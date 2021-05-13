COVID-19 UPDATE – May 13, 2021

As of May 13, 2021 Alberta Health confirmed 1,558 new cases since May 12.

There are 252 new cases in the North Zone since May 12.

There has been 0 death recorded in the North Zone since May 12.

20,117 cases have recovered in the North Zone.

Variant Cases in Alberta

Variants of concern COVID-19 cases identified in Alberta and by Zone

Zone B.1.1.7 UK Variant B.1.351 South African Variant B.1.617 India Variant P.1 Brazilian Variant Total Calgary Zone 16,815 72 4 631 17,522 Central Zone 4,383 1 0 115 4,499 Edmonton Zone 9,596 55 1 795 10,447 North Zone 4,753 2 0 593 5,348 South Zone 2,089 0 1 81 2,171 Unknown 2 0 0 0 2 Alberta 37,638 130 6 2,215 39,989 NOTE: People are identified as COVID-19 cases prior to variant of concern identification. As such, variant of concern reporting is delayed compared to date the case was reported to Alberta Health. Due to the large number of positive COVID-19 cases, starting May 1, the lab is only screening a sample of positive cases.

*Active and recovered cases are now based on information on a sample of positive cases only and should be interpreted with caution.

68,055 specimens screened Percent of total positive cases screened for variants: 26.9 percent (based on weekly average, excluding most recent two days)

specimens screened 24,586 active cases in Alberta 7,519 active cases* ( 30.6% of total) have been identified as variants of concern.

active cases in Alberta 39,989 variants of concern identified 7,519 active* 32,346 recovered* 124 died

variants of concern identified

Variants of concern COVID-19 cases identified who are active, recovered, or died in Alberta and by Zone

Zone Active Died Recovered Total Calgary Zone 3,541 31 13,950 17,522 Central Zone 669 16 3,814 4,499 Edmonton Zone 1,312 59 9,076 10,447 North Zone 1,394 9 3,945 5,348 South Zone 602 9 1,560 2,171 Unknown 1 0 1 2 Alberta 7,519 124 32,346 39,989 Note: Active and recovered cases are now based on information on a sample of positive cases only and should be interpreted with caution.



School status classification

Updated reporting took effect January 18, 2021 on the School Status Map.

May 12, 2021

There are 35 OUTBREAKS (10+) for the North Zone.

There are 37 OUTBREAKS (5-9 cases) for the North Zone.

There are 34 ALERTS (2-4 cases) for the North Zone.

There are 215,193 reported cases in Alberta, and 2,132 deaths in Alberta (1054 in Edmonton Zone, 645 in Calgary Zone, 165 in North Zone, 145 in Central Zone, 123 in South Zone). Of the active cases, 722 are in the hospital including 177 in ICU (Intensive Care). 188,475 cases have recovered. The Positivity Rate is 10.6%.

There are 24,586 active cases in Alberta. Calgary:11,584, Edmonton:5,470, North:3,618, Central:2,647, South:1,255, Unknown:12.

There has been 9 deaths recorded for Alberta since May 12. Of those 9 deaths: 1 in the Central Zone, 1 in the Calgary Zone, 2 in the South Zone, and 5 in the Edmonton Zone.

As of May 13, Canada has 1,312,413 confirmed cases. There have been 24,825 deaths recorded. There have been 17,253,507 doses of vaccines administered in Canada.

As of May 12 there were 76,676 active cases in Canada. Alberta has the second highest amount of active cases behind Ontario (1st), followed by Quebec (3rd), and British Columbia (4th).

The USA has 33,617,881 confirmed cases. There are 598,461 deaths recorded. 266,596,486 vaccine doses have been administered.

There are 160,743,894 cases worldwide. There are a total of 3,338,355 deaths recorded worldwide. A total of 1,380,053,686 vaccine doses have been administered.

The top 5 highest ranked country of reported cases are (From highest to lowest): USA, India (23,703,665), Brazil (15,433,989), France (5,902,343), and Turkey (5,083,996). No other country has reached the 4,900,000 mark. Canada holds at 22nd.

The highest death toll, after the US, Brazil (430,417), India (258,317), Mexico (219,590), and the UK (127,912). No other country has reached the 125,000 mark.

The top 5 highest countries in the world of administered vaccine doses (from highest to lowest): China (354,272,000), USA (266,596,486), India (177,214,256), Brazil (56,377,995), and the UK (55,186,525). All other countries are below 37,000,000 doses. Canada is at 14th.

Past updates can be found under the COVID-19 tab on our website.

Video update for May 13 by Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Chief Medical Officer of Health.