Zone, and 3 in the Edmonton Zone.

As of May 28, Canada has 1,374,275 confirmed cases. There have been 25,440 deaths recorded. There have been 22,684,317 doses of vaccines administered in Canada.

As of May 28 there were 39,903 active cases in Canada. Alberta has the second highest amount of active cases(<) behind Ontario (15,438 – 1st<), followed by Quebec (4,758 – 3rd<), Manitoba (4,676 – 4th<), and British Columbia (3,529 – 5th<). All other provinces and territories are below 1,400 active cases. [<drop in cases / >increase in cases]

The USA has 34,018,585 confirmed cases. There are 608,884 deaths recorded. 291,491,403 vaccine doses have been administered.

There are 169,148,029 cases worldwide. There are a total of 3,514,921 deaths recorded worldwide. A total of 1,807,152,517 vaccine doses have been administered.

The top 5 highest ranked country of reported cases are (From highest to lowest): USA, India (27,555,457), Brazil (16,342,162), France (5,708,349), and Turkey (5,228,322). No other country has reached the 5,000,000 mark. Canada holds at 22nd.

The highest death toll, after the US, Brazil (456,674), India (318,895), Mexico (222,661), and the UK (128,030). No other country has reached the 126,000 mark.

The top 5 highest countries in the world of administered vaccine doses (from highest to lowest): China (584,360,000), USA (291,491,403), India (205,720,660), Brazil (66,552,069), and the UK (63,806,319). All other countries are below 50,000,000 doses. Canada holds at 14th.

Past updates can be found under the COVID-19 tab on our website. If there is information that you would like to see, please make a comment.

May 27 video update by Premier Jason Kenney, and Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Chief Medical Officer.