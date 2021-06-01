COVID-19 UPDATE – June 1, 2021

As of June 1, 2021 Alberta Health confirmed 209 new cases since May 31.
There are 46 new cases in the North Zone since May 31.
There has been 0 deaths recorded in the North Zone since May 31.
24,614 cases have recovered in the North Zone.
Albertans able to get second doses
Premier Jason Kenney announced to day that Albertans that have had their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine can now book appointments for their second dose.
People who have had their first dose in March or earlier can start booking now. Those who had their first dose in April can start booking on June 14 and those that had their first dose in May can begin booking on June 28.
Declining numbers prompts Stage 2
With declining active COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, Alberta has reached the threshold to begin Stage 2 of the Alberta’s Open for Summer Plan on June 10. (Stage 2: Two weeks after 60% of Albertans 12+ (born in 2009 or earlier) have received at least one dose, and hospitalizations are below 500 and declining.)
Stage 1 is in effect starting today, June 1: (Two weeks after 50% of Albertans 12+ (born in 2009 or earlier) have received at least one dose, and hospitalizations are below 800 and declining.)
- Places of worship – 15% of fire code occupancy (effective May 28)
- Outdoor social gatherings – up to 10 people (indoor social gatherings still not permitted)
- Outdoor physical, performance and recreation activities – up to 10 distanced people, all ages
- Personal and wellness services – re-open, by appointment only
- Funeral services – up to 20 people, not including facility staff, funeral clergy or organizers not considered guests (receptions remain prohibited)
- Wedding ceremonies – up to 10 people, including officiant, bride/groom, witnesses (receptions remain prohibited)
- Restaurants – outdoor patio dining for up to 4 household members per table, or 3 people if diners who live alone are with their 2 close contacts
- Retail – 15% of fire code occupancy (must maintain ability to distance)
- Distancing and masking requirements remain in effect
Regional vaccination rates
- 2,811,168 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Alberta
- 63.4 percent of 12+ population has received at least one dose (54% total population)
- 10.4 percent of 12+ population fully vaccinated (8.9% total population)
- 433 adverse events following immunization (AEFI) have been reported to Alberta Health. This represents 427 people, and 457 symptoms.
- 279 related to Pfizer
- 95 related to Moderna
- 59 related to AstraZeneca
- There have been 3,061 vaccine refusals and 888 contraindications to receiving the vaccine
Albertans are now able to track vaccination rates in their local geographic area.
Percent of people immunized at least one dose (more can be found on the map):
FORT MCMURRAY
All ages: 46.5%, (37111 people)
FALHER
All ages: 44%, (1973 people)
PEACE RIVER
All ages: 40.1%, (7476 people)
SLAVE LAKE
All ages: 38.8%, (4577 people)
CITY OF GRANDE PRAIRIE
All ages: 38.6%, (28994 people)
SPIRIT RIVER
All ages: 38.4%, (2350 people)
VALLEYVIEW
All ages: 35.1%, (2549 people)
HIGH PRAIRIE
All ages: 31.3%, (3664 people)
HIGH LEVEL
All ages: 12.6%, (3201 people)
Acute care facilities
- Athabasca Healthcare Centre
- Bonnyville Health Centre
- Queen Elizabeth II Regional Hospital
Supportive living/home living sites
- Dr. W.R. Keir Continuing Care Centre, Barrhead
- Hillcrest Lodge, Barrhead
- Spruce View Lodge, Whitecourt
Other facilities and settings
- 4 Wing Military Family Resource Centre Childcare, Cold Lake
- Birch Mountain Enterprises, Fort McKay
- BPC Cascade Power Project, Edson
- Building Blocks Daycare, Grande Prairie
- Busy Bee Day Home, Grande Prairie
- Centre of Hope, Fort McMurray
- Cenovus Christina Lake, Lac La Biche
- Cenovus Sunrise Lodge, Fort Mckay
- Chez Madamme Piccolo/ École Boréal, Fort McMurray
- Civeo Athabasca, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo
- Civeo Lynx Lodge, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo
- Civeo McClelland Lake Lodge, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo
- CNOOC Long Lake, Anzac
- CNRL Albian, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo
- CNRL Horizon, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo
- CNRL Jackfish, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo
- CNRL Primrose and Wolf Lake, Lakeland County
- Costco, Grande Prairie
- Energy Transfer Canada Kaybob South, Fox Creek
- Imperial Oil, Cold Lake
- International Paper, Grande Prairie
- Joly’s Your Independent Grocer, Fort McMurray
- Kearl Lake work site, Fort Mckay
- MEG Energy, Conklin
- Mercer Peace River
- North Country Co-op, Plamondon
- Oilsands Industrial Lodge, Fort Mackay
- Pastew Place Detoxification Centre, Fort McMurray
- Private dayhome, County of Grande Prairie
- Private dayhome, High Level
- RCCC West Kakwa Lodge, Grande Prairie
- Safeway, Fort McMurray
- Salvation Army Shelter, Fort McMurray
- Stepping Stones South Daycare, Grande Prairie
- Suncor base plant, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo
- Suncor Firebag, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo
- Suncor Fort Hills, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo
- Suncor Mackay River, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo
- Syncrude Aurora, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo
- Syncrude Mildred Lake site, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo
- Tamarack Valley Energy Drilling Rig Nipisi, Slave Lake
- Tolko Industries, High Level
- Walmart, Fort McMurray
- Walmart, Grande Prairie
- Walmart, Whitecourt
- Wapasu Creek Lodge, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo
- West Fraser Blue Ridge Lumber Manufacturing, Blue Ridge
- Westlock Independent Network, Westlock
Variant Cases in Alberta
Variants of concern COVID-19 cases identified in Alberta and by Zone
|Zone
|B.1.1.7 UK Variant
|B.1.351 South African Variant
|B.1.617 India Variant
|P.1 Brazilian Variant
|Total
|Calgary Zone
|18,806
|78
|33
|705
|19,622
|Central Zone
|4,982
|2
|1
|132
|5,117
|Edmonton Zone
|10,754
|65
|4
|934
|11,757
|North Zone
|5,611
|4
|0
|687
|6,302
|South Zone
|2,527
|0
|4
|90
|2,621
|Unknown
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Alberta
|42,681
|149
|42
|2,548
|45,420
*Active and recovered cases are now based on information on a sample of positive cases only and should be interpreted with caution.
- 74,774 specimens screened
- Percent of total positive cases screened for variants: 81.6 percent (based on weekly average, excluding most recent two days)
- 45,420 variants of concern identified
- 204 died
Variants of concern COVID-19 cases identified who are active, recovered, or died in Alberta and by Zone
|Zone
|Active
|Died
|Recovered
|Total
|Calgary Zone
|1,189
|56
|18,377
|19,622
|Central Zone
|416
|24
|4,677
|5,117
|Edmonton Zone
|881
|84
|10,792
|11,757
|North Zone
|519
|24
|5,759
|6,302
|South Zone
|269
|16
|2,336
|2,621
|Unknown
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Alberta
|3,274
|204
|41,942
|45,420
School status classification
Updated reporting took effect January 18, 2021 on the School Status Map.
June 1, 2021
There are 15 OUTBREAKS (10+) for the North Zone.
There are 21 OUTBREAKS (5-9 cases) for the North Zone.
There are 11 ALERTS (2-4 cases) for the North Zone.
There are 227,718 reported cases in Alberta, and 2,228 deaths in Alberta (1,084 in Edmonton Zone, 677 in Calgary Zone, 181 in North Zone, 156 in Central Zone, 130 in South Zone). Of the active cases, 438 are in the hospital including 127 in ICU (Intensive Care). 218,719 cases have recovered. The Positivity Rate is 5.19%.
There are 6,771 active cases in Alberta. Calgary:2,732, Edmonton:1,799, North:983, Central:826, South:430, Unknown:1.
There has been 1 death recorded for Alberta since May 31. Of the 1 death: 1 in the Edmonton Zone.
As of June 1, Canada has 1,383,215 confirmed cases. There have been 25,566 deaths recorded. There have been 24,081,086 doses of vaccines administered in Canada.
As of May 31 there were 33,753 active cases in Canada. Alberta has the second highest amount of active cases(<) behind Ontario (12,567 – 1st<), followed by Manitoba (4,504 – 3rd<), Quebec (3,925 – 4th<), and British Columbia (3,024 – 5th<). All other provinces and territories are below 1,400 active cases. [<drop in cases / >increase in cases]
The USA has 34,131,906 confirmed cases. There are 610,357 deaths recorded. 294,808,532 vaccine doses have been administered.
There are 170,871,322 cases worldwide. There are a total of 3,553,113 deaths recorded worldwide. A total of 1,928,759,914 vaccine doses have been administered.
The top 5 highest ranked country of reported cases are (From highest to lowest): USA, India (28,175,044), Brazil (16,545,554), France (5,738,636), and Turkey (5,256,516). No other country has reached the 5,200,000 mark. Canada holds at 22nd.
The highest death toll, after the US, Brazil (462,791), India (331,895), Mexico (223,568), and the UK (128,045). No other country has reached the 127,000 mark.
The top 5 highest countries in the world of administered vaccine doses (from highest to lowest): China (661,468,000), USA (294,808,532), India (216,046,638), UK (65,678,536) and Brazil (63,283,138). All other countries are below 51,000,000 doses. Canada holds at 14th.
June 1 video update by Premier Jason Kenny, Minister of Health Tyler Shandro, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Chief Medical Officer, and AHS President Dr. Verna Yiu.