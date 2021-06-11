COVID-19 UPDATE – June 11, 2021

As of June 11, 2021 Alberta Health confirmed 170 new cases since June 10.

There are 54 new cases in the North Zone since June 10.

There has been 0 deaths recorded in the North Zone since June 10.

25,383 cases have recovered in the North Zone.

Regional vaccination rates

3,215,144 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Alberta

doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Alberta 67.8 percent of 12+ population has received at least one dose ( 57.7 % total population)

percent of 12+ population has received at least one dose ( % total population) 16.7 percent of 12+ population fully vaccinated (14.2% total population)

496 adverse events following immunization (AEFI) have been reported to Alberta Health. This represents 489 people, and 526 symptoms. 313 related to Pfizer

111 related to Moderna

72 related to AstraZeneca

There have been 3,173 vaccine refusals and 937 contraindications to receiving the vaccine

Albertans are now able to track vaccination rates in their local geographic area.

Percent of people immunized at least one dose (more can be found on the map):

FORT MCMURRAY

All ages: 49.7%, (39737 people)

FALHER

All ages: 45.6%, (2044 people)

PEACE RIVER

All ages: 41.7%, (7776 people)

CITY OF GRANDE PRAIRIE

All ages: 41.7%, (31265 people)

SLAVE LAKE

All ages: 40.6%, (4790 people)

SPIRIT RIVER

All ages: 39.7%, (2434 people)

VALLEYVIEW

All ages: 36.9%, (2679 people)

HIGH PRAIRIE

All ages: 32.8%, (3839 people)

HIGH LEVEL

All ages: 13.6%, (3440 people)

Acute care and continuing care facilities (including group homes) are reported publicly when there are 2 or more cases, indicating that a transmission within the facility has occurred.Outbreak control measures are put in place at continuing care facilities and group homes with a single confirmed case, as a precaution.

AHS Acute Care Outbreaks in Alberta provides more information on outbreaks in hospitals.

Prisons, correctional facilities, shelters and child care settings are listed when there are 5 or more cases.

All other non-healthcare workplaces, events, public settings (restaurants, salons and gyms) and sports activities are listed when there are 10 or more cases.

Outbreaks are declared over when 4 weeks have passed since the last case was identified, so not all outbreaks listed below have current transmission happening.

This list is for general information purposes and should not be used to guide public health decision-making.

Outbreak locations by zone

Outbreak information is updated on Tuesdays and Fridays each week.

Case numbers for outbreaks at specific sites are not provided online because they change rapidly and often.



Acute care facilities

Athabasca Healthcare Centre

Bonnyville Health Centre

Queen Elizabeth II Regional Hospital

Supportive living/home living sites

Dr. W.R. Keir Continuing Care Centre, Barrhead

Hillcrest Lodge, Barrhead

Stone Brook Lodge, Grimshaw

Other facilities and settings

4 Wing Military Family Resource Centre Childcare, Cold Lake

BPC Cascade Power Project, Edson

Building Blocks Daycare, Grande Prairie

Centre of Hope, Fort McMurray

Cenovus Christina Lake, Lac La Biche

Cenovus Sunrise Lodge, Fort Mckay

Civeo Athabasca, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

Civeo Lynx Lodge, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

Civeo McClelland Lake Lodge, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

CNOOC Long Lake, Anzac

CNRL Albian, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

CNRL Horizon, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

Happy House Daycare, Cold Lake

Imperial Oil, Cold Lake

International Paper, Grande Prairie

Kearl Lake work site, Fort Mckay

MEG Energy, Conklin

Mercer Peace River

Private dayhome, High Level

RCCC West Kakwa Lodge, Grande Prairie

Salvation Army Shelter, Fort McMurray

Suncor base plant, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

Suncor Firebag, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

Suncor Fort Hills, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

Suncor Mackay River, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

Syncrude Aurora, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

Syncrude Mildred Lake site, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

Tolko Industries, High Level

Walmart, Fort McMurray

Walmart, Grande Prairie

Walmart, Whitecourt

Wapasu Creek Lodge, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

West Fraser Blue Ridge Lumber Manufacturing, Blue Ridge

Wood Buffalo Municipality

Variant Cases in Alberta

Variants of concern COVID-19 cases identified in Alberta and by Zone

Zone B.1.1.7 UK Variant B.1.351 South African Variant B.1.617 India Variant P.1 Brazilian Variant Total Calgary Zone 19,566 78 223 739 20,606 Central Zone 5,227 2 4 138 5,371 Edmonton Zone 11,217 65 23 992 12,297 North Zone 5,908 7 2 708 6,625 South Zone 2,593 0 10 95 2,698 Unknown 1 0 0 0 1 Alberta 44,512 152 262 2,672 47,598 NOTE: People are identified as COVID-19 cases prior to variant of concern identification. As such, variant of concern reporting is delayed compared to date the case was reported to Alberta Health. Due to the large number of positive COVID-19 cases, starting May 1, the lab is only screening a sample of positive cases.

Due to the large number of positive COVID-19 cases, between May 1, 2021 and May 31, 2021, the lab screened a sample of positive cases.

47,598 variants of concern identified 2585 active cases

232 died

Variants of concern COVID-19 cases identified who are active, recovered, or died in Alberta and by Zone

Zone Active Died Recovered Total Calgary Zone 1,014 64 19,528 20,606 Central Zone 346 27 4,998 5,371 Edmonton Zone 721 96 11,480 12,297 North Zone 404 29 6,192 6,625 South Zone 100 16 2,582 2,698 Unknown 0 0 1 1 Alberta 2,585 232 44,781 47,598 Note: Active and recovered cases are currently based on information on a sample of positive cases only and should be interpreted with caution.

School status classification

Updated reporting took effect January 18, 2021 on the School Status Map.

June 11, 2021

There are 9 OUTBREAKS (10+) for the North Zone.

There are 9 OUTBREAKS (5-9 cases) for the North Zone.

There are 10 ALERTS (2-4 cases) for the North Zone.

There are 230,119 reported cases in Alberta, and 2,265 deaths in Alberta (1,100 in Edmonton Zone, 686 in Calgary Zone, 188 in North Zone, 160 in Central Zone, 131 in South Zone). Of the active cases, 296 are in the hospital including 79 in ICU (Intensive Care). 224,325 cases have recovered. The Positivity Rate is 2.8%.

There are 3,529 active cases in Alberta. Calgary:1,409, Edmonton:929, North:585, Central:456, South:149, Unknown:1.

There has been 3 deaths recorded for Alberta since June 10. Of the 3 deaths: 1 in the Edmonton Zone and 2 in the Calgary Zone.

As of June 11, Canada has 1,399,044 confirmed cases. There have been 25,879 deaths recorded. There have been 28,111,418 doses of vaccines administered in Canada.

As of June 10 there were 19,253 active cases in Canada. Alberta has the second highest amount of active cases(<) behind Ontario (6,464 – 1st<), followed by Manitoba (3,600 – 3rd<), Quebec (2,274 – 4th<), British Columbia (2,012 – 5th<), and Saskatchewan (938 – 6th). All other provinces and territories are below 170 active cases. [<drop in cases / >increase in cases]

The USA has 34,287,981 confirmed cases. There are 614,413 deaths recorded. 306,311,758 vaccine doses have been administered.

There are 175,018,589 cases worldwide. There are a total of 3,776,475 deaths recorded worldwide. A total of 2,282,646,901 vaccine doses have been administered.

The top 5 highest ranked country of reported cases are (From highest to lowest): USA, India (29,274,823), Brazil (17,210,969), France (5,795,479), and Turkey (5,319,359). No other country has reached the 5,200,000 mark. Canada holds at 23rd.

The highest death toll, after the US, Brazil (482,019), India (363,079), Mexico (229,580), and the UK (128,148). No other country has reached the 127,000 mark.

The top 5 highest countries in the world of administered vaccine doses (from highest to lowest): China (845,299,000), USA (306,311,758), India (246,085,649), Brazil (71,569,479), and the UK (70,846,711). All other countries are below 60,000,000 doses. Canada holds at 14th.

There was no video update for June 11 by Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Chief Medical Officer. There will no video updates, as Dr. Hinshaw will be on holidays all of next week, but there will still be updates.