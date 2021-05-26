COVID-19 UPDATE – May 26, 2021

As of May 26, 2021 Alberta Health confirmed 390 new cases since May 25.

There are 47 new cases in the North Zone since May 25.

There has been 0 deaths recorded in the North Zone since May 25.

23,608 cases have recovered in the North Zone.

Kenney announces 3 stage plan for re-opening Alberta

Premier, Jason Kenney, made the announcement today that Alberta is opening up for the summer. A 3 Stage plan is being implemented based on vaccination and hospitalization numbers.

Once Albertans are 50% vaccinated and hospitalizations are below 800, Stage 1 will begin two weeks after that threshold. We are currently below the hospitalization threshold and nearing the 50% mark for vaccinations. Stage 1 is expected to begin at the start of June. On May 28, worship services are able to move back up to 15% of fire code capacity.

When Albertans are 60% vaccinated and hospitalizations are below 500, Stage 2 will begin two weeks after that threshold.

When Albertans are 70% vaccinated Stage 3 will begin after that threshold. Stage 3 is All Restrictions Lifted.

For a closer look at Alberta’s Open For Summer Plan see alberta.ca.

Small and Medium Business Relaunch Grant

In April, Alberta’s government reopened the Small and Medium Enterprise Relaunch Grant program for a new payment to businesses affected by the April 2021 public health orders. Doug Schweitzer, Minister of Jobs, Economy and Innovation made the announcement May 26 that application intake for the spring 2021 payment from Alberta’s small business grant has been extended to June 30. Extending the application intake enables organizations subsequently affected by the May 2021 health orders to apply for this additional COVID relief funding. The program budget remains at $350 million.

**********************************************************************

Regional vaccination rates

2,578,577 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Alberta

doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Alberta 49.7 percent of population has received at least one dose

percent of population has received at least one dose 8 percent of population fully vaccinated

Albertans are now able to track vaccination rates in their local geographic area.

Percent of people immunized at least one dose (more can be found on the map):

FALHER

All ages: 41.6%, (1864 people)

PEACE RIVER

All ages: 38.1%, (7106 people)

SPIRIT RIVER

All ages: 36.6%, (2240 people)

SLAVE LAKE

All ages: 35.3%, (4168 people)

HIGH PRAIRIE

All ages: 30.2%, (3536 people)

HIGH LEVEL

All ages: 11.5%, (2911 people)

************************************************************************

Variant Cases in Alberta

Variants of concern COVID-19 cases identified in Alberta and by Zone

Zone B.1.1.7 UK Variant B.1.351 South African Variant B.1.617 India Variant P.1 Brazilian Variant Total Calgary Zone 18,180 77 22 684 18,963 Central Zone 4,716 2 1 128 4,847 Edmonton Zone 10,295 64 4 888 11,251 North Zone 5,388 4 0 655 6,047 South Zone 2,419 0 2 86 2,507 Unknown 1 0 0 0 1 Alberta 40,999 147 29 2,441 43,616 NOTE: People are identified as COVID-19 cases prior to variant of concern identification. As such, variant of concern reporting is delayed compared to date the case was reported to Alberta Health. Due to the large number of positive COVID-19 cases, starting May 1, the lab is only screening a sample of positive cases.

*Active and recovered cases are now based on information on a sample of positive cases only and should be interpreted with caution.

72,484 specimens screened Percent of total positive cases screened for variants: 39.1 percent (based on weekly average, excluding most recent two days)

specimens screened 43,616 variants of concern identified 177 died

variants of concern identified

Variants of concern COVID-19 cases identified who are active, recovered, or died in Alberta and by Zone

Zone Active Died Recovered Total Calgary Zone 1,351 47 17,565 18,963 Central Zone 341 21 4,485 4,847 Edmonton Zone 800 75 10,376 11,251 North Zone 647 19 5,381 6,047 South Zone 321 15 2,171 2,507 Unknown 0 0 1 1 Alberta 3,460 177 39,979 43,616 Note: Active and recovered cases are now based on information on a sample of positive cases only and should be interpreted with caution.

*******************************************************************************************

School status classification

Updated reporting took effect January 18, 2021 on the School Status Map.

May 26, 2021

There are 29 OUTBREAKS (10+) for the North Zone.

There are 34 OUTBREAKS (5-9 cases) for the North Zone.

There are 22 ALERTS (2-4 cases) for the North Zone.

*****************************************************************

There are 225,424 reported cases in Alberta, and 2,198 deaths in Alberta (1074 in Edmonton Zone, 666 in Calgary Zone, 175 in North Zone, 154 in Central Zone, 129 in South Zone). Of the active cases, 548 are in the hospital including 157 in ICU (Intensive Care). 212,273 cases have recovered. The Positivity Rate is 7%.

There are 10,953 active cases in Alberta. Calgary:4,577, Edmonton:2,823, North:1,684, Central:1,230, South:635, Unknown:4.

There has been 6 deaths recorded for Alberta since May 25. Of those 6 deaths: 2 in the South Zone, 2 in the Edmonton Zone, and 2 in the Calgary Zone.

—————————————————————————————————————–

As of May 26, Canada has 1,368,106 confirmed cases. There have been 25,361 deaths recorded. There have been 21,939,046 doses of vaccines administered in Canada.

As of May 26 there were 44,785 active cases in Canada. Alberta has the second highest amount of active cases(<) behind Ontario (17,727 – 1st<), followed by Quebec (5,128 – 3rd<), Manitoba (4,792 – 4th<), and British Columbia (3,686 – 5th<). All other provinces and territories are below 1,500 active cases. [<drop in cases / >increase in cases]

The USA has 33,970,787 confirmed cases. There are 606,164 deaths recorded. 288,653,824 vaccine doses have been administered.

There are 168,163,454 cases worldwide. There are a total of 3,493,484 deaths recorded worldwide. A total of 1,737,282,534 vaccine doses have been administered.

The top 5 highest ranked country of reported cases are (From highest to lowest): USA, India (27,157,795), Brazil (16,274,695), France (5,683,143), and Turkey (5,212,123). No other country has reached the 5,000,000 mark. Canada holds at 22nd.

The highest death toll, after the US, Brazil (454,429), India (311,388), Mexico (221,960), and the UK (128,010). No other country has reached the 126,000 mark.

The top 5 highest countries in the world of administered vaccine doses (from highest to lowest): China (546,714,000), USA (288,653,824), India (197,503,083), Brazil (64,823,922), and the UK (62,431,563). Germany has reached 46,063,274. All other countries are below 34,000,000 doses. Canada holds at 14th.

**********************************************************************************************************

We are your community news. smokyriverexpress.com . Past updates can be found under the COVID-19 tab on our website. If there is information that you would like to see, please make a comment.

May 26 video update by Premier Jason Kenney, Minister of Health, Tyler Shandro, and Minister of Jobs, Economy and Innovation, Doug Schweitzer.