COVID-19 UPDATE – May 20, 2021

As of May 20, 2021 Alberta Health confirmed 812 new cases since May 19.

There are 147 new cases in the North Zone since May 19.

There has been 0 deaths recorded in the North Zone since May 19.

22,180 cases have recovered in the North Zone.

Quarantine requirements are updated

If you are fully-vaccinated* and are exposed to a COVID-19 case:

If you have no symptoms, you are not required to quarantine.

If you do have symptoms, you must isolate for 10 days and should get tested – your isolation can end early if you test negative.

If you are partially vaccinated* and are exposed to a COVID-19 case:

If you have no symptoms, you must quarantine for 10 days and should get tested. Your quarantine can end early if you test negative on day 7 or later. If you test negative before day 7, you must remain in quarantine and need a second negative test on day 7 or later to end quarantine.

If you do have symptoms, you must isolate and should get tested. If you test negative before day 7, you must continue to quarantine (10 days total from exposure date). If you test negative on day 7 or later and your symptoms have resolved, your quarantine can end.



*You are considered fully vaccinated 14 days after receiving both doses in a 2-dose vaccine series, or 1 dose in a 1 dose vaccine series.

You are considered partially vaccinated 14 days after receiving the first dose in a 2-dose vaccine series.

Those returning from international travel will still have to quarantine for 14 days regardless of their vaccination status. If you are sick with fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, have a runny nose, and have not been tested you need to isolate until you can be tested and you have your results. Isolation and quarantine requirements can be found at albert.ca.

Variant Cases in Alberta

Variants of concern COVID-19 cases identified in Alberta and by Zone

Zone B.1.1.7 UK Variant B.1.351 South African Variant B.1.617 India Variant P.1 Brazilian Variant Total Calgary Zone 17,659 75 5 666 18,405 Central Zone 4,598 2 0 124 4,724 Edmonton Zone 10,059 62 2 860 10,983 North Zone 5,199 4 0 633 5,836 South Zone 2,267 0 1 83 2,351 Unknown 2 0 0 0 2 Alberta 39,784 143 8 2,366 42,301 NOTE: People are identified as COVID-19 cases prior to variant of concern identification. As such, variant of concern reporting is delayed compared to date the case was reported to Alberta Health. Due to the large number of positive COVID-19 cases, starting May 1, the lab is only screening a sample of positive cases.

*Active and recovered cases are now based on information on a sample of positive cases only and should be interpreted with caution.

70,951 specimens screened Percent of total positive cases screened for variants: 33.8 percent (based on weekly average, excluding most recent two days)

specimens screened 42,301 variants of concern identified 149 died

variants of concern identified

Variants of concern COVID-19 cases identified who are active, recovered, or died in Alberta and by Zone

Zone Active Died Recovered Total Calgary Zone 1,587 36 16,782 18,405 Central Zone 446 20 4,258 4,724 Edmonton Zone 980 68 9,935 10,983 North Zone 1,026 14 4,796 5,836 South Zone 379 11 1,961 2,351 Unknown 1 0 1 2 Alberta 4,419 149 37,733 42,301 Note: Active and recovered cases are now based on information on a sample of positive cases only and should be interpreted with caution.

School status classification

Updated reporting took effect January 18, 2021 on the School Status Map.

May 20, 2021

There are 35 OUTBREAKS (10+) for the North Zone.

There are 36 OUTBREAKS (5-9 cases) for the North Zone.

There are 27 ALERTS (2-4 cases) for the North Zone.

There are 222,279 reported cases in Alberta, and 2,162 deaths in Alberta (1065 in Edmonton Zone, 652 in Calgary Zone, 170 in North Zone, 150 in Central Zone, 125 in South Zone). Of the active cases, 665 are in the hospital including 177 in ICU (Intensive Care). 202,442 cases have recovered. The Positivity Rate is 9.3%.

There are 17,675 active cases in Alberta. Calgary:8,132, Edmonton:4,195, North:2,657, Central:1,814, South:871, Unknown:6.

There has been 4 deaths recorded for Alberta since May 19. Of those 4 deaths: 2 in the Calgary Zone, and 2 in the Edmonton Zone.

As of May 20, Canada has 1,347,445 confirmed cases. There have been 25,111 deaths recorded. There have been 19,841,562 doses of vaccines administered in Canada.

As of May 20 there were 59,968 active cases in Canada. Alberta has the second highest amount of active cases(<) behind Ontario (23,026 – 1st<), followed by Quebec (6,634 – 3rd>), British Columbia (4,771 – 4th<), and Manitoba (4,659 – 5th>). All other provinces and territories are below 1,800 active cases. [<drop in cases / >increase in cases]

The USA has 33,832,173 confirmed cases. There are 602,611 deaths recorded. 278,904,238 vaccine doses have been administered.

There are 165,160,530 cases worldwide. There are a total of 3,422,723 deaths recorded worldwide. A total of 1,564,165,659 vaccine doses have been administered.

The top 5 highest ranked country of reported cases are (From highest to lowest): USA, India (25,772,440), Brazil (15,812,055), France (5,979,093), and Turkey (5,160,423). No other country has reached the 5,000,000 mark. Canada holds at 22nd.

The highest death toll, after the US, Brazil (441,691), India (287,122), Mexico (220,850), and the UK (127,963). No other country has reached the 125,000 mark.

The top 5 highest countries in the world of administered vaccine doses (from highest to lowest): China (449,511,000), USA (278,904,238), India (186,980,241), Brazil (61,200,678), and the UK (58,910,171). All other countries are below 42,700,000 doses. Canada holds at 14th.

