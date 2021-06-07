COVID-19 UPDATE – June 7, 2021

As of June 7, 2021 Alberta Health confirmed 651 new cases since June 4.

There are 80 new cases in the North Zone since June 4.

There has been 1 death recorded in the North Zone since June 4.

25,133 cases have recovered in the North Zone.

************************************************************************************

Regional vaccination rates

3,084,119 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Alberta

66.7 percent of 12+ population has received at least one dose (56.8% total population)

percent of 12+ population has received at least one dose ( % total population) 14.3 percent of 12+ population fully vaccinated (12.2% total population)

459 adverse events following immunization (AEFI) have been reported to Alberta Health. This represents 453 people, and 487 symptoms. 291 related to Pfizer 101 related to Moderna 67 related to AstraZeneca

There have been 3,142 vaccine refusals and 917 contraindications to receiving the vaccine

Albertans are now able to track vaccination rates in their local geographic area.

Percent of people immunized at least one dose (more can be found on the map):

FORT MCMURRAY

All ages: 48.9%, (39044 people)

FALHER

All ages: 44.8%, (2009 people)

PEACE RIVER

All ages: 41.3%, (7699 people)

CITY OF GRANDE PRAIRIE

All ages: 41%, (30802 people)

SLAVE LAKE

All ages: 40.1%, (4736 people)

SPIRIT RIVER

All ages: 39.4%, (2412 people)

VALLEYVIEW

All ages: 36.6%, (2656 people)

HIGH PRAIRIE

All ages: 32.5%, (3806 people)

HIGH LEVEL

All ages: 13.4%, (3401 people)

*************************************************************************************

Variant Cases in Alberta

Variants of concern COVID-19 cases identified in Alberta and by Zone

Zone B.1.1.7 UK Variant B.1.351 South African Variant B.1.617 India Variant P.1 Brazilian Variant Total Calgary Zone 19,379 78 150 735 20,342 Central Zone 5,158 2 3 137 5,300 Edmonton Zone 11,110 65 11 979 12,165 North Zone 5,826 4 2 696 6,528 South Zone 2,582 0 9 94 2,685 Unknown 1 0 0 0 1 Alberta 44,056 149 175 2,641 47,021 NOTE: People are identified as COVID-19 cases prior to variant of concern identification. As such, variant of concern reporting is delayed compared to date the case was reported to Alberta Health. Due to the large number of positive COVID-19 cases, starting May 1, the lab is only screening a sample of positive cases.

Due to the large number of positive COVID-19 cases, between May 1, 2021 and May 31, 2021, the lab screened a sample of positive cases.



*Active and recovered cases are currently based on information on a sample of positive cases only and should be interpreted with caution.

76,693 specimens screened Percent of total positive cases screened for variants: 96.7 percent (based on weekly average, excluding most recent two days)

specimens screened 47,021 variants of concern identified 219 died

variants of concern identified

Variants of concern COVID-19 cases identified who are active, recovered, or died in Alberta and by Zone

Zone Active Died Recovered Total Calgary Zone 1,324 59 18,959 20,342 Central Zone 461 26 4,813 5,300 Edmonton Zone 967 92 11,106 12,165 North Zone 499 26 6,003 6,528 South Zone 183 16 2,486 2,685 Unknown 0 0 1 1 Alberta 3,434 219 43,368 47,021

******************************************************************************************

School status classification

Updated reporting took effect January 18, 2021 on the School Status Map.

June 7, 2021

There are 8 OUTBREAKS (10+) for the North Zone.

There are 11 OUTBREAKS (5-9 cases) for the North Zone.

There are 9 ALERTS (2-4 cases) for the North Zone.

*****************************************************************

There are 229,319 reported cases in Alberta, and 2,248 deaths in Alberta (1,094 in Edmonton Zone, 681 in Calgary Zone, 184 in North Zone, 159 in Central Zone, 130 in South Zone). Of the active cases, 351 are in the hospital including 94 in ICU (Intensive Care). 222,364 cases have recovered. The Positivity Rate is 4%.

There are 5,415 active cases in Alberta. Calgary:2,188, Edmonton:1,415, North:762, Central:713, South:331, Unknown:6.

There has been 12 deaths recorded for Alberta since June 2. Of the 12 deaths: 1 in the Central Zone, 2 in the North Zone, 2 in the Calgary Zone, and 7 in the Edmonton Zone.

—————————————————————————————————————–

As of June 7, Canada has 1,394,146 confirmed cases. There have been 25,761 deaths recorded. There have been 26,323,847 doses of vaccines administered in Canada.

As of June 6 there were 24,194 active cases in Canada. Alberta has the second highest amount of active cases(<) behind Ontario (8,368 – 1st<), followed by Manitoba (4,069 – 3rd<), Quebec (2,751 – 4th<), British Columbia (2,504 – 5th<), and Saskatchewan (1,196 – 6th). All other provinces and territories are below 205 active cases. [<drop in cases / >increase in cases]

The USA has 34,223,147 confirmed cases. There are 612,596 deaths recorded. 302,419,531 vaccine doses have been administered.

There are 173,435,500 cases worldwide. There are a total of 3,731,795 deaths recorded worldwide. A total of 2,139,470,073 vaccine doses have been administered.

The top 5 highest ranked country of reported cases are (From highest to lowest): USA, India (28,909,975), Brazil (16,947,062), France (5,775,525), and Turkey (5,293,627). No other country has reached the 5,200,000 mark. Canada holds at 23rd.

The highest death toll, after the US, Brazil (473,404), India (349,186), Mexico (228,804), and the UK (128,104). No other country has reached the 127,000 mark.

The top 5 highest countries in the world of administered vaccine doses (from highest to lowest): China (777,879,000), USA (302,419,531), India (232,786,482), UK (68,964,189) and Brazil (67,359,289). All other countries are below 60,000,000 doses. Canada holds at 14th.

**********************************************************************************************************

We are your community news. southpeacenews.com . Past updates can be found under the COVID-19 tab on our website. If there is information that you would like to see, please make a comment. There will not be an update on June 8.

There was no video update for June 7 by Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Chief Medical Officer.