COVID-19 UPDATE – June 4, 2021

As of June 4, 2021 Alberta Health confirmed 540 new cases since June 2.
There are 37 new cases in the North Zone since June 2.
There has been 2 deaths recorded in the North Zone since June 2.
24,971 cases have recovered in the North Zone.
**********************************************************************
Acute care facilities
- Athabasca Healthcare Centre
- Bonnyville Health Centre
- Queen Elizabeth II Regional Hospital
Supportive living/home living sites
- Dr. W.R. Keir Continuing Care Centre, Barrhead
- Hillcrest Lodge, Barrhead
- Spruce View Lodge, Whitecourt
Other facilities and settings
- 4 Wing Military Family Resource Centre Childcare, Cold Lake
- Birch Mountain Enterprises, Fort McKay
- BPC Cascade Power Project, Edson
- Building Blocks Daycare, Grande Prairie
- Centre of Hope, Fort McMurray
- Cenovus Christina Lake, Lac La Biche
- Cenovus Sunrise Lodge, Fort Mckay
- Chez Madamme Piccolo/ École Boréal, Fort McMurray
- Civeo Athabasca, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo
- Civeo Lynx Lodge, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo
- Civeo McClelland Lake Lodge, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo
- CNOOC Long Lake, Anzac
- CNRL Albian, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo
- CNRL Horizon, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo
- CNRL Primrose and Wolf Lake, Lakeland County
- Costco, Grande Prairie
- Energy Transfer Canada Kaybob South, Fox Creek
- Imperial Oil, Cold Lake
- International Paper, Grande Prairie
- Joly’s Your Independent Grocer, Fort McMurray
- Kearl Lake work site, Fort Mckay
- MEG Energy, Conklin
- Mercer Peace River
- North Country Co-op, Plamondon
- Oilsands Industrial Lodge, Fort Mackay
- Pastew Place Detoxification Centre, Fort McMurray
- Private dayhome, County of Grande Prairie
- Private dayhome, High Level
- RCCC West Kakwa Lodge, Grande Prairie
- Safeway, Fort McMurray
- Salvation Army Shelter, Fort McMurray
- Stepping Stones South Daycare, Grande Prairie
- Suncor base plant, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo
- Suncor Firebag, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo
- Suncor Fort Hills, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo
- Suncor Mackay River, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo
- Syncrude Aurora, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo
- Syncrude Mildred Lake site, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo
- Tolko Industries, High Level
- Walmart, Fort McMurray
- Walmart, Grande Prairie
- Walmart, Whitecourt
- Wapasu Creek Lodge, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo
- West Fraser Blue Ridge Lumber Manufacturing, Blue Ridge
- Westlock Independent Network, Westlock
************************************************************************************
Regional vaccination rates
- 2,951,927 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Alberta
- 65.3 percent of 12+ population has received at least one dose (55.6% total population)
- 12.2 percent of 12+ population fully vaccinated (10.4% total population)
- 450 adverse events following immunization (AEFI) have been reported to Alberta Health. This represents 444 people, and 477 symptoms.
- 285 related to Pfizer
- 99 related to Moderna
- 66 related to AstraZeneca
- There have been 3,117 vaccine refusals and 900 contraindications to receiving the vaccine
Albertans are now able to track vaccination rates in their local geographic area.
Percent of people immunized at least one dose (more can be found on the map):
FORT MCMURRAY
All ages: 48%, (38367 people)
FALHER
All ages: 44.3%, (1983 people)
PEACE RIVER
All ages: 40.9%, (7626 people)
CITY OF GRANDE PRAIRIE
All ages: 40%, (30027 people)
SLAVE LAKE
All ages: 39.7%, (4689 people)
SPIRIT RIVER
All ages: 39%, (2388 people)
VALLEYVIEW
All ages: 36.4%, (2640 people)
HIGH PRAIRIE
All ages: 32.3%, (3781 people)
HIGH LEVEL
All ages: 13.2%, (3357 people)
*************************************************************************************
Variant Cases in Alberta
Variants of concern COVID-19 cases identified in Alberta and by Zone
|Zone
|B.1.1.7 UK Variant
|B.1.351 South African Variant
|B.1.617 India Variant
|P.1 Brazilian Variant
|Total
|Calgary Zone
|19,058
|78
|71
|718
|19,925
|Central Zone
|5,061
|2
|2
|135
|5,200
|Edmonton Zone
|10,946
|65
|8
|962
|11,981
|North Zone
|5,717
|4
|1
|693
|6,415
|South Zone
|2,559
|0
|6
|91
|2,656
|Unknown
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Alberta
|43,342
|149
|88
|2,599
|46,178
Due to the large number of positive COVID-19 cases, between May 1, 2021 and May 31, 2021, the lab screened a sample of positive cases.
*Active and recovered cases are currently based on information on a sample of positive cases only and should be interpreted with caution.
- 75,638 specimens screened
- Percent of total positive cases screened for variants: 86.6 percent (based on weekly average, excluding most recent two days)
- 46,178 variants of concern identified
- 216 died
Variants of concern COVID-19 cases identified who are active, recovered, or died in Alberta and by Zone
|Zone
|Active
|Died
|Recovered
|Total
|Calgary Zone
|1,142
|59
|18,724
|19,925
|Central Zone
|431
|25
|4,744
|5,200
|Edmonton Zone
|908
|90
|10,983
|11,981
|North Zone
|479
|26
|5,910
|6,415
|South Zone
|226
|16
|2,414
|2,656
|Unknown
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Alberta
|3,186
|216
|42,776
|46,178
******************************************************************************************
School status classification
Updated reporting took effect January 18, 2021 on the School Status Map.
June 4, 2021
There are 13 OUTBREAKS (10+) for the North Zone.
There are 15 OUTBREAKS (5-9 cases) for the North Zone.
There are 10 ALERTS (2-4 cases) for the North Zone.
*****************************************************************
There are 228,668 reported cases in Alberta, and 2,243 deaths in Alberta (1,092 in Edmonton Zone, 680 in Calgary Zone, 183 in North Zone, 158 in Central Zone, 130 in South Zone). Of the active cases, 379 are in the hospital including 108 in ICU (Intensive Care). 221010 cases have recovered. The Positivity Rate is 4.1%.
There are 5,415 active cases in Alberta. Calgary:2,188, Edmonton:1,415, North:762, Central:713, South:331, Unknown:6.
There has been 12 deaths recorded for Alberta since June 2. Of the 12 deaths: 1 in the Central Zone, 2 in the North Zone, 2 in the Calgary Zone, and 7 in the Edmonton Zone.
—————————————————————————————————————–
As of June 4, Canada has 1,388,656 confirmed cases. There have been 25,667 deaths recorded. There have been 25,271,028 doses of vaccines administered in Canada.
As of June 3 there were 27,790 active cases in Canada. Alberta has the second highest amount of active cases(<) behind Ontario (9,961 – 1st<), followed by Manitoba (4,179 – 3rd<), Quebec (3,609 – 4th<), British Columbia (2,620 – 5th<), and Saskatchewan (1,314 – 6th). All other provinces and territories are below 300 active cases. [<drop in cases / >increase in cases]
The USA has 34,189,755 confirmed cases. There are 612,158 deaths recorded. 298,690,158 vaccine doses have been administered.
There are 172,323,906 cases worldwide. There are a total of 3,705,325 deaths recorded worldwide. A total of 2,042,839,872 vaccine doses have been administered.
The top 5 highest ranked country of reported cases are (From highest to lowest): USA, India (28,574,350), Brazil (16,803,472), France (5,762,632), and Turkey (5,276,468). No other country has reached the 5,200,000 mark. Canada holds at 23rd.
The highest death toll, after the US, Brazil (469,388), India (340,702), Mexico (228,362), and the UK (128,086). No other country has reached the 127,000 mark.
The top 5 highest countries in the world of administered vaccine doses (from highest to lowest): China (723,486,000), USA (298,690,158), India (224,109,448), UK (67,326,869) and Brazil (66,404,773). All other countries are below 64,000,000 doses. Canada holds at 14th.
**********************************************************************************************************
We are your community news. smokyriverexpress.com . Past updates can be found under the COVID-19 tab on our website. If there is information that you would like to see, please make a comment.
Video update for June 3 by Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Chief Medical Officer.