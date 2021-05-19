COVID-19 UPDATE – May 19, 2021

As of May 19, 2021 Alberta Health confirmed 908 new cases since May 18.
There are 139 new cases in the North Zone since May 18.
There has been 1 death recorded in the North Zone since May 18.
21,910 cases have recovered in the North Zone.
School Back in Session after the long weekend
The Alberta Minister of Education, Adriana LaGrange, announced on May 19 that students from K-12 will be back to in-person schooling starting May 25.
The only exception is the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo, including Fort McMurray. Students will be online until May 31 due to high case numbers.
************************************************************************
Acute care facilities
- Beaverlodge Municipal Hospital
- Bonnyville Health Centre
Supportive living/home living sites
- Dr. W.R. Keir Continuing Care Centre, Barrhead
- Hillcrest Lodge, Barrhead
- Pleasant Valley Lodge, Athabasca
- Points West Living, Stettler
- Spruce View Lodge, Whitecourt
Other facilities and settings
- Bethel Happy Daycare Beacon Hill, Fort McMurray
- Birch Mountain Enterprises, Fort McKay
- BPC Cascade Power Project, Edson
- Brandt Tractor, Fort McMurray
- Busy Bee Day Home, Grande Prairie
- Centre of Hope, Fort McMurray
- Cenovus Christina Lake, Lac La Biche
- Cenovus Sunrise Lodge, Fort Mckay
- Chez Madamme Piccolo/ École Boréal, Fort McMurray
- Civeo Athabasca, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo
- Civeo Lynx Lodge, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo
- Civeo McClelland Lake Lodge, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo
- CNOOC Long Lake, Anzac
- CNRL Albian, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo
- CNRL Horizon, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo
- CNRL Jackfish, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo
- Costco, Grande Prairie
- County of Grande Prairie office, Clairmont
- Energy Transfer Canada Kaybob South, Fox Creek
- Explore and Discover Child Care Centre, Hinton
- Imperial Oil, Cold Lake
- International Paper, Grande Prairie
- Joly’s Your Independent Grocer, Fort McMurray
- Kearl Lake work site, Fort Mckay
- MEG Energy, Conklin
- Mercer Peace River
- MMA Silin Forest Campus, Fort McMurray
- North Country Co-op, Plamondon
- North Star Ford, Fort McMurray
- Oilsands Industrial Lodge, Fort Mackay
- Pastew Place Detoxification Centre, Fort McMurray
- Private dayhome, County of Grande Prairie
- RCCC West Kakwa Lodge, Grande Prairie
- Rosenau Transport, Clairmont
- Salvation Army Shelter, Fort McMurray
- Stepping Stones South Daycare, Grande Prairie
- Suncor base plant, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo
- Suncor Firebag, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo
- Suncor Fort Hills, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo
- Suncor Mackay River, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo
- Sunshine Community Day Home, Fort McMurray
- Syncrude Aurora, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo
- Syncrude Mildred Lake site, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo
- Tamarack Valley Energy Drilling Rig Nipisi, Slave Lake
- Walmart, Grande Prairie
- Wapasu Creek Lodge, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo
- West Fraser Blue Ridge Lumber Manufacturing, Blue Ridge
- Westlock Independent Network, Westlock
- Worley Cord, Hinton
- YMCA Eagle Ridge Care Centre, Fort McMurray
*************************************************************************
Variant Cases in Alberta
Variants of concern COVID-19 cases identified in Alberta and by Zone
|Zone
|B.1.1.7 UK Variant
|B.1.351 South African Variant
|B.1.617 India Variant
|P.1 Brazilian Variant
|Total
|Calgary Zone
|17,610
|74
|5
|659
|18,348
|Central Zone
|4,587
|2
|0
|123
|4,712
|Edmonton Zone
|9,991
|62
|2
|859
|10,914
|North Zone
|5,151
|4
|0
|633
|5,788
|South Zone
|2,261
|0
|1
|83
|2,345
|Unknown
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Alberta
|39,601
|142
|8
|2,357
|42,108
*Active and recovered cases are now based on information on a sample of positive cases only and should be interpreted with caution.
- 70,719 specimens screened
- Percent of total positive cases screened for variants: 32.1 percent (based on weekly average, excluding most recent two days)
- 42,108 variants of concern identified
- 148 died
Variants of concern COVID-19 cases identified who are active, recovered, or died in Alberta and by Zone
|Zone
|Active
|Died
|Recovered
|Total
|Calgary Zone
|1,692
|36
|16,620
|18,348
|Central Zone
|489
|20
|4,203
|4,712
|Edmonton Zone
|995
|67
|9,852
|10,914
|North Zone
|1,097
|14
|4,677
|5,788
|South Zone
|409
|11
|1,925
|2,345
|Unknown
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Alberta
|4,682
|148
|37,278
|42,108
*******************************************************************************************
School status classification
Updated reporting took effect January 18, 2021 on the School Status Map.
May 19, 2021
There are 35 OUTBREAKS (10+) for the North Zone.
There are 36 OUTBREAKS (5-9 cases) for the North Zone.
There are 26 ALERTS (2-4 cases) for the North Zone.
*****************************************************************
There are 221,467 reported cases in Alberta, and 2,158 deaths in Alberta (1063 in Edmonton Zone, 650 in Calgary Zone, 170 in North Zone, 150 in Central Zone, 125 in South Zone). Of the active cases, 685 are in the hospital including 185 in ICU (Intensive Care). 200,496 cases have recovered. The Positivity Rate is 9.1%.
There are 18,813 active cases in Alberta. Calgary:8,683, Edmonton:4,446, North:2.780, Central:1,978, South:925, Unknown:1.
There has been 6 deaths recorded for Alberta since May 18. Of those 6 deaths: 1 in the Central Zone, 1 in the South Zone, 1 in the North Zone, and 3 in the Edmonton Zone.
—————————————————————————————————————–
As of May 19, Canada has 1,342,388 confirmed cases. There have been 25,066 deaths recorded. There have been 19,378,622 doses of vaccines administered in Canada.
As of May 19 there were 61,608 active cases in Canada. Alberta has the second highest amount of active cases behind Ontario (23,416 – 1st), followed by Quebec (6,535 – 3rd), British Columbia (4,953 – 4th), and Manitoba (4,550 – 5th).
The USA has 33,799,760 confirmed cases. There are 601,928 deaths recorded. 276,802,303 vaccine doses have been administered.
There are 164,442,317 cases worldwide. There are a total of 3,409,471 deaths recorded worldwide. A total of 1,534,560,227 vaccine doses have been administered.
The top 5 highest ranked country of reported cases are (From highest to lowest): USA, India (25,496,330), Brazil (15,732,836), France (5,978,643), and Turkey (5,151,038). No other country has reached the 5,000,000 mark. Canada holds at 22nd.
The highest death toll, after the US, Brazil (439,050), India (283,248), Mexico (220,746), and the UK (127,956). No other country has reached the 125,000 mark.
The top 5 highest countries in the world of administered vaccine doses (from highest to lowest): China (435,689,000), USA (276,802,303), India (185,786,502), Brazil (60,077,235), and the UK (58,271,057). All other countries are below 41,700,000 doses. Canada holds at 14th.
**********************************************************************************************************
