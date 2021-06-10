COVID-19 UPDATE – June 10, 2021

As of June 10, 2021 Alberta Health confirmed 178 new cases since June 9.

There are 40 new cases in the North Zone since June 9.

There has been 2 deaths recorded in the North Zone since June 9.

25,326 cases have recovered in the North Zone.

Stage 2 of the Alberta Open For Summer Plan takes effect today

After two weeks of 60% of Alberta (12+) having received their first dose and hospitalizations being below 500, Premier Kenney officially announced the re-opening of Alberta in Stage 2:

Outdoor social gatherings – up to 20 people with distancing (indoor social gatherings still not permitted)

Indoor recreation, entertainment and other settings (rec centres, arenas, casinos, cinemas, theatres, museums, galleries, libraries, etc.) – open at 1/3 of fire code occupancy

Gyms and fitness studios – open for solo and drop-in activities and indoor fitness classes with 3 metre distancing

Funeral services – up to 20 people, indoors and outdoors (receptions permitted outdoors only)

Wedding ceremonies – up to 20 people, indoors and outdoors (receptions permitted outdoors only)

Places of worship – 1/3 of fire code occupancy

Personal and wellness services – resume walk-in service

Post-secondary – resume in-person learning

Restaurants – 6 people per table max, indoors or outdoors

Retail – 1/3 of fire code occupancy (must maintain ability to distance)

Youth activities (day camps, overnight camps, play centres) – resume with restrictions

Youth and adult sports – resume with no restrictions, indoors and outdoors

Outdoor public gatherings (concerts/festivals) – up to 150 people

Outdoor fixed seating facilities (grandstands) – 1/3 seated capacity

Work from home order is lifted but still recommended

Distancing and masking requirements remain in effect

Stage 3 would occur two weeks after 70% of Albertans (12+) receiving their first dose. There is no threshold for hospitalizations. This stage is expected to occur and the end of the month or at the start of July, as long as numbers keep declining and people keep getting vaccinated.

Possible lottery to encourage first dose vaccinations

If you haven’t had your first dose of vaccination, you may want to get on the schedule. Talks are taking place about having a lottery for everyone who has had their first dose of vaccine. This would hopefully encourage those who have not yet decided to get the shot. Dr. Hinshaw assured that those that have already had their first dose would still be eligible for the lottery so you don’t have to hold out to get your first shot.

Similar lotteries have already used in some American states and in Manitoba.

************************************************************************************

Regional vaccination rates

Vaccination data are up-to-date as of end of day June 08, 2021

3,157,862 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Alberta

doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Alberta 67.2 percent of 12+ population has received at least one dose ( 57.3 % total population)

percent of 12+ population has received at least one dose ( % total population) 15.7 percent of 12+ population fully vaccinated (13.4% total population)

494 adverse events following immunization (AEFI) have been reported to Alberta Health. This represents 487 people, and 524 symptoms. 313 related to Pfizer 109 related to Moderna 72 related to AstraZeneca

adverse events following immunization (AEFI) have been reported to Alberta Health. This represents people, and symptoms. There have been 3,162 vaccine refusals and 929 contraindications to receiving the vaccine

Albertans are now able to track vaccination rates in their local geographic area.

Percent of people immunized at least one dose (more can be found on the map):

FORT MCMURRAY

All ages: 49.4%, (39458 people)

FALHER

All ages: 45%, (2015 people)

PEACE RIVER

All ages: 41.5%, (7744 people)

CITY OF GRANDE PRAIRIE

All ages: 41.4%, (31076 people)

SLAVE LAKE

All ages: 40.5%, (4775 people)

SPIRIT RIVER

All ages: 39.6%, (2425 people)

VALLEYVIEW

All ages: 36.9%, (2675 people)

HIGH PRAIRIE

All ages: 32.8%, (3837 people)

HIGH LEVEL

All ages: 13.5%, (3412 people)

*************************************************************************************

Variant Cases in Alberta

Variants of concern COVID-19 cases identified in Alberta and by Zone

Zone B.1.1.7 UK Variant B.1.351 South African Variant B.1.617 India Variant P.1 Brazilian Variant Total Calgary Zone 19,521 78 189 738 20,526 Central Zone 5,204 2 3 139 5,348 Edmonton Zone 11,181 65 19 989 12,254 North Zone 5,860 6 2 703 6,571 South Zone 2,591 0 9 94 2,694 Unknown 1 0 0 0 1 Alberta 44,358 151 222 2,663 47,394 NOTE: People are identified as COVID-19 cases prior to variant of concern identification. As such, variant of concern reporting is delayed compared to date the case was reported to Alberta Health. Due to the large number of positive COVID-19 cases, starting May 1, the lab is only screening a sample of positive cases.

Due to the large number of positive COVID-19 cases, between May 1, 2021 and May 31, 2021, the lab screened a sample of positive cases.



47,394 variants of concern identified 2741 active cases 229 died

variants of concern identified

Variants of concern COVID-19 cases identified who are active, recovered, or died in Alberta and by Zone

Zone Active Died Recovered Total Calgary Zone 1,076 62 19,388 20,526 Central Zone 372 27 4,949 5,348 Edmonton Zone 784 95 11,375 12,254 North Zone 390 29 6,152 6,571 South Zone 119 16 2,559 2,694 Unknown 0 0 1 1 Alberta 2,741 229 44,424 47,394 Note: Active and recovered cases are currently based on information on a sample of positive cases only and should be interpreted with caution.

******************************************************************************************

School status classification

Updated reporting took effect January 18, 2021 on the School Status Map.

June 10, 2021

There are 9 OUTBREAKS (10+) for the North Zone.

There are 8 OUTBREAKS (5-9 cases) for the North Zone.

There are 9 ALERTS (2-4 cases) for the North Zone.

*****************************************************************

There are 229,949 reported cases in Alberta, and 2,262 deaths in Alberta (1,099 in Edmonton Zone, 684 in Calgary Zone, 188 in North Zone, 160 in Central Zone, 131 in South Zone). Of the active cases, 306 are in the hospital including 81 in ICU (Intensive Care). 229,949 cases have recovered. The Positivity Rate is 3.3%.

There are 3,810 active cases in Alberta. Calgary:1,523, Edmonton:1,028, North:588, Central:496, South:174, Unknown:1.

There has been 6 deaths recorded for Alberta since June 9. Of the 6 deaths: 1 in the South Zone, 1 in the Calgary Zone, 2 in the North Zone, and 2 in the Edmonton Zone.

—————————————————————————————————————–

As of June 10, Canada has 1,398,275 confirmed cases. There have been 25,873 deaths recorded. There have been 27,598,556 doses of vaccines administered in Canada.

As of June 9 there were 20,377 active cases in Canada. Alberta has the second highest amount of active cases(<) behind Ontario (6,824 – 1st<), followed by Manitoba (3,786 – 3rd<), Quebec (2,274 – 4th<), British Columbia (2,012 – 5th<), and Saskatchewan (938 – 6th). All other provinces and territories are below 170 active cases. [<drop in cases / >increase in cases]

The USA has 34,275,075 confirmed cases. There are 613,806 deaths recorded. 304,610,957 vaccine doses have been administered.

There are 174,578,442 cases worldwide. There are a total of 3,764,656 deaths recorded worldwide. A total of 2,240,981,102 vaccine doses have been administered.

The top 5 highest ranked country of reported cases are (From highest to lowest): USA, India (29,183,121), Brazil (17,122,877), France (5,791,600), and Turkey (5,313,098). No other country has reached the 5,200,000 mark. Canada holds at 23rd.

The highest death toll, after the US, Brazil (479,515), India (359,676), Mexico (229,353), and the UK (128,131). No other country has reached the 127,000 mark.

The top 5 highest countries in the world of administered vaccine doses (from highest to lowest): China (824,856,000), USA (304,610,957), India (242,726,693), moving up to 4th from 5th is Brazil (70,477,292), and down to 5th from 4th is the UK (70,336,446). All other countries are below 60,000,000 doses. Canada holds at 14th.

**********************************************************************************************************

We are your community news. smokyriverexpress.com . Past updates can be found under the COVID-19 tab on our website. If there is information that you would like to see, please make a comment.

Video update for June 10 by Premier Jason Kenney, Minister of Health Tyler Shandro, and Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Chief Medical Officer.