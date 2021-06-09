COVID-19 UPDATE – June 9, 2021

As of June 9, 2021 Alberta Health confirmed 452 new cases since June 7.
There are 66 new cases in the North Zone since June 7.
There has been 2 deaths recorded in the North Zone since June 7.
25,252 cases have recovered in the North Zone.
Regional vaccination rates
- 3,157,862 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Alberta
- 67.2 percent of 12+ population has received at least one dose (57.3% total population)
- 15.7 percent of 12+ population fully vaccinated (13.4% total population)
- 494 adverse events following immunization (AEFI) have been reported to Alberta Health. This represents 487 people, and 524 symptoms.
- 313 related to Pfizer
- 109 related to Moderna
- 72 related to AstraZeneca
- There have been 3,162 vaccine refusals and 929 contraindications to receiving the vaccine
Albertans are now able to track vaccination rates in their local geographic area.
Percent of people immunized at least one dose (more can be found on the map):
FORT MCMURRAY
All ages: 49.4%, (39458 people)
FALHER
All ages: 45%, (2015 people)
PEACE RIVER
All ages: 41.5%, (7744 people)
CITY OF GRANDE PRAIRIE
All ages: 41.4%, (31076 people)
SLAVE LAKE
All ages: 40.5%, (4775 people)
SPIRIT RIVER
All ages: 39.6%, (2425 people)
VALLEYVIEW
All ages: 36.9%, (2675 people)
HIGH PRAIRIE
All ages: 32.8%, (3837 people)
HIGH LEVEL
All ages: 13.5%, (3412 people)
Variant Cases in Alberta
Variants of concern COVID-19 cases identified in Alberta and by Zone
|Zone
|B.1.1.7 UK Variant
|B.1.351 South African Variant
|B.1.617 India Variant
|P.1 Brazilian Variant
|Total
|Calgary Zone
|19,443
|78
|176
|736
|20,433
|Central Zone
|5,202
|2
|3
|137
|5,344
|Edmonton Zone
|11,164
|65
|18
|982
|12,229
|North Zone
|5,854
|4
|2
|701
|6,561
|South Zone
|2,585
|0
|9
|94
|2,688
|Unknown
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Alberta
|44,249
|149
|208
|2,650
|47,256
Due to the large number of positive COVID-19 cases, between May 1, 2021 and May 31, 2021, the lab screened a sample of positive cases.
*Active and recovered cases are currently based on information on a sample of positive cases only and should be interpreted with caution.
- 77,582 specimens screened
- Percent of total positive cases screened for variants: 96.4 percent (based on weekly average, excluding most recent two days)
- 47,256 variants of concern identified
- 225 died
Variants of concern COVID-19 cases identified who are active, recovered, or died in Alberta and by Zone
|Zone
|Active
|Died
|Recovered
|Total
|Calgary Zone
|1,158
|60
|19,215
|20,433
|Central Zone
|453
|27
|4,864
|5,344
|Edmonton Zone
|872
|94
|11,263
|12,229
|North Zone
|446
|28
|6,087
|6,561
|South Zone
|144
|16
|2,528
|2,688
|Unknown
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Alberta
|3,073
|225
|43,958
|47,256
Acute care facilities
- Athabasca Healthcare Centre
- Bonnyville Health Centre
- Queen Elizabeth II Regional Hospital
Supportive living/home living sites
- Dr. W.R. Keir Continuing Care Centre, Barrhead
- Hillcrest Lodge, Barrhead
- Spruce View Lodge, Whitecourt
Other facilities and settings
- 4 Wing Military Family Resource Centre Childcare, Cold Lake
- BPC Cascade Power Project, Edson
- Building Blocks Daycare, Grande Prairie
- Centre of Hope, Fort McMurray
- Cenovus Christina Lake, Lac La Biche
- Cenovus Sunrise Lodge, Fort Mckay
- Chez Madamme Piccolo/ École Boréal, Fort McMurray
- Civeo Athabasca, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo
- Civeo Lynx Lodge, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo
- Civeo McClelland Lake Lodge, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo
- CNOOC Long Lake, Anzac
- CNRL Albian, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo
- CNRL Horizon, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo
- CNRL Primrose and Wolf Lake, Lakeland County
- Costco, Grande Prairie
- Imperial Oil, Cold Lake
- International Paper, Grande Prairie
- Kearl Lake work site, Fort Mckay
- MEG Energy, Conklin
- Mercer Peace River
- Oilsands Industrial Lodge, Fort Mackay
- Private dayhome, High Level
- RCCC West Kakwa Lodge, Grande Prairie
- Salvation Army Shelter, Fort McMurray
- Suncor base plant, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo
- Suncor Firebag, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo
- Suncor Fort Hills, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo
- Suncor Mackay River, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo
- Syncrude Aurora, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo
- Syncrude Mildred Lake site, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo
- Tolko Industries, High Level
- Walmart, Fort McMurray
- Walmart, Grande Prairie
- Walmart, Whitecourt
- Wapasu Creek Lodge, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo
- West Fraser Blue Ridge Lumber Manufacturing, Blue Ridge
School status classification
Updated reporting took effect January 18, 2021 on the School Status Map.
June 9, 2021
There are 7 OUTBREAKS (10+) for the North Zone.
There are 9 OUTBREAKS (5-9 cases) for the North Zone.
There are 9 ALERTS (2-4 cases) for the North Zone.
There are 229,771 reported cases in Alberta, and 2,256 deaths in Alberta (1,097 in Edmonton Zone, 683 in Calgary Zone, 186 in North Zone, 160 in Central Zone, 130 in South Zone). Of the active cases, 329 are in the hospital including 83 in ICU (Intensive Care). 223,311 cases have recovered. The Positivity Rate is 3.8%.
There are 4,204 active cases in Alberta. Calgary:1,691, Edmonton:1,114, North:624, Central:574, South:200, Unknown:1.
There has been 8 deaths recorded for Alberta since June 7. Of the 8 deaths: 1 in the Central Zone, 2 in the North Zone, 2 in the Calgary Zone, and 3 in the Edmonton Zone.
As of June 9, Canada has 1,396,015 confirmed cases. There have been 25,832 deaths recorded. There have been 27,158,426 doses of vaccines administered in Canada.
As of June 8 there were 21,539 active cases in Canada. Alberta has the second highest amount of active cases(<) behind Ontario (7,378 – 1st<), followed by Manitoba (3,836 – 3rd<), Quebec (2,400 – 4th<), British Columbia (2,094 – 5th<), and Saskatchewan (1,053 – 6th). All other provinces and territories are below 175 active cases. [<drop in cases / >increase in cases]
The USA has 34,260,144 confirmed cases. There are 613,393 deaths recorded. 304,394,068 vaccine doses have been administered.
There are 174,140,310 cases worldwide. There are a total of 3,750,518 deaths recorded worldwide. A total of 2,207,745,868 vaccine doses have been administered.
The top 5 highest ranked country of reported cases are (From highest to lowest): USA, India (29,089,069), Brazil (17,037,129), France (5,787,113), and Turkey (5,306,690). No other country has reached the 5,200,000 mark. Canada holds at 23rd.
The highest death toll, after the US, Brazil (476,792), India (353,528), Mexico (229,100), and the UK (128,124). No other country has reached the 127,000 mark.
The top 5 highest countries in the world of administered vaccine doses (from highest to lowest): China (808,962,000), USA (304,394,068), India (239,058,360), UK (68,838,075) and Brazil (69,406,631). All other countries are below 60,000,000 doses. Canada holds at 14th.
Video update for June 8 by Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Chief Medical Officer.