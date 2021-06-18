COVID-19 UPDATE – June 18, 2021

As of June 18, 2021 Alberta Health confirmed 124 new cases since June 17.

There are 32 new cases in the North Zone since June 17.

There has been 1 death recorded in the North Zone since June 17.

25,696 cases have recovered in the North Zone.

All restrictions lifted on July 1, 2021

Alberta has reached the 70% threshold to begin Stage 3 of the Open for Summer plan. Stage 3 would begin two weeks after 70% of Albertans 12+ (born in 2009 or earlier) have received at least one dose of vaccine. Stage 3 consists of:

All restrictions lifted, including ban on indoor social gatherings.

Isolation requirements for confirmed cases of COVID-19 and some protective measures in continuing care settings remain.

The general indoor provincial mask mandate will be lifted, but masking may still be required in limited and specific settings.

July 1 is when Stage 3 takes effect. You can find more details at albert.ca

The lotteries will still be taking place. An Albertan became eligible with their first dose before Alberta reached the 70% vaccination threshold. Registration for claims end on June 24.

To be eligible for the lottery, you must: Opt-in by registering at alberta.ca/lottery. Reside in Alberta at the time of entry and draw. Be 18 years of age and older. Be able to provide proof of receiving your first dose of an approved vaccine for the first draw and both first and second doses for the second and third draws. Please visit alberta.ca/lottery for a complete list of rules.



Albertans who received their first dose in May can now book their second dose

Starting today, if you received your first dose of COVID-19 vaccination in May you can now book for your second dose. If you received your first dose in June, you may book your second dose 4 weeks after your first dose.

************************************************************************************

Regional vaccination rates

3,654,750 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Alberta

doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Alberta 70.2 percent of 12+ population has received at least one dose ( 59.8 % total population)

percent of 12+ population has received at least one dose ( % total population) 25.8 percent of 12+ population fully vaccinated ( 22 % total population)

percent of 12+ population fully vaccinated ( % total population) 581 adverse events following immunization (AEFI) have been reported to Alberta Health. This represents 574 people, and 614 symptoms. 362 related to Pfizer

adverse events following immunization (AEFI) have been reported to Alberta Health. This represents people, and symptoms. related to Pfizer 126 related to Moderna

related to Moderna 93 related to AstraZeneca

related to AstraZeneca There have been 3,240 vaccine refusals and 981 contraindications to receiving the vaccine

Albertans are now able to track vaccination rates in their local geographic area.

Percent of people immunized at least one dose (more can be found on the map):

FORT MCMURRAY

All ages: 51.4%, (41046 people)

FALHER

All ages: 46.9%, (2101 people)

CITY OF GRANDE PRAIRIE

All ages: 43.2%, (32450 people)

PEACE RIVER

All ages: 42.7%, (7961 people)

SLAVE LAKE

All ages: 42.2%, (4986 people)

SPIRIT RIVER

All ages: 40.8%, (2503 people)

VALLEYVIEW

All ages: 38.8%, (2813 people)

HIGH PRAIRIE

All ages: 34%, (3974 people)

HIGH LEVEL

All ages: 14%, (3544 people)

*************************************************************************************

Variant Cases in Alberta

Variants of concern COVID-19 cases identified in Alberta and by Zone

Zone B.1.1.7 UK Variant B.1.351 South African Variant B.1.617 India Variant P.1 Brazilian Variant Total Calgary Zone 19,826 79 415 748 21,068 Central Zone 5,300 2 5 140 5,447 Edmonton Zone 11,309 65 35 1,015 12,424 North Zone 6,061 12 2 721 6,796 South Zone 2,625 0 12 95 2,732 Unknown 0 0 0 0 0 Alberta 45,121 158 469 2,719 48,467 NOTE: People are identified as COVID-19 cases prior to variant of concern identification. As such, variant of concern reporting is delayed compared to date the case was reported to Alberta Health.

48,467 variants of concern identified 1749 active cases 250 died

variants of concern identified

Variants of concern COVID-19 cases identified who are active, recovered, or died in Alberta and by Zone

Zone Active Died Recovered NA Total Calgary Zone 813 70 20,185 0 21,068 Central Zone 194 32 5,221 0 5,447 Edmonton Zone 350 97 11,977 0 12,424 North Zone 338 33 6,425 0 6,796 South Zone 54 18 2,660 0 2,732 Unknown 0 0 0 0 0 Alberta 1,749 250 46,468 0 48,467 Note: Active and recovered cases are currently based on information on a sample of positive cases only and should be interpreted with caution.

******************************************************************************************

School status classification

Updated reporting took effect January 18, 2021 on the School Status Map.

June 18, 2021

There are 9 OUTBREAKS (10+) for the North Zone.

There are 8 OUTBREAKS (5-9 cases) for the North Zone.

There are 11 ALERTS (2-4 cases) for the North Zone.

*****************************************************************

There are 231,132 reported cases in Alberta, and 2,283 deaths in Alberta (1,101 in Edmonton Zone, 693 in Calgary Zone, 191 in North Zone, 165 in Central Zone, 133 in South Zone). Of the active cases, 237 are in the hospital including 58 in ICU (Intensive Care). 226,513 cases have recovered. The Positivity Rate is 2.1%.

There are 2,336 active cases in Alberta. Calgary:1,049, Edmonton:486, North:465, Central:253, South:83, Unknown:0.

There has been 13 deaths recorded for Alberta since June 14. Of the 13 deaths: 1 in the South Zone, 1 in the Edmonton Zone, 2 in the Central Zone, 4 in the North Zone, and 5 in the Central Zone.

—————————————————————————————————————–

As of June 18, Canada has 1,406,745 confirmed cases. There have been 26,015 deaths recorded. There have been 31,281,723 doses of vaccines administered in Canada.

As of June 17 there were 13,444 active cases in Canada. Alberta has the third highest amount of active cases(<) behind Ontario (4,390 – 1st<) and Manitoba (2,532 – 2nd<), followed by Quebec (moving to 4th) (1,574 – 4th<), British Columbia (1,476 – 5th<), and Saskatchewan (752 – 6th<). All other provinces and territories are below 100 active cases. [<drop in cases / >increase in cases]

The USA has 34,391,053 confirmed cases. There are 616,884 deaths recorded. 315,607,923 vaccine doses have been administered.

There are 177,588,390 cases worldwide. There are a total of 3,845,051 deaths recorded worldwide. A total of 2,526,016,869 vaccine doses have been administered.

The top 5 highest ranked country of reported cases are (From highest to lowest): USA, India (29,762,793), Brazil (17,702,630), France (5,814,642), and Turkey (5,359,728). Russia has reached 5,220,168. No other country has reached the 5,200,000 mark. Canada holds at 23rd.

The highest death toll, after the US, Brazil (496,004), India (383,490), Mexico (230,792), and Peru (189,757). No other country has reached the 189,000 mark.

The top 5 highest countries in the world of administered vaccine doses (from highest to lowest): China (966,652,000), USA (315,607,923), India (268,960,399), Brazil (78,979,570), and the UK (73,968,854). All other countries are below 73,000,000 doses. Canada holds at 14th.

**********************************************************************************************************

There was no video update for June 18 by Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Chief Medical Officer.

News Conference on June 18 with Premier Jason Kenney, and Minister of Health Tyler Shandro announcing the start of Stage 3 in the Open For Summer Plan.