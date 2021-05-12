COVID-19 UPDATE – May 12, 2021

As of May 12, 2021 Alberta Health confirmed 1,799 new cases since May 11.

There are 263 new cases in the North Zone since May 11.

There has been 1 death recorded in the North Zone since May 11.

19,808 cases have recovered in the North Zone.

************************************************************************

Variant Cases in Alberta

Variants of concern COVID-19 cases identified in Alberta and by Zone

Zone B.1.1.7 UK Variant B.1.351 South African Variant B.1.617 India Variant P.1 Brazilian Variant Total Calgary Zone 16,741 72 4 628 17,445 Central Zone 4,347 1 0 114 4,462 Edmonton Zone 9,551 55 1 789 10,396 North Zone 4,662 2 0 591 5,255 South Zone 2,072 0 1 78 2,151 Unknown 4 0 0 0 4 Alberta 37,377 130 6 2,200 39,713 NOTE: People are identified as COVID-19 cases prior to variant of concern identification. As such, variant of concern reporting is delayed compared to date the case was reported to Alberta Health. Due to the large number of positive COVID-19 cases, starting May 1, the lab is only screening a sample of positive cases.

*Active and recovered cases are now based on information on a sample of positive cases only and should be interpreted with caution.

67,670 specimens screened Percent of total positive cases screened for variants: 26.3 percent (based on weekly average, excluding most recent two days)

specimens screened 24,962 active cases in Alberta 8,660 active cases* ( 34.7% of total) have been identified as variants of concern.

active cases in Alberta 39,713 variants of concern identified 8,660 active* 30,937 recovered* 116 died 426 new cases since May 11

variants of concern identified

Variants of concern COVID-19 cases identified who are active, recovered, or died in Alberta and by Zone

Zone Active Died Recovered Total Calgary Zone 4,045 30 13,370 17,445 Central Zone 820 14 3,628 4,462 Edmonton Zone 1,624 55 8,717 10,396 North Zone 1,514 9 3,732 5,255 South Zone 654 8 1,489 2,151 Unknown 3 0 1 4 Alberta 8,660 116 30,937 39,713

*******************************************************************************************

School status classification

Updated reporting took effect January 18, 2021 on the School Status Map.

May 12, 2021

There are 36 OUTBREAKS (10+) for the North Zone.

There are 36 OUTBREAKS (5-9 cases) for the North Zone.

There are 35 ALERTS (2-4 cases) for the North Zone.

*****************************************************************

There are 213,635 reported cases in Alberta, and 2,123 deaths in Alberta (1049 in Edmonton Zone, 644 in Calgary Zone, 165 in North Zone, 144 in Central Zone, 121 in South Zone). Of the active cases, 737 are in the hospital including 169 in ICU (Intensive Care). 186,550 cases have recovered. The Positivity Rate is 12.7%.

There are 24,962active cases in Alberta. Calgary:11,611, Edmonton:5,606, North:3,675, Central:2,742, South:1,311, Unknown:17.

There has been 4 deaths recorded for Alberta since May 11.

—————————————————————————————————————–

As of May 12, Canada has 1,305,774 confirmed cases. There have been 24,766 deaths recorded. Alberta has the second highest amount of active cases behind Ontario (1st), followed by Quebec (3rd), and British Columbia (4th).

There have been 1,204,328 recovered cases in Canada. As of May 11 there are 79,039 active cases in Canada.

The USA has 33,584,963 confirmed cases. There are 597,759 deaths recorded and 26,619,619 recovered cases. 264,680,844 vaccine doses have been administered.

There are 159,910,406 cases worldwide. There are a total of 3,322,294 deaths recorded worldwide. There are 122,582,124 cases recovered globally. A total of 1,264,164,553 vaccine doses have been administered.

The top 5 highest ranked country of reported cases are (From highest to lowest): USA, India (23,340,938), Brazil (15,282,705), France (5,881,689), and Turkey (5,072,462). No other country has reached the 4,900,000 mark. Canada holds at 22nd.

The highest death toll, after the US, Brazil (425,540), India (254,197), Mexico (219,323), and the UK (127,901). No other country has reached the 125,000 mark. Canada holds at 24th.

The top 5 highest countries in the world with recovered cases, from highest to lowest: after the US, India (19,382,642), Brazil (13,606,324), Turkey (4,801,291), and Russia (4,466,782). All other countries are below 3,700,000 recovered cases. Canada holds at 18th.

**********************************************************************************************************

We are your community news. smokyriverexpress.com . Past updates can be found under the COVID-19 tab on our website. If there is information that you would like to see, please make a comment.

There was no video update for May 12 by Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Chief Medical Officer of Health.